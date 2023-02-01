Read full article on original website
Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs
Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
Kentucky Humane Society: meet Nakey Jakey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the Kentucky Human Society said they took in a Terrier mix whose condition is heartbreaking. KHS said severe disease and infections have left his skin so raw and inflamed that he is covered in sores, with barely a strand of fur left on his body. They also said his skin was so painful when he arrived that they couldn’t pet or hold him to comfort him.
KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in
VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
Kentucky cancels nearly 200 checks, mistakenly sends tornado relief funds to non-victims
According to FEMA, over 2,300 individual assistance applications were approved, which totaled nearly $16 million in grants.
Minnesota Man Travels 12 Hours Thru an Ice Storm to Adopt a Puppy in Kentucky
I hope you're ready for a dose of the warm and fuzzies!. As any dog lover will tell you, we would do anything for our four-legged family members. There's something special about a home with a dog, and the love pet owners have for their pups is no doubt a special one. However, Minnesota resident, Jay Mauch, brings a whole new meaning to dedication by traveling 12 hours to adopt his furever friend from the Hopkins County Humane Society.
KY Transportation Secretary issues order to lift poultry, livestock shipping restrictions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry. “Severe winter weather across the nation has caused transportation delays that have contributed to a tightening supply...
Kentucky Church Ministry Offering Free Food Boxes For Families In Need
Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
Craft reveals who she was referring to in ‘Empty Chair’ campaign ad
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kelly Craft reveals who she was referring to in her ‘empty chair’ campaign ad. Craft launched her campaign for Kentucky governor in September. In her most recent ad, Craft references a spot missing at the kitchen table due to fentanyl and other drugs. Adding the issue is personal to her as a mother.
Kentucky business owner withheld taxes from employees, never paid IRS
The Department of Justice said the business owner paid $1 million of the amount due before he was sentenced.
Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed 'vulgar'
After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed …. After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Signing Day. Signing Day. February 1: Free WIFI, missing Monkey’s,...
21-Point Kentucky Buck Scores 195 2/8 Inches
Finding a lightly hunted honey hole leads Jeff Humphrey to crossbow kill of a lifetime. When it comes to real estate, it’s all about “location, location, location.” It’s a common term that means that all things equal, homes of similar size and condition typically command a higher or lower price depending on where they’re located.
Security stops student from bringing loaded gun into Lexington high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A loaded gun was found Friday morning at a Lexington high school. According to an email sent by school officials to parents, the gun was found at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. School officials say the gun was found by security while checking a student’s bag...
Kentucky Republican Party disputes Beshear’s teacher shortage numbers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Teacher shortages are often a topic of conversation in Frankfort. With many open and vacant teaching positions in the state, both sides of the aisle are looking ahead to come up with better solutions. Governor Beshear said the state was down nearly 11,000 teachers, a number...
Dollar General expands into health care
Dollar General Corp., a Scottsville, Kentucky-born company that moved its headquarters to suburban Nashville but has become ubiquitous across the commonwealth, has expanded into health care. The retailer has established two mobile clinics at Clarksville, Tennessee, which sits on the Kentucky border at Fort Campbell, and one at Cumberland Furnace,...
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft visits SEKY
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - “Kelly Craft for Governor” signs filled the Knox County Courthouse along with Eastern Kentuckians eager to hear from the former United Nations Ambassador. Craft praised the resiliency of people in the region after the July flood. “I mean, we were there very quickly right...
Central Kentucky family asking for help after accidents paralyze daughter, put father in coma
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tragedy struck twice for a central Kentucky family. Jamie West is coping with devastating injuries for both her child and her husband that left them both fighting for their lives. On June 7th, 2020, a car accident left three-year-old Danni West paralyzed from the neck down,...
Kentucky Country Music Singer Using His Voice To Help Raise Money for Kids of St. Jude
An up-and-coming Kentucky Country Music Artist is rallying the troops in his community to help raise money for the children of St. Jude. Cam is fairly new to the country music scene but he hasn't wasted any time finding a love for the music, the performing, and making sure he's part of his community in a lot of ways.
Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release
Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentucky police searching for woman who violated …. Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 3. Vote: Feb. 3 Home Team Play of the Week.
Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
