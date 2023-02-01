Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Feb. 2 School and Other Delays in Lubbock and Surrounding Areas
For the fourth day in a row in Lubbock County and surrounding areas there are more delays. A complete list of school, business, and government office delays will be found below and be updated as that information becomes readily available. Abernathy ISD: 10 a.m. start. Anton ISD: 10 a.m. start.
Feb. 1 Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations From Expected Freeze
For the third day in a row some Lubbock area schools, businesses, and government agencies have delayed or canceled for the day. Calvary Baptist Church Preschool, Kindergarten, PDO: Closed. Children's Orchard Academy: Closed. Children's World: Closed. Christ the King Diocesan School & Early Childhood Development Center: Closed. Creative Learning Center:...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Parks & Recreation Dept. events, classes for Feb. 4-10
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Parks & Recreation Department will host several events and classes between February 4th and 10th. Below is a list of the events and classes provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release from the City of Lubbock. My Furry Valentine. Saturday, February...
everythinglubbock.com
86 crashes in Lubbock County in 3 days, as hazardous conditions take over the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock County saw an increase in crashes in the span of three days as hazardous conditions took over the roads the past week. Authorities told EverythingLubbock.com that Monday morning started with 19 collisions, one of those a fatal crash near Idalou after a truck failed to yield the right of way, colliding with a car.
You’re Not Crazy, The Cost Of Rent Is Headed Up In Lubbock
Lubbock used to be cheap, but now it's getting a little less cheap. The cost of rent in Lubbock continues to go up, even though it's going down nationally. In addition rent in Lubbock is pacing over the Texas average. This is according to data compiled by Apartmentlist.com. Rents in...
fox34.com
3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock. Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side. Two people were moderately injured in the...
Driving Down University Is About To Become A Hellish Nightmare Full Of Danger
There is any number of ways you could look at this story, I want to look at in a way that most affects us. The Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a zoning change to allow a student housing project to go up west of the University by Tech. I don't know why, but recent reports keep referring to the location in a vague way, but correct me if I'm wrong, this means the destruction of Cafe J and The Godbold Center.
KCBD
Some peace on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the remnants of the winter storm system off to our east, our area can look forward to several days of a calm pattern. The lack of cloud cover overnight will mean lows drop to the low 20s and teens, though Friday begins an upward trend in high temperatures.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Winter storm heads northeast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A shooting near East 27th and Teak Ave. sent one person to the hospital. Here’s what we know: Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting. Student housing proposal today. A developer will present a new proposal for a student housing project in...
KCBD
Tropical February, then a plunge!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We snagged a near-tropical weekend (plus free Monday DLC). Highs today climb to the upper 60s, and last night’s cloud cover fading away through the afternoon along with the slight breeze, leaving mostly clear, blue skies to wrap up your Saturday. Sunday is even better,...
7 hospitalized after rollover in East Lubbock County, DPS said
A one-vehicle rollover on FM 40 and FM 400 left 7 people hospitalized with "moderate to serious" injuries on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD’s Major Crimes Unit locates missing Lubbock woman
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department provided an update on the search for a missing woman, Rosa Irma Sandoval. According to the LPD update, Rosa Irma Sandoval, 47, was located and was safe at home. Police did not provide any further details. LPD’s Major Crimes Unit...
everythinglubbock.com
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Idalou Harvest
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our ‘Sippin’ on the South Plains series will share more on Idalou Harvest. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There will also be a 30-minute show that will talk about the high plains wine industry that airs every weekend on KLBK. Find out more at idalouharvest.com.
Woman missing in Lubbock, LPD Major Crimes asks for public’s help
The Lubbock Police Department's Major Crimes Unit asked for the public's help finding Rosa Irma Sandoval, 47.
towntalkradio.com
Update on fatal crash in Terry County
The Texas Dept. of Public Safety released the names of those involved in the deadly rollover that happened Tuesday morning January 31, 2023. According to TxDPS, the Red 2019 Ram pickup lost “traction” and went into a skid causing it to roll. The four occupants of the truck were ejected where 34 year old Johnie Davis Young of Lubbock died at the scene. 46-year-old Little-Julian V. Amala of Lubbock, 40-year-old David Rosales of Lubbock, and 29-year-old Sandy Andrew Garcia of Brownfield were all transported to BRMC. Amala died from his injuries at BRMC. Rosales and Garcia were eventually transported to UMC and Rosales died from his injuries at UMC. There is no current condition available for Garcia. Related story.
This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable
While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
Walmart and CVS close early due to staffing issues, Lubbock pharmacy owner responds
LUBBOCK, Texas–Pharmacy workers have had enough of late nights and long hours. National chain pharmacies decided to cut their hours by closing early in response to staffing shortages. Walmart and CVS announced they’d be closing earlier in the day starting in March. CVS announced they would cut the hours of operation for 9,000 stores nationwide, […]
abc7amarillo.com
Stolen Mercedes chased by police flies past ABC 7 reporter on I-27, crashes in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — A high speed police chase from Amarillo to Canyon ended when the suspects crashed a stolen Mercedes. ABC 7's Mitchell Downing was on I-27 at Western Street when a 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-23 went flying past him, followed by two police officers. Downing said the driver...
Frenship investigating anonymous complaint of inappropriate staff behavior
The Frenship Independent School District released a statement after local news media was told that a coach was being "investigated by the school administration for having inappropriate contact with a player."
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace. The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval. Full story here: Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace...
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0