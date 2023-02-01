ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

fox56news.com

Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs

Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Kentucky Humane Society: meet Nakey Jakey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the Kentucky Human Society said they took in a Terrier mix whose condition is heartbreaking. KHS said severe disease and infections have left his skin so raw and inflamed that he is covered in sores, with barely a strand of fur left on his body. They also said his skin was so painful when he arrived that they couldn’t pet or hold him to comfort him.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in

VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
VERSAILLES, KY
WBKR

Minnesota Man Travels 12 Hours Thru an Ice Storm to Adopt a Puppy in Kentucky

I hope you're ready for a dose of the warm and fuzzies!. As any dog lover will tell you, we would do anything for our four-legged family members. There's something special about a home with a dog, and the love pet owners have for their pups is no doubt a special one. However, Minnesota resident, Jay Mauch, brings a whole new meaning to dedication by traveling 12 hours to adopt his furever friend from the Hopkins County Humane Society.
MINNESOTA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky Church Ministry Offering Free Food Boxes For Families In Need

Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKO

Craft reveals who she was referring to in ‘Empty Chair’ campaign ad

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kelly Craft reveals who she was referring to in her ‘empty chair’ campaign ad. Craft launched her campaign for Kentucky governor in September. In her most recent ad, Craft references a spot missing at the kitchen table due to fentanyl and other drugs. Adding the issue is personal to her as a mother.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed 'vulgar'

After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed …. After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Signing Day. Signing Day. February 1: Free WIFI, missing Monkey’s,...
LEXINGTON, KY
bowhuntingmag.com

21-Point Kentucky Buck Scores 195 2/8 Inches

Finding a lightly hunted honey hole leads Jeff Humphrey to crossbow kill of a lifetime. When it comes to real estate, it’s all about “location, location, location.” It’s a common term that means that all things equal, homes of similar size and condition typically command a higher or lower price depending on where they’re located.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Dollar General expands into health care

Dollar General Corp., a Scottsville, Kentucky-born company that moved its headquarters to suburban Nashville but has become ubiquitous across the commonwealth, has expanded into health care. The retailer has established two mobile clinics at Clarksville, Tennessee, which sits on the Kentucky border at Fort Campbell, and one at Cumberland Furnace,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft visits SEKY

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - “Kelly Craft for Governor” signs filled the Knox County Courthouse along with Eastern Kentuckians eager to hear from the former United Nations Ambassador. Craft praised the resiliency of people in the region after the July flood. “I mean, we were there very quickly right...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release

Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentucky police searching for woman who violated …. Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 3. Vote: Feb. 3 Home Team Play of the Week.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia

MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
MASON COUNTY, WV

