FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin DNR hiring seasonal staff for spring, summer
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now hiring seasonal staff for state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas. The limited-term seasonal positions are responsible for outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping work and customer service for visitors. Recruitment is underway now for work that starts in the spring and early summer through late summer and fall, with some flexibility depending on availability and need.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals
MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Groundhog Gordy sees shadow; 6 more weeks of winter for Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Zoo’s resident groundhog, Gordy, took part in the Groundhog Day ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 2. During the ceremony, he saw his shadow – meaning six more weeks of winter for Milwaukee.
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
Greater Milwaukee Today
City of Pewaukee mayor supports Milwaukee-Madison Amtrak route
CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A new Amtrak passenger route is being discussed. The potential route intended to expand on Amtrak’s Hiawatha Line from Chicago to Milwaukee could include the cities of Madison, Pewaukee and Watertown. In June of 2022, the three cities expressed interest to the Federal Railroad...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
cwbradio.com
Tips From Wisconsin Utility to Keep Heating Costs Down
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) The recent snap of bitter cold weather has people concerned about heating their homes during a time of increased natural gas costs. We Energies spokesperson Alison Trouy tells Fox 6 Milwaukee the rise in natural gas prices is something the utility can't control, but they do offer tips to keep your energy bill lower. "When you leave the house, when you go to bed at night, just lowering it a few degrees can make a big difference."
nbc15.com
Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold
As we get older our stuff tends to grow as well and it’s hard to declutter, especially if it has been handed down to us from loved ones. River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. A Dane...
spectrumnews1.com
Lake Michigan and Lake Superior lacking ice this winter
Even after a recent blast of arctic air across the Upper Midwest, ice cover on the two Great Lakes bordering Wisconsin remains well below average. Ice cover on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior is below average. Typically, ice cover on Lake Michigan usually peaks in mid-February. Lake Superior usually...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Slinger senior finds new home on the slopes
SLINGER, Wis. - Tackling the sport of alpine skiing may sound intimidating to some, but for Marc Wiese, the challenge piqued his interest. "It’s just fun going down the hill," said Marc Wiese, senior foreign exchange student at Slinger. "It’s just, you’ve got speed, can turn a little bit and just have fun."
cwbradio.com
Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT DAY: Dangerous cold Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold today turns into an even colder night as temperatures will drop to around 10 below by early Tuesday morning. When you factor in the wind, it will feel closer to 20 below when many of us are waking up tomorrow. In those conditions, frostbite...
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this week
A growing grocery store chain is set to open at least two new supermarket locations in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more about when and where. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be opening two new grocery store locations in Wisconsin, according to local sources.
Fox11online.com
How 'Groundhog Day' was almost filmed in Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- The movie "Groundhog Day" was nearly filmed in Wisconsin. It turns out director Harold Ramis and star Bill Murray wanted a location closer to their hometown of Chicago. "Groundhog Day" came out 30 years ago in 1993. It tells the story of Phil Connors, a cynical Pittsburgh meteorologist...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Amid soaring egg prices, Wisconsin chicken ownership 'real trendy'
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - High egg prices are having an impact beyond the grocery store. Some are taking matters into their own hands. "It’s a real trendy thing to do right now, for sure," said Nick Levendoski, Sunnyside Hatchery owner. At Sunnyside Hatchery in Beaver Dam, the eggs and...
Is it cold enough to cancel school? 🥶 Here's what you can and can't do
Extremely cold temperatures have moved into Southeastern Wisconsin, with many areas feeling temps around 10 degrees or colder.
CBS 58
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
radioplusinfo.com
2-4-23 vernon county deer herd depopulated
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in September 2022 has been depopulated. Of the 32 animals depopulated, four tested positive for the disease. DATCP quarantined the farm in September 2022 when a 3-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for CWD. A quarantine means that no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services depopulated the herd, and samples were submitted to the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, for testing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire on Milwaukee's north side; garage, home involved
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire on the city's north side Saturday, Feb. 4. It happened near 67th and Mill around 11:50 a.m. MFD said the fire reportedly started in a detached garage but spread to the adjacent home. Firefighters searched the garage and the home...
