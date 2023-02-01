Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Oregon asks state Supreme Court to let gun control Measure 114 take effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon is asking the state Supreme Court to step in and let Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, finally take effect. It’s been on hold since December due to legal challenges. Oregon voters narrowly approved the measure last November. The...
Vermont Supreme Court upholds noncitizen voting
Legal residents who are not U.S. citizens can continue to vote in local elections in Montpelier and Winooski.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
The richest person in Maine is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Maine and the good she has done for the community.
Republicans call for temporary halt to new marijuana dispensaries
The bill would suspend new retail licenses until the state has more drug recognition experts.
Montana lawmakers may move court administration away from Supreme Court
The Montana Senate Judiciary Committee heard a bill, Senate Bill 230, that would appear to make a minor organizational tweak that opponents said will have a huge effect on how the state’s courts would run. Sen. John Fuller, R-Kalispell, is proposing to move the administrator of the courts, currently supervised by the chief justice and […] The post Montana lawmakers may move court administration away from Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The latest from the Wisconsin Supreme Court election
Welcome to the Thursday, February 2, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Wisconsin Supreme Court primary is less than three weeks away. An update on the partisan composition of state legislature seats around the country. Listen to our interview with Richard Wininger...
KIMT
House passes bill to restore voting rights to people released from prison
Rep. Cedrick Frazier addresses the media Feb. 2 ahead of House Floor debate on HF28. The bill, which later passed the House, would restore voting rights to people convicted of a felony upon their release from incarceration. Photo by Catherine Davis/Session Daily. The Minnesota House passed a bill to restore...
North Carolina justices weigh whether more felons can vote
North Carolina’s Supreme Court is deciding whether people convicted of felonies should be permitted to vote if they aren’t serving prison time but are on probation or parole or have to yet pay fines.
Virginia Supreme Court revives Hanover residents’ lawsuit over Wegmans distribution center
Hanover residents who sued over the county's approval of a Wegmans distribution center can move forward with their lawsuit after the Virginia Supreme Court overruled a lower court's decision to dismiss the case.
Judge Rules Against Lawmaker in South Dakota ‘Suckling’ Advice Scandal
A South Dakota judge has shot down a state lawmaker’s attempt to stop an investigation into disturbing comments she made about vaccines and breast-feeding to a staffer. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller is accused of badgering the staffer in a work meeting—telling her the COVID vaccine she got was dangerous for her baby and encouraging her not to formula feed. In a particularly weird twist, Frye-Mueller reportedly told the staffer her husband could suck on her breasts to bring in her milk. The Senate has removed Frye-Mueller from committees and suspended her voting rights while it investigates—prompting her lawsuit.Read it at Argus Leader
Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023
MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
Georgia AG Carr calls on Congress to allow cellphone jamming in state prisons
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr recently joined other state prosecutors in calling on Congress to pass legislation that would implement a cell phone jamming system in state prisons across the U.S.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, using high-quality ingredients only.
nativenewsonline.net
U.S. Circuit Court Rules in Favor of the Seneca Nation in Case Against State of New York
The Seneca Nation of Indians won a significant victory over the State of New York in federal Court on Thursday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled in favor of Seneca Nation when it rejected the State of New York’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Tribe in 2018. The lawsuit alleged ongoing violations of federal law related to the continued occupation of the New York State Thruway on the Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory.
VTDigger
Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint meets with UP for Learning Youth Facilitators
Contact: Christie Beveridge Howell, christie@upforlearning.org. WINOOSKI, VT – On the morning of Wednesday, January 18th, newly sworn-in US Representative Becca Balint visited Winooski to meet with students and take a tour of the city’s renovated school. UP for Learning Youth Facilitators, and members of Winooski’s Antiracism Steering Committee Auishma Pradhan and Mea Ree Jan, took part in an extended conversation with Balint, sharing their experiences, and learning about Balint’s road to becoming the first woman and openly LGBTQ person to represent Vermont in Congress. Their discussion was recorded by Ned Castle, a Burlington-based filmmaker who is documenting stories with UP for Learning as part of a joint learning agreement with the Kettering Foundation on how working in youth-adult partnership reflects true participatory democracy.
Judge Jennifer Barrett faces unusual opposition in Senate confirmation hearing
Two defense attorneys levied sharp criticism of Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday. Testimony was cut short, so she is expected to offer her response to lawmakers next week. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge Jennifer Barrett faces unusual opposition in Senate confirmation hearing.
S. Dakota Senate suspends lawmaker after vaccine exchange
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Thursday suspended a Republican state senator in a rare move that stripped the lawmaker of all legislative power while keeping the allegations against her a secret. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, who is among a group of right-wing Statehouse Republicans, told reporters earlier Thursday that she was being punished following an exchange she had with a legislative aide about vaccinations. Sen. Michael Rohl, the Republican lawmaker who initiated the motion to suspend Frye-Mueller, said in a statement that it was based on “serious allegations” and had been made to ensure the Legislature was creating a safe work environment for employees. He likened the Senate’s suspension to the move a business owner or human resources department would make when allegations are raised. “The Senate will operate swiftly and diligently through the process of an investigation and provide the opportunity for due process to all parties involved,” Rohl said.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
