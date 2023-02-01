ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

CBS San Francisco

Mass shooting throws spotlight on California farmworker living conditions

HALF MOON BAY - A Half Moon Bay Farmworker Advocate will attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address next week. Dr. Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga is the Executive Director and Founder of Ayudando Latinos A Soñar or ALAS, a Latino centered nonprofit organization. Hernandez-Arriaga and her team have been working tirelessly to support farmworker families affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay last week. Hernandez-Arriaga said she's honored to attend President Biden's State of the Union address. She said the national attention of farmworkers' deplorable living and working conditions is long overdue. Hernandez-Arriaga and her team at ALAS...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
thewildcattribune.com

Where is the truth in the homelessness crisis?

As a Bay Area kid, tell me if these experiences sound familiar: walking across Civic Center and seeing mentally ill persons at every corner; waking up in the middle of the night to ravaged screams and shaking gates; watching druggies shoot up heroin while grabbing a bagel. Homelessness is an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay farmworkers describe horror of mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The mass shooting in Half Moon Bay – San Mateo County's deadliest massacre – was so devastating that even President Joe Biden weighed in, praying for the families of the seven farmworkers killed in another "senseless act of gun violence." But the deaths...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
foxla.com

These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report

LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Daly City, CA

As the second-most populous city in San Mateo County, California, Daly City is an important regional economic and cultural hub. The city was named after the industrialist and landowner John Donald Daly. It is located in the San Francisco Bay Area and borders South San Francisco. Daly City is known...
DALY CITY, CA
jweekly.com

Shooting rattles Russian Jewish center in San Francisco

A man fired blanks from a handgun at a Jewish center in San Francisco Wednesday, shocking a group gathered for a study session in a community space serving mainly Russian-speaking Jews. The man entered the Schneerson Center around 7:20 p.m. in the middle of a session on the life of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cityle

What are the downsides of living in Mountain View

Mountain View, California, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, is often considered one of the best places to live in the United States. However, like any city, it has its drawbacks that some residents may find unappealing. Here are a few of the most common reasons why some people do not like living in Mountain View.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
goingawesomeplaces.com

12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco

Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Will the Tech Downturn Be the Death of SF Real Estate?

With mounting layoffs, sky-high interest rates and empty office buildings, the woes of San Francisco’s struggling tech-driven economy make headlines every day. Yet, as the city’s population shows signs of a comeback, what is the net impact of these opposing trends on the residential real estate market in the city?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

New waves of tech layoffs will wipe out more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs

FREMONT — Six tech companies, including software and hardware firms, have revealed plans to slash more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs, marking a fresh wave of cutbacks, new state government filings show. Lam Research, Salesforce, Workday, Splunk, NetApp and Autodesk have disclosed their intentions to eliminate about 1,237 jobs...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Statue of Indian ruler stolen from San Jose park

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities are investigating the case of a stolen statue that was taken from a San Jose park. According to San Jose Parks and Recreation, the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue was missing from the Guadalupe River Park as of Friday. Park officials have not said when the statue was taken.
SAN JOSE, CA

