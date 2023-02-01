ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

John Wells Teams With Ivo Van Hove On Music Conservatory Series ‘Doll’ In Works At Warner Bros. TV

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06AbyC_0kYvGDyB00

EXCLUSIVE : John Wells has teamed with Tony-winning theater and opera director Ivo van Hove on Doll , a psychological thriller series set in the ruthless world of a modern music conservatory, which is in development at Warner Bros. Television. Van Hove’s artistic collaborator Jan Versweyveld is set to serve as production and lighting designer on the project, which marks the duo’s first foray into scripted television.

Doll is written by Matthew-Lee Erlbach ( Tell Me Lies, Kings of America ) who was inspired by his experience training his own classical voice at one of the top music conservatories in the country and experiencing their cutthroat environment first-hand.

Set in an elite NYC music conservatory, Doll follows Nora, a working-class soprano with a dark past, punk ambitions and an outsized voice who gets the role of a lifetime that threatens to destroy her life. Thrust into a world of sex, drugs, ambition and madness, Nora struggles to survive in the dangerous world of modern opera, music, and art.

“It is an incredible honor to collaborate with once-in-a-generation artists Ivo and Jan and the prolific John Wells Productions to bring this raw, unflinching portrait of my experience as an ambitious young opera singer to life,” added Elbach. “Together, we are going to create something gorgeous and terrifying—and, dare I say, operatic.”

Wells and Erin Jontow are executive producers for John Wells Productions. van Hove, Versweyveld and Erlbach also executive produce. Warner Bros. TV, where John Wells Prods. has been based for many years, is the studio.

“We are beyond thrilled to be working with Ivo and Jan on Doll, ” said Wells. “As they have shown in their acclaimed works on Broadway, in Europe and throughout the world, Ivo and Jan are known for pushing boundaries, their extraordinary visual storytelling, and their urgent and moving productions. We’re fortunate to be working with such visionary artists as Ivo and Jan to help bring Matthew’s riveting script to life.”

van Hove has directed Broadway revival productions of Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge , for which he received a Tony Award and a Laurence Olivier Award, and The Crucible as well as Lee Hall’s Network and Stephen Sondheim’s West Side Story , among others.

“We were overwhelmed by the intense beauty and roughness of Matthew’s script for Doll, said van Hove and Versweyveld. “Characters driven by an unquenchable inner fire to make it as opera singers at the highest level possible. We are extremely excited to be part of this wonderful project, and to be working with Wells, Jontow and Erlbach.”

The deal was negotiated by Ned Haspel, Chief Operating Officer for John Wells Prods.  van Hove and Versweyveld are repped by UTA and Schreck, Rose, Dapello. Erlbach is repped by CAA, Peter Dealbert at 42 management, and Ziffren Brittenham.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Warner Bros Takes Stephen King Bestseller ‘Billy Summers’, Bad Robot & Appian Way To Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. has acquired the Stephen King bestseller Billy Summers. While in development, the feature project will be produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way. If this comes out great, it could be a project for Abrams to direct with DiCaprio playing the title character. Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz are writing the screenplay. This was originally packaged as a ten-episode limited series, shopped around to cable networks and streamers, as we first told you last February, but the decision was made that Billy Summers would work better as a feature. Billy Summers is a...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Neal McDonough, Sean Astin Join ‘The Shift’; Brainstorm Media Acquires ‘Acidman’ With Dianna Agron, Thomas Haden Church; Hope Runs High Takes BAFTA-Nominated Doc ‘Rebellion’ — Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Neal McDonough (Yellowstone), Sean Astin (Stranger Things) and Rose Reid (Finding You) will join Kristoffer Polaha, John Billingsley, Jason Marsden, Nolan North, Emily Rose and more in the sci-fi thriller The Shift, which has entered production in Birmingham, AL. The film written and directed by Brock Heasley marks the first original theatrical effort from Angel Studios, the studio behind the crowdfunded streaming series The Chosen. Plot details are under wraps. But Liz Tabish, Paras Patel and Jordan Walker Ross will also feature in the cast of the pic from Ken Carpenter’s Nook Lane Entertainment.  McDonough is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment...
OREGON STATE
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’ Actor Eleonora Romandini Signs With Stride Management

EXCLUSIVE: Italian actress Eleonora Romandini, known in the U.S. for her role as Isabella, a concierge in HBO’s The White Lotus, has signed with Stride Management for representation. Romandini shares a SAG Award nomination for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series for her role as Isabella, the object of hotel manager Valentina’s (Sabrina Impacciatore) affection on Season 2 of The White Lotus, created, written, directed and executive produced by Mike White. A graduate of the 09 Academy in Milan in law, Romandini’s Italian series credits include RAI’s Il paradiso delle Signore and the short film Mythe Dior, directed by Matteo Garrone....
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘The Last Of Us’ Has Made A New Hit Of Linda Ronstadt’s 53-Year-Old Song ’Long Long Time’ – All Because Seth Rudetsky Knows Everything

Two years ago to this very day, Seth Rudetsky, the Broadway composer, musician, podcaster, host of a show on SiriusXM radio, fundraiser, musical cruise host, conveyer of pop culture trivia and, now, “source music consultant,” received a text from Craig Mazin, the screenwriter, director and producer. Mazin was friends with Ted Griffin, who is married to Sutton Foster, who knows, as does seemingly everybody else in musical theater, Rudetsky. “I get this text,” Sudetsky remembers, “in all capital letters, saying IT’S EMMY AND GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD WINNING CRAIG MAZIN. STOP WHAT YOU’RE DOING. I NEED YOUR HELP.” Specifically, Mazin needed a song...
Deadline

Netflix Teases Nordic Slate & Julie Andem Talks ‘SKAM Austin’ At TV Drama Vision — Göteborg Film Festival

The Göteborg Film Festival’s series-focused, industry sidebar TV Drama Vision returned this week with two days of talks and panels centered on series production in Europe and the Nordic region. The program featured over 60 on-stage speakers and was dominated by the presence of Netflix, which celebrated its 10th year in the Nordic region late last year. “We had a great year,” Jenny Stjernströmer Björk, VP of Nordic Content at Netflix, said when asked about the streamer’s 2022 Nordic efforts on stage at the Grand Theater in Göteborg. Björk went on to list what she described as some of the streamer’s most successful...
Deadline

China Spy Balloon Shot Down Over Atlantic, Live Feed Captures Its Plummet Into Ocean

The controversial Chinese balloon that traversed the United States has been shot down. A live feed on YouTube covered the balloon’s plummet from 60,000 feet. The shoot occurred over the Atlantic Ocean just east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and reports indicate that efforts are being made to recover it for study. A full air ground-stop was in effect in the area until 3:30 pm. ET to facilitate the balloon takedown. Political and public pressure to down the balloon mounted in the last few days, with one Congressman calling for an investigation as to why it was allowed to continue on...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Deadline

Irene Cara’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Medical Examiner

A Pinellas County, Florida medical examiner’s report indicates that Fame star Irene Cara’s official cause of death was Arteriosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease. In layperson’s terms, she had a hardening of the arteries and stress on her heart as a result of high blood pressure. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. The report, received by Deadline, also noted Cara was diabetic. The Oscar-winning singer who died at 63 was best known for the Flashdance theme “What A Feeling” and for playing Coco in Fame and singing that film’s unforgettable title song. Cara got her Oscar for Best Original Song...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Deadline

Michael Disco Joins Russo Bros’ AGBO As President Of Film

EXCLUSIVE: AGBO, the film and TV company founded by Anthony and Joe Russo, has a new President of Film. Michael Disco, fresh from producing superhero film The Flash, has joined the company in that role. He will oversee the creative and business strategy for AGBO’s film activities. He reports to AGBO’s Chief Creative Officer Angela Russo-Otstot, who was promoted to that role in November. It comes eight months after the company expanded its senior team with hires including Scott Nemes as President of Television. AGBO is behind films including Oscar nominated Everything Everywhere All At Once and Ryan Gosling-fronted The Gray Man as...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway ‘Camelot’: First Look Photo & Video; Full Cast Announced

EXCLUSIVE: A first-look photo and a new trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming Broadway adaptation of the classic Lerner & Loewe musical Camelot arrives just as Lincoln Center Theater announces the full cast for the production. In addition to the previously announced Andrew Burnap (as Arthur), Phillipa Soo (as Guenevere), and Jordan Donica (as Lancelot Du Lac), the new Camelot will include Fergie Philippe (Hamilton) as Sir Sagramore and Dakin Matthews (who appeared in Sorkin’s To Kill A Mockingbird) as Merlyn/Pellinore. Also joining the cast are Taylor Trensch (as Mordred), Marilee Talkington (as Morgan Le Fey), Anthony Michael Lopez (as Sir Dinadan),...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Regina King & Freddie Highmore Executive Producing ‘The Comedown’ Series Adaptation In Works At Starz

EXCLUSIVE: Starz is developing The Comedown, a comedic drama series based on Rafael Frumkin’s book by the same name, sources tell Deadline. The project hails from Regina King’s Royal Ties Productions and Freddie Highmore’s Alfresco Pictures as well as TriStar Television, a division of Sony Pictures TV where The Good Doctor star Highmore has had an overall deal. A rep for Starz declined comment. Written by Gretchen Enders (WandaVision), The Comedown is a darkly comedic, multigenerational drama that explores delineating lines of race, class, religion, and time, through the story of two very different Cleveland families – one Black, one...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Aziz Zoromba, Filmmaker Of TIFF Winning & Sundance Short ‘Simo’, Signs With Rain; Feature Take In Works

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Aziz Zoromba has inked with Rain in all areas. Zoromba is coming off of a great fall-winter with his directorial short, Simo, which won the IMDBpro Short Cuts prize at TIFF, played Sundance and is onward to the Berinale. The genre bending Simo from the filmmaker is inspired by his upbringing as a first generation Canadian of Egyptian descent. Zoromba is working on a feature adaptation of Simo as his debut feature directorial. The short tells the story of Simo and Emad’s brotherhood filled with competition and jealousy. In a desire to prove his popularity and his capabilities...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Sarah Michelle Gellar Talks About The Gift Of Dolly Parton And Her Role On ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’

Sarah Michelle Gellar has confirmed a longstanding rumor: Dolly Parton was a producer on the television version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. While the rest of the world remained oblivious, Parton made sure the show’s cast was reminded of her role. She annually sent holiday gifts to them, Gellar revealed in a conversation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Gellar recalled, “We’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, “She doesn’t even know who I am.” And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she complimented the show and...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Cliff Curtis Joins Jason Momoa’s Apple Series ‘Chief Of War’ As Recurring

Cliff Curtis (Avatar films, Fear The Walking Dead) is set for a key recurring role in Chief of War, Apple TV+’s upcoming series starring, written and executive produced by Jason Momoa. Created by Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, the nine-episode Chief of War follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view. Curtis will play Keōua, the cousin of Kamehameha (played by newcomer Kaina Makua), and believes himself to be the rightful leader of Hawai’i.  In addition to Momoa, “Chief of War” stars Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o,  Brandon Finn, James Udom, Native Hawaiian actress Mainei Kinimaka, and Te...
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

‘The Starling Girl’: Bleecker Street Acquires Laurel Parmet’s Feature Directorial Debut – Sundance

Bleecker Street has picked up North American rights to Laurel Parmet’s feature directorial debut The Starling Girl following its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, slating it for release in theaters later this year. Financials weren’t disclosed. The film written and directed by Parmet follows 17-year-old Jem Starling (Eliza Scanlen), who struggles to define her place within her fundamentalist Christian community in rural Kentucky. Even her greatest joy — the church dance group — is tempered by worry that her love of dance is actually sinful, and she’s caught between a burgeoning awareness of her own sexuality and an instinctive...
KENTUCKY STATE
Deadline

Animated Sundance Sleeper ‘The Amazing Maurice’ A Viva Pictures Milestone; ‘Freedom’s Path’ Marks Black History Month – Specialty Preview

Animated fairy tale The Amazing Maurice voiced by Emilia Clarke, Hugh Laurie, David Thewlish, Gemma Arterton and Himesh Patel, jumps from Sundance to 1,700 screens via Viva Pictures, the distributor’s widest release to date and a big one for any independently produced animated film. And Civil War drama Freedom’s Path starring Gerran Howell, RJ Cyler, and Ewen Bremner, debuts at 128 AMC and Regal Cinemas. In limited release, Let It Be Morning by the director of The Band’s Visit resurfaces, Kit Harrington is back in Baby Ruby and Call My Agent’s Laure Calamy stars in Full Time. Maurice, directed by Toby Genken and written...
Deadline

Benedict Cumberbatch To Lead & EP Netflix’s ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan & Sister

Benedict Cumberbatch is to lead and EP Netflix’s Eric, playing a puppeteer whose son goes missing in 1980s Manhattan. Netflix has set cast on the Abi Morgan-penned show from Chernobyl producer Sister and the likes of Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher II, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls will star opposite Cumberbatch. Cast is rounded out by Clarke Peters, Ivan Morris Howe, David Denman, Bamar Kane, Adepero Odyue, Alexis Molnar and Roberta Colindrez. The six-parter follows Vincent Anderson (Cumberbatch), a grief-stricken puppeteer on a leading TV show whose young boy goes missing and who finds solace through his friendship with Eric, the monster...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Melinda Dillon Dies: ‘Close Encounters’, ‘A Christmas Story’ & ‘Absence Of Malice’ Actress Was 83

Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee for Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Absence of Malice who also played Ralphie’s mom in A Christmas Story, has died. She was 83. Her family said she died January 9 in Los Angeles but did not give other details. Dillon probably is best known for playing a mother whose young son is abducted by the aliens in Steven Spielberg’s 1977 epic Close Encounters of the Third Kind. She and Roy (Richard Dreyfuss) inexplicably are drawn to Devils Tower in Wyoming as they struggle to make sense of what has happened to them. She...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Descendants’ Sequel ‘The Pocketwatch’ Disney+ Movie Adds Jeremy Swift & Leonardo Nam To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso) and Leonardo Nam (Westworld) have joined the cast of The Pocketwatch (working title), a music- and dance-filled original movie sequel to the megahit Descendants franchise at Disney+. Production is underway in Atlanta. Starring Kylie Cantrall, Rita Ora, Malia Baker and Brandy and written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer (Magic: The Gathering), The Pocketwatch (working title) follows the story of Red (Cantrall), the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Ora); and Chloe (Baker), Cinderella’s (Brandy) perfectionist daughter. When the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Liam Neeson On The Possibility Of Returning To The ‘Star Wars’ Universe & Playing A Villain In Matt Reeves‘ ‘The Batman’

Liam Neeson is opening up about if he would make a return to Star Wars or the DC Universe. The Northern Ireland-born actor was part of the prequel Star Wars trilogy where he played Qui-Gon Jinn starting with Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace. With Disney and Disney+ creating a whole universe around those characters, a fan recently asked Neeson if he would “pop up in a spinoff prequel.” “No. Star Wars, no,” he answered the fan during a Men’s Health interview. “As much as I admire them… There’s just so many of them now. So I’ve lost track,...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Latinx List Finalists For 2022 Unveiled; Two Scribes Set For Netflix Script Deals

EXCLUSIVE: 2022 finalists for the Latinx List, showcasing top works by up-and-coming Latinx screenwriters, have been unveiled by The Latin Tracking Board, NALIP, the Untitled Latinx Project, and The Black List. The batch of selected scripts consists of five original pilots and six original features. Among the finalists are Daniel F. Pérez (2096) and Makana Lani (Contingent), who have received WGA-minimum script deals from Netflix, through the Latinx List’s partnership with the streamer announced last summer. “By providing this opportunity, the Latinx List is kicking the door wide open for emerging writers, and I’m humbled to be selected among such talented creatives,”...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Deadline

158K+
Followers
43K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy