ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral residents see uptick in deadly bicyclist crashes

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Foun6_0kYvHjhQ00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral residents say they see crashes daily on their side of the bridge, many involving bikes.

“When I’m leaving for work in the morning, especially right now, it’s dark outside, so I know I have to be extra vigilant,” Chelsea Moreau said.

On her way to work, Moreau has seen many crashes before crossing the bridge to Fort Myers.

“Since I’ve been here in the Cape only for a short time, recently moving from Michigan, I personally have witnessed three people get hit on bikes,” she said.

The Cape Coral Police Department said in January 2023, there has been at least five bike versus vehicle crashes. One of them has been deadly.

That was before Tuesday when there was another fatal bike crash in Cape Coral.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” she said. “You know, I’ve heard people explain the roads down here like the wild west.”

Officers got a call about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the 1400 block of Country Club just before 4 p.m. That seems all too familiar for Moreau.

“Seen the last three accidents I’ve seen all the people have, but I had to take away an ambulance,” she said.

Unfortunately, a 70-year-old bicyclist, Lee Earl Cavanaugh, later died at the hospital from his injuries.

“Make sure you’re looking both ways, making sure you’re really paying attention, you’re not distracted,” Moreau said.

Moreau hopes changes come, whether that means more bike lanes or more street lights to come to Cape Coral.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Car crashes into Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — All lanes of Trafalgar Parkway near the 400 block are closed down after a car crashed into a home. Cape Coral Police are asking all drivers to seek an alternate route. An investigation into the cause of the accident and condition of any and all occupents is unknown at this time.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Shooting threat at Edison Mall

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) learned overnight that there was a shooting threat at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers. Police learned about the threat through a confidential tip line. There will be an increased police presence in the area. Count on NBC2 for the...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port Police warns residents about suspicious activity

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department is asking residents to be watchful of people they’re describing as suspicious, knocking on the doors of homes at odd hours. Police released a doorbell camera video of a recent incident in the Estates area. “Be vigilant when people...
NORTH PORT, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Truck crashes into Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver made a splash after crashing into a canal in Cape Coral, near El Dolrado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway. The driver was standing on top of his fully submerged pickup truck when Cape Coral firefighters and police got to the scene. Dale Raleigh, who...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

23-year-old man dies after Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla — A 23-year-old motorcyclist from Fort Myers has died after crashing with a sedan Friday night. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Imperial Parkway and Coconut Road at around 9:45 p.m. The motorcyclist was approaching the intersection of Coconut rd. The sedan driver,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Official Ian death toll rises to 149

(News Service of Florida) -With another death added in Lee County, medical examiners have confirmed that 149 people have died from Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday. The department had reported 148 deaths in mid-January, including 71 in Lee County. But a news release Friday said...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Authorities search for Fort Myers car burglar

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a Fort Myers car burglar. The unknown Hispanic man was caught on camera walking through the parking garage of Lakeridge View Condominiums and then making his way into a car. If you have any information...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Deputy suspended for running down mailbox

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A deputy struck down a mailbox on Christmas Eve without reporting it. According to a report by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Raymond Arce hit a mailbox on Dec. 24th, 2022. While driving home from a Christmas Eve party, Arce missed his street...
LEE COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy