mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Leaders Highlight Mentoring
Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County leaders want to educate the public about mentoring programs and how they help not only kids, but their communities. Last week, Calaveras County Supervisors declared January as Mentoring Month to coincide with nationwide efforts during the annual National Mentoring Month. “This proclamation recognizes...
Calaveras Enterprise
Five generations gather in Rail Road Flat for family reunion
Five generations of the Mechling Family—whose roots go back hundreds of years in Calaveras County—met for a family reunion at the Community Hall in Rail Road Flat last spring. Seventy-one-year-old Patty Mechling (2nd generation), of Rail Road Flat, wrote in a letter, “At Eastertime 2022, Five Generations and...
mymotherlode.com
A Special Day For Hunters To Bone Up On Skills
Sonora, CA — Registration for the first annual Michael DeMasters Hunter Education Day to honor his legacy and vision of hunter education is underway, and there are only 100 spots available. Calaveras County, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Warden Michael DeMasters was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash...
mymotherlode.com
February Events in the Mother Lode
There are a few events happening in the Mother Lode this weekend. The Columbia Jazz Artist Series Program will host the 42nd annual Jazz Festival on February 3 and 4 on the school campuses of Summerville High and Sonora High. Students will have a chance to learn from top jazz performers as detailed here.
sjvsun.com
Gallo hits distribution employees with layoff letters
Enjoying your glass of Barefoot wine or sipping on a cold can of High Noon?. Soon the distribution of these products will be moved to Texas with Gallo Winery joining the trend of issuing nearly 300 layoffs for their California distribution. Making headlines: On January 30th, E&J Gallo Winery filed...
mymotherlode.com
Emigrant Basin Pack & Social Club’s Dinner
On Saturday, February 11th, the Emigrant Basin Pack and Social Club will hold their 21st annual Scholarship Dinner at the Sonora Elks Lodge. Joel Casler, founding member of the Emigrant Basin Pack and Social Club, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. The Emigrant Basin Pack and...
mymotherlode.com
FEMA And CAL OES Assess Damage In Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA — Members of the California Office of Emergency Services and FEMA were in Tuolumne County this week to review and document damages from the recent storm systems. Tuolumne County OES Coordinator Dore Bietz notes that a main purpose of the Wednesday visit was to determine if Tuolumne County meets the threshold to be included in the federal disaster declaration.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora’s Covid Testing Site Closing Soon
Sonora, CA — As California will end its COVID state of emergency later this month, the Mother Lode’s LHI testing site at the fairgrounds in Sonora will be closing. Tuolumne County Public Health Director Michelle Jachetta has been notified that the last day of operations will be February 23.
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
Cities Where Residents Have the Worst Commutes – 2023 Edition
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in … Continue reading → The post Cities Where Residents Have the Worst Commutes – 2023 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
mymotherlode.com
Richardson, Brenda
Brenda Elaine Fields Richardson, born June 10, 1960 in Oakdale, California passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her residence in Twain Harte, California. Cremation will be held and a Private Family Celebration of her Life will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of...
Burglars ransack helitack base stealing $50k in firefighting, aviation and forestry equipment
SONORA, Calif. — A costly burglary at a Tuolumne County helitack base has left the rural community without some firefighting, aviation and forestry equipment. Law enforcement officials are searching for the burglar or burglars accused of breaking into the Bald Mountain Helitak Base. The heliport, located within the Stanislaus National Forest, is roughly 20 miles northeast of the town of Sonora.
mymotherlode.com
Dobler, Tina
Tina Ann Dobler, born September 29, 1972 in Sonora, California passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 01/30/2023. Age: 50. Residence:...
OnlyInYourState
There Are 3 Must-See Historic Landmarks In The Charming Town Of Georgetown, In Northern California
This rustic Gold Rush town is a historical landmark! Located in El Dorado County, just west of the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range on Historic Highway 49, the entire town of Georgetown is registered as a California Historical Landmark. Georgetown sprung up during the California Gold Rush of the mid-1800s and was nicknamed Growlersburg because the large gold nuggets miners discovered “growled” in their mining pans.
mymotherlode.com
Paris, Barbara
Barbara Ann (Sharrock) Paris, born January 24, 1931 in Galion, Ohio passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 in Avalon Care Center Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 01/23/2023. Age: 91. Residence: Sonora, CA.
KCRA.com
Hughson Church demands answers after sewage water, cement mistakenly pumped into the property
HUGHSON, Calif. — A church in Hughson wants to know how and why sewer water and cement were mistakenly pumped into its property while pipework was being done at a nearby creamery. Students, staff and churchgoers at Hughson Christian School and Hughson Church of Christ have been without working...
Frohman: Fix Modesto’s Three Can Catastrophe Now
Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen recently advised a disgruntled citizen that the city’s new three-can collection program for garbage waste is only a six-month “pilot program.”. While most pilot programs are tested in small areas of town, the Modesto City Council implemented the garbage collection experiment throughout the city, formulating rules with minimal citizen input. Now, the consequences of their dubious decisions have affected the entire city.
mymotherlode.com
Hansen, Mary
Mary Jane Hansen, born October 7, 1940 in Murphy, Iowa passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 in Lodi Memorial Hospital, Lodi, California. Cremation has been held and inurnment will be with her Daughter Deanna Childers in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.
mymotherlode.com
Wilson, Mary
Mary Wilson, born September 21, 1951 in Scotland passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 01/24/2023. Age: 71. Residence: Sonora, CA.
villagelife.com
EDH mom makes a splash on ‘Shark Tank’
“We were trying to make it something that almost every pool owner could have by their pool,” said El Dorado Hills mom Bianca Wittenberg, who late last year snagged a “Shark Tank” contract on an invention that is both timely and potentially lifesaving. With the spate of...
