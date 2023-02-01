While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in … Continue reading → The post Cities Where Residents Have the Worst Commutes – 2023 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO