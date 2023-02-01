ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Charges Nonviolent Protesters as Domestic Terrorists

By Joe Lancaster
Reason.com
Reason.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzpPc_0kYvGAK000
(Andrew Clark/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

An anti-police protest movement in Atlanta has ironically led to a massive expansion of police powers.

In what was once dubbed "the city too busy to hate," protesters have recently taken aim at a new police training facility. In September 2021, Atlanta's city council approved the construction of a police and firefighter training facility on 85 acres of a 265-acre parcel of city-owned land in Georgia's South River Forest. The campus would include a driving course and a mock city that both police and firefighters could use to train. Funding for the project would include $30 million from the city police budget and twice that from the Atlanta Police Foundation (APF), a private nonprofit that fundraises for donations to supplement police budgets.

The training facility project has drawn the ire of anti-police protesters, who derisively dub it "Cop City." This is at least in part because the facility is slated to be built on the site of a prison farm that operated until the 1990s.

Opponents of the project recoil at the idea of turning the site of the prison farm—which subjected inmates to "slave conditions" for decades—into yet another tool of law enforcement. In return, for more than a year, activists from a group calling itself "Defend the Atlanta Forest" have set up camp in the forest in an attempt to discourage further development.

At times, the protests have turned violent: Last year, police arrested eight protesters for throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at officers. And on January 19, a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) officer shot and killed activist Manuel Paez Teran. The officer alleges he returned fire after being shot first, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) confirmed that Paez Teran had purchased the gun used to shoot the officer in 2020, but no body camera footage of the exchange is available.

Violence, whether stemming from cops or protesters, is obviously indefensible (and Paez Teran's death ought to be thoroughly investigated).

But those terrible incidents aside, law enforcement's response to protesters who are engaging peacefully has been shockingly heavy-handed. According to arrest warrants reviewed by Grist, 19 protesters arrested in relation to Cop City in December and January have been charged with felonies under Georgia's law against domestic terrorism. Nine of those 19 are accused only of misdemeanor trespassing.

One of the warrants refers to the group, Defend the Atlanta Forest, as "a group classified by the United States Department of Homeland Security as Domestic Violent Extremists." Georgia's domestic terrorism law was passed in 2017 partly to address incidents like the 2015 murder of nine black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina. The law provides penalties for death, kidnapping, serious bodily injury, or the destruction of "critical infrastructure." But it does not specify that the law can apply to members of a group not directly involved when other members commit violent acts. Many of the warrants go into great detail about the actions Defend the Atlanta Forest is accused of, only to then lump in individual members on the basis of "criminally trespassing on posted land and sleeping in the forest" or "occupying a tree house on the site, refusing to leave, and posting videos and calls for actions on social media."

If convicted, the penalty for the destruction of critical infrastructure is between five and 35 years in prison.

The arrests in Atlanta are yet another example of the anti-terror mission creep that has set in over the last two decades. While the term terrorism may evoke specific mental images, as a legal term it has grown to include any number of things outside the realm of suicide bombings or the attacks on 9/11. In 2021, a Michigan prosecutor slapped a school shooter with a terrorism charge on the grounds that his actions had sown fear in the community.

Some actions in Atlanta may genuinely warrant prosecution, but treating every protester as a terrorist only serves to chill free speech. Lauren Regan, executive director of the Civil Liberties Defense Center, told Grist, "It's so next time a vigil happens, mom or the school teacher or the nurse—or someone that has higher risk of randomly getting arrested—is probably going to think twice about going."

Comments / 5

JJC
3d ago

It’s not their neighborhood. It’s not their community and it’s not about their public safety. WHO PAYS THEM? Georgians have a right to know.

Reply
5
Steven Ray
3d ago

This is the last 'holdout' of the 'Defund the Police' movement that is being funded by sources outside of the USA in an effort to corrode the foundation of our country. These terrorists are professional protagonists and are not even from Georgia. When you target hard-working people by burning their only work vehicle, burning down houses under construction takes food out of the mouths of construction worker's children. Vandalizing the General Contractor's offices, vandalizing banks that have donated money for the cause, and then firing upon State Troopers for doing their jobs (all facts conveniently glazed over in this article): "TERRORIST" is the perfect word here.

Reply
4
Buckhead
3d ago

let me fix the typo in your headline "THE VIOLENT PROTESTERS"

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Atlanta Activist Shot Thirteen Times by Cops, Independent Autospy Reveals

A 26-year-old Atlanta-based activist killed last month was shot by police officers at least thirteen times, according to an independent autopsy ordered by the family. Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran was an environmentalist who, on Jan. 18, was shot to death by state troopers while camping out in a Georgia forest with other activists to protest the building of a public safety training center. When police arrived on scene to clear the protesters out, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation alleges Teran shot a trooper, which resulted in fellow officers opening fire on the activist. Yet, Teran’s family and fellow activists remain skeptical: “He was a pacifist,” Teran’s mother said in a press release. “They say he shot a police officer. I do not believe it.” The autopsy marks just one step in the family’s fight for an independent investigation—separate from the Georgia Bureau—into Teran’s death.Read it at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
ATLANTA, GA
Salon

Documents show how 19 "Cop City" activists got charged with terrorism

A burst of gunfire rang through a forest on the edge of Atlanta, Georgia, on the morning of January 18. Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, whose chosen name was Tortuguita (Spanish for "little turtle"), had been shot and killed by police officers, becoming the only known person killed by law enforcement during an environmentalist act of land defense in the U.S.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

4 Georgia men sentenced in international gun trafficking case

ATLANTA — Four Georgia men were sentenced for their roles in an international gun trafficking scheme, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The four Georgia men entered a guilty plea to several charges that implicated them in a plan to move a total of 160 handguns, some of which ended up in Canada.
LITHONIA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Peachtree City Police warn of dangerous DUI trend in Georgia

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police in Peachtree City say every deadly crash officers worked in 2022 was caused by a DUI driver. That revelation highlights a disturbing rise in the number of DUI arrests in the city and echoed across the entire state of Georgia. Law enforcement officials have seen...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

911 calls raise questions about fatal crash involving UGA player

Georgia lawmakers introduce bill to exempt menstrual products from sales tax. Menstrual products are currently taxed at 4% in Georgia, while other health products such as Viagra aren’t taxed at all. Updated: 6 hours ago. Protesters march again for justice. ANF+ Sports Tonight: Feb. 3, 2023. Updated: 9 hours...
GEORGIA STATE
thevillagesun.com

Opinion: Chase Bank and the assassination of Tortuguita

BY BILL TALEN | The Church of Stop Shopping is working with “1000 People 1000 Trees” in a continuing resistance to the city chainsaws in East River Park, which have downed 500 trees so far. A vigil by 100 of us took place in the park on Fri., Jan. 27, remembering the Tortuguita, the forest protector assassinated in his tent on the 18th in the Weelaunee Forest outside Atlanta, Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Kemp declares State of Emergency over protests

After the shooting death of a Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest protester led to protests that turned destructive in January, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency through Feb. 9. In the executive order, signed by Kemp on Jan. 26, the Georgia Department of Defense will provide up...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Doctors reveal game-changer to help stop fentanyl overdose crisis across metro and country

Doctors say fentanyl overdoses are hitting a crisis level in metro Atlanta. Now, there’s a potential breakthrough. It’s a vaccine that could stop the drug’s deadly side effects. Researchers at the University of Houston are creating the fentanyl vaccine. Scientists agree the vaccine would be a game-changer that not only helps drug addicts but those who often come into contact with drugs, like police, firefighters, and paramedics. Stella Zine told Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi that she’s a former drug user who would consider the vaccine.
ATLANTA, GA
thesource.com

The YSL Case: YSL Members Shank Fellow Inmate As Jury Selection Stalls

Christian Eppinger, Rodalius Ryan, and Damone Blalock, defendants in the blockbuster Fulton County trial of Young Thug and the alleged “Young Slime Life” criminal organization, have been accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the county jail, where they are being held. At the same time, the jury is selected for their trial.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy