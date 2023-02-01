ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'Terrifier 2' Outfit Coven Launches Sales On Horror 'The Unseen' With 'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte, First Images Revealed — EFM

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vOVw_0kYvGC5S00

EXCLUSIVE : The Coven, international sales agent behind recent breakout horror Terrifier 2 , has acquired international sales rights to horror-thriller The Unseen , ahead of the EFM .

RJ Mitte ( Breaking Bad ), Christian Stolte ( Chicago Fire ), and Jennifer A. Goodman ( Better Call Saul ), star in the film, which was also written and produced by Goodman under her banner Lakefront Pictures.

In The Unseen , a law student (Mitte) finds himself losing his mind in a twisted web of murder and deceit brought on by a dark force from his past—an unstoppable supernatural fury hell-bent on achieving its horrific goal. Above and below are first look images.

Lakefront co-founder Ryan Atkins also produced and oversaw post on the film, which was directed by Vincent Shade. RJ Mitte, Vincent Shade, Jordan Ancel, and Evan J. Cholfin also produce.

Lakefront Pictures, whose principal Goodman is a neurodivergent filmmaker, previously produced TV pilot Conrad starring Goodman, Harry Lennix ( The Blacklist ), and Eric Roberts, about a female detective on the autism spectrum who challenges the system from the inside.

Goodman and Atkins said: “We are thrilled to work with Priscilla Smith, Kendall Anlian, and The Coven to bring our film to audiences far and wide. It’s part of Lakefront Pictures’ mission to elevate unheard voices and tell stories untold that change narrow perspectives.”

Anlian noted: “The Coven is always looking for new perspectives, and we are proud to work with filmmakers that showcase a new kind of star. The Unseen will keep you guessing, and RJ Mitte really steals the show.”

RJ Mitte is repped by A3 Artists Agency. Jennifer A. Goodman is repped for talent by Bankston Talent Agency and Eris Talent Agency. Lakefront Pictures, Jennifer A. Goodman, and Ryan Atkins are repped by Luxhammer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHHZt_0kYvGC5S00
