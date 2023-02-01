ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Seacoast Current

Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
MAINE STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana lawmakers may move court administration away from Supreme Court

The Montana Senate Judiciary Committee heard a bill, Senate Bill 230, that would appear to make a minor organizational tweak that opponents said will have a huge effect on how the state’s courts would run. Sen. John Fuller, R-Kalispell, is proposing to move the administrator of the courts, currently supervised by the chief justice and […] The post Montana lawmakers may move court administration away from Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Judge Rules Against Lawmaker in South Dakota ‘Suckling’ Advice Scandal

A South Dakota judge has shot down a state lawmaker’s attempt to stop an investigation into disturbing comments she made about vaccines and breast-feeding to a staffer. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller is accused of badgering the staffer in a work meeting—telling her the COVID vaccine she got was dangerous for her baby and encouraging her not to formula feed. In a particularly weird twist, Frye-Mueller reportedly told the staffer her husband could suck on her breasts to bring in her milk. The Senate has removed Frye-Mueller from committees and suspended her voting rights while it investigates—prompting her lawsuit.Read it at Argus Leader
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023

MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, using high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
nativenewsonline.net

U.S. Circuit Court Rules in Favor of the Seneca Nation in Case Against State of New York

The Seneca Nation of Indians won a significant victory over the State of New York in federal Court on Thursday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled in favor of Seneca Nation when it rejected the State of New York’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Tribe in 2018. The lawsuit alleged ongoing violations of federal law related to the continued occupation of the New York State Thruway on the Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory.
NEW YORK STATE
VTDigger

Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint meets with UP for Learning Youth Facilitators

Contact: Christie Beveridge Howell, christie@upforlearning.org. WINOOSKI, VT – On the morning of Wednesday, January 18th, newly sworn-in US Representative Becca Balint visited Winooski to meet with students and take a tour of the city’s renovated school. UP for Learning Youth Facilitators, and members of Winooski’s Antiracism Steering Committee Auishma Pradhan and Mea Ree Jan, took part in an extended conversation with Balint, sharing their experiences, and learning about Balint’s road to becoming the first woman and openly LGBTQ person to represent Vermont in Congress. Their discussion was recorded by Ned Castle, a Burlington-based filmmaker who is documenting stories with UP for Learning as part of a joint learning agreement with the Kettering Foundation on how working in youth-adult partnership reflects true participatory democracy.
WINOOSKI, VT
The Associated Press

S. Dakota Senate suspends lawmaker after vaccine exchange

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Thursday suspended a Republican state senator in a rare move that stripped the lawmaker of all legislative power while keeping the allegations against her a secret. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, who is among a group of right-wing Statehouse Republicans, told reporters earlier Thursday that she was being punished following an exchange she had with a legislative aide about vaccinations. Sen. Michael Rohl, the Republican lawmaker who initiated the motion to suspend Frye-Mueller, said in a statement that it was based on “serious allegations” and had been made to ensure the Legislature was creating a safe work environment for employees. He likened the Senate’s suspension to the move a business owner or human resources department would make when allegations are raised. “The Senate will operate swiftly and diligently through the process of an investigation and provide the opportunity for due process to all parties involved,” Rohl said.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine

MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
MAINE STATE
