Clifton Park, NY

Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: Stewart’s Shops President works shift in Schuylerville, Ballston Lake to celebrate Holiday Match Collections

Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake recently thanked customers and shop partners for their support of the Holiday Match campaign by working a shift in the Schuylerville and Ballston Lake locations. The 2022 Holiday Match program raised more than $2 million for local children’s organizations. From Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day, Stewart’s customers donated more than.
BALLSTON LAKE, NY
Saratogian

PDT Market specialty grocery store set to open in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — A specialty grocery store is opening soon in the Spa City with the debut of PDT Market – a place to eat, shop and learn. Set in the former Price Chopper Limited space at 55 Railroad Pl. in downtown Saratoga Springs, PDT Market’s opening is anticipated for later this month or in early March, according to creator Adam Foti.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Saratogian

Siobhan Connally’s Ittybits & Pieces: Wondering what would Jesus do?

I felt empathy for the parents of Saratoga Central Catholic as they rallied to stop an emergency homeless shelter from being operated out of a neighboring property. I really did. It’s not easy to stand up to our fears when it comes to our children. Especially since even the...
Saratogian

Shelters of Saratoga abruptly abandons Code Blue shelter site plans

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Shelters of Saratoga announced they will find a new location for the Code Blue winter shelter next season. Original plans to lease Saratoga Springs city-owned property at 5 Williams St. as a permanent location have ceased. Last October, Spa City officials, including Saratoga Springs Mayor...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga County holds Planning and Zoning Conference

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Planning and Economic Development Department held its 17th annual Planning and Zoning Conference recently at the Saratoga Springs City Center, bringing together more than 600 planning and zoning professionals from across New York state. “Saratoga County is proud to hold this informative...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs police makes narcotics arrest

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Springs police recently executed a search warrant on a residence on the west side of the city after a month’s long investigation into the possible selling of illegal narcotics at that location. Patrol Division and Investigations Division members discovered a number of narcotics...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

