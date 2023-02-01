ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MLB investigating NY Mets' Khalil Lee under domestic violence policy

By Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Major League Baseball is investigating New York Mets outfielder Khalil Lee for a violation of its domestic violence policy, a person familiar with the investigation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

Lee, 24, was named in a warrant by Syracuse police alleging misdemeanor obstruction of breath, according to Syracuse.com, which also reported that Lee's ex-girlfriend filed a federal lawsuit alleging he abused her.

Lee played in 100 games for the Mets' Class AAA affiliate in Syracuse last season. The federal lawsuit, filed by Keriwyn Hill of Brooklyn, alleges that Lee pulled her and choked her during an argument on May 7, 2022, according to Syracuse.com . Hill had traveled to Syracuse from her Brooklyn home; she and Lee had dated the previous year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KUW3f_0kYvFkwF00
Khalil Lee made his big-league debut in 2021 for the Mets. Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports

The alleged incident occurred after Hill questioned Lee about text messages on his phone; she stated that in the ensuing argument, Lee pulled her backward by her braids, causing her to hit the kitchen island, and he proceeded to choke her. An arrest warrant was signed Aug. 10.

Lee, acquired by the Mets from Kansas City in a three-way trade in February 2021, made his major league debut on May 17, 2021. He made 18 plate appearances that season, plus two more in an abbreviated 2022 call-up. He was not projected to make the Mets' opening-day roster but would likely be on the short list of players summoned in case of injury.

In a statement, the Mets said they are cooperating with MLB's investigation.

“The Mets immediately notified MLB upon becoming aware of the allegations," the club said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. "We will fully comply with MLB’s policy and cannot comment until the completion of the league’s investigative process.”

MLB's domestic violence policy can assess suspensions even in the absence of convictions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB investigating NY Mets' Khalil Lee under domestic violence policy

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher destined for Red Sox bullpen?

The former New York Yankees left-hander could be destined for the Boston Red Sox bullpen this season. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Paxton spent 2022 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He was close to making his return in September before being sidetracked by a grade 2 lat strain.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Alex Cora was brazen about Astros scandal: ‘We stole that World Series’

Alex Cora didn’t exactly hide his sign-stealing ways – in fact, the alleged mastermind behind the Astros’ shocking 2017 scandal bragged about them to his new team. Members of the 2018 Red Sox would listen to their new manager – along with bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, another ex-Houston staffer – discuss their scheme “in a late-night setting” and “especially when they started drinking,” according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.” “We stole that [expletive] World Series,” Cora reportedly told his players, according to a Boston Herald transcript. The Red Sox manager, who was...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The 24 best players in New York Mets history

The best stat to determine a player's worth is WAR--wins above replacement--an analytical metric that was not available until relatively recently. The formula for WAR differs for position players and pitchers, and I'll lay it out in layman's terms. WAR uses every aspect of the game-- batting, baserunning, and fielding, factors in position and ballpark and determines how many wins better than a league average player an individual player might be. Using WAR to help us rank them, let's look at the top 24 players in the history of the New York Mets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Rockies infielder engaged to famous actress girlfriend

It may be the MLB offseason, but one Colorado Rockies player is still getting a massive W. TMZ Sports reports this week that Rockies infielder Cole Tucker is officially engaged to his famous girlfriend, actress Vanessa Hudgens. Tucker reportedly proposed to Hudgens some time at the end of 2022. Here are some of the recent... The post Rockies infielder engaged to famous actress girlfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland

Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dylan Gooden initially announced his commitment in December, and put pen to paper on National...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news

Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Son of Roger Maris offers advice to Yankees' Aaron Judge

New York Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge and legend Roger Maris will forever be linked with each other. Maris' son has offered some advice to Judge ahead of this season. "Dad realized he was never gonna do what he did in 1961 again," Roger Maris Jr. told Dan Martin of the New York Post. "That year was an anomaly. I think Aaron realizes that, too. It’s not that he’s not capable of doing it, but you have to understand it was an amazing year and you can’t go to the park expecting to hit home runs."
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox purchase contract of right-hander Joe Jones from Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

The Red Sox have purchased the contract of right-hander Joe Jones from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the independent American Association, the team announced on Wednesday. Jones, 27, posted a 3.72 ERA with 66 strikeouts to 44 walks in 43 relief appearances (55 2/3 innings) for the league champion RedHawks last yea. The righty has past experience in affiliated ball, as he spent most of the 2021 minor-league season in the Diamondbacks organization before being released by Arizona that August.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Another outfield candidate comes off Yankees’ board

Another one bites the dust. Maybe. The New York Yankees remain in the market for an outfielder after watching Andrew Benintendi sign a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And with less than two weeks until spring training begins...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

MLB Star Announces Decision To Leave America

Major League Baseball is widely considered the best professional baseball league in the world, where top talent want to come play, but baseball is also very popular in other countries, with other top leagues existing in both Japan and Korea.
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox acquire Red Sox minor league pitcher of the year

The White Sox acquired right-hander Franklin German from the Red Sox in exchange for righty Theo Denlinger. Both teams announced the trade, and the White Sox also announced that right-hander Jason Bilous was designated for assignment to create roster space. Boston designated German for assignment earlier this week in a...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

767K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy