Carter County, KY

thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE CO., KY. CIVIL SUITS, DEEDS AND MARRIAGES FEB. 2, 2023

19-C-00116 MIDLAND FUNDING LLC VS. MULLINS, SHERRY. 21-C-00136 EMC INSURANCE COMPANY VS. FLUTY AND SON’S SHED MOVERS L.L.C. 21-C-00238 CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL, INC, VS. DIAMOND, JOSEPH J. (MOTION HOUR) 22-C-00156 RESURGENT RECEIVABLES LLC VS. BARKER, MELISSA. (MOTION HOUR) 22-C-00166 CITIBANK, N.A. VS. COPLEY, LEONARD. (MOTION HOUR) 15-CI-00013 STRATTON, DONALD...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Trooper-involved shooting on US 23

Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 3 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY. COURT DOCKET FOR THE WEEK OF JAN 30-FEB 2

22-T-00618 COMMONWEALTH VS. BAISDEN, COURTNEY NICHOLE. 22-T-00619 COMMONWEALTH VS. SHRIVER, SAVANNAH RHAPSODY. 23-M-00012 COMMONWEALTH VS. COPLEY-WHITT, LURESIA L. 23-T-00020 COMMONWEALTH VS. ADKINS, BRITTANY LEANN. (ARRAIGNMENT) 23-T-00027 COMMONWEALTH VS. MOORE, STEVEN. (ARRAIGNMENT) 23-T-00029 COMMONWEALTH VS. HUNT, STEVEN W JR. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00426 COMMONWEALTH VS. MILLS, ASHLEY JORDAN. (MOTION HOUR) 21-M-00087 COMMONWEALTH VS....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Part of U.S. 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting

Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Trooper-involved shooting reported in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of U.S. 23 were closed for hours in Floyd County following a trooper-involved shooting, Kentucky State Police confirmed Friday. Just before 7:30 p.m., the road reopened in that area. The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. State Police say the trooper involved is...
cartercountytimes.com

First ever overnight hospital stay in 80 years was worth my time and tears

It was supposed to be as brief as a one-night hospital visit after my total knee replacement but it actually lasted three and one-half days and I’m glad that it did. In my new status as an 80-year-old, I admit that I had some concerns about spending a night or two or three in a noisy, sometimes frantic, and seemingly always crowded tiny space.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
kentuckylantern.com

Former Russell hospital will become treatment center for mental health, addiction recovery

Kentucky’s Addiction Recovery Care announced Wednesday it aims to open a new treatment center in Greenup County late this year or early 2024. ARC, based in Louisa, said it’s closed on a purchase agreement with Bon Secours Mercy Health for a portion of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital site in Russell. That hospital announced its closure in Jan. 2020.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Person dies in house fire

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a house fire in the Prichard area, Wayne County 911 dispatchers say. The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Queens Creek. Additional details, including about a cause, are unavailable at this time. The...
PRICHARD, WV
ABC 33/40 News

Double-amputee with butcher knife shot, killed by police; family outraged

WASHINGTON (TND) — A 36-year-old double-amputee wielding a 12-inch butcher knife was allegedly shot and killed by officers in California. Cellphone footage purportedly shows Anthony Lowe hobbling away from Huntington Police Department officers while holding a knife. Video has been circulating on social media. One clip on TikTok shows...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Manslaughter, murder counts among recent indictments

The most recent indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury include two men are accused of murder and a woman and a man are accused of involuntary manslaughter. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was indicted for the death of his neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex on Dec. 11.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 dead after fire in Wayne County, West Virginia

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a fire in the 1600 block of Queens Creek in Prichard, West Virginia, on Friday. Wayne County dispatchers say the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been released. Fire crews from Prichard, Kenova and Fort Gay were on […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio

UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
IRONTON, OH
mountain-topmedia.com

Police: Sleepy burglar found hiding under sheet

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — A West Virginia man was arrested after a South Williamson woman reported that he broke into her house and forced his way inside. Kentucky State Police received a call from a South Williamson woman who reported that a man smashed through the glass of her back door and came into her house. The woman ran upstairs to hide in a bedroom while she called police.
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Johnson family loses home, vehicles in fire

PAINTSVILLE — A Johnson County couple lost their home and vehicles in a fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post by Kirk Law Firm. The Red Bush Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that it was called out about 1 a.m. Saturday to the home of Jordan and Misty Compton, where firefighters found a fully involved house along with two vehicles parked close to the structure.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Louisa Middle School in Kentucky given ‘all-clear’ after anonymous bomb threat

LOUISA, KY (WOWK) – The Louisa Police Department is investigating after a Kentucky school received an anonymous bomb threat this morning. According to Lawrence County Schools, administrators at Louisa Middle School received the threat this morning, Thursday, Feb. 2, and immediately evacuated the building and contacted authorities. LCS Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher says authorities made […]
LOUISA, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Arrest made in Olive Hill stabbing

An Olive Hill woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing one man and cutting another in an unprovoked attack last week. According to Olive Hill police chief Bruce Palmer the department received a call last Thursday at 2:15 p.m. from a residence on Sapphire Drive indicating that a male subject had been stabbed.
OLIVE HILL, KY

