Carter County, KY

kentuckylantern.com

Former Russell hospital will become treatment center for mental health, addiction recovery

Kentucky’s Addiction Recovery Care announced Wednesday it aims to open a new treatment center in Greenup County late this year or early 2024. ARC, based in Louisa, said it’s closed on a purchase agreement with Bon Secours Mercy Health for a portion of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital site in Russell. That hospital announced its closure in Jan. 2020.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Johnson family loses home, vehicles in fire

PAINTSVILLE — A Johnson County couple lost their home and vehicles in a fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post by Kirk Law Firm. The Red Bush Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that it was called out about 1 a.m. Saturday to the home of Jordan and Misty Compton, where firefighters found a fully involved house along with two vehicles parked close to the structure.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Police: Sleepy burglar found hiding under sheet

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — A West Virginia man was arrested after a South Williamson woman reported that he broke into her house and forced his way inside. Kentucky State Police received a call from a South Williamson woman who reported that a man smashed through the glass of her back door and came into her house. The woman ran upstairs to hide in a bedroom while she called police.
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY
WTVQ

Missing Ky. flood victim declared legally dead

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Missing flood victim Vanessa Baker has been declared legally dead, six months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Family members of Baker’s confirmed the news to ABC 36. A family member tells us Baker was declared legally dead on Monday. Baker was...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Person dies in house fire

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a house fire in the Prichard area, Wayne County 911 dispatchers say. The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Queens Creek. Additional details, including about a cause, are unavailable at this time. The...
PRICHARD, WV
ABC 33/40 News

Double-amputee with butcher knife shot, killed by police; family outraged

WASHINGTON (TND) — A 36-year-old double-amputee wielding a 12-inch butcher knife was allegedly shot and killed by officers in California. Cellphone footage purportedly shows Anthony Lowe hobbling away from Huntington Police Department officers while holding a knife. Video has been circulating on social media. One clip on TikTok shows...
HUNTINGTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE CO., KY. CIVIL SUITS, DEEDS AND MARRIAGES FEB. 2, 2023

19-C-00116 MIDLAND FUNDING LLC VS. MULLINS, SHERRY. 21-C-00136 EMC INSURANCE COMPANY VS. FLUTY AND SON’S SHED MOVERS L.L.C. 21-C-00238 CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL, INC, VS. DIAMOND, JOSEPH J. (MOTION HOUR) 22-C-00156 RESURGENT RECEIVABLES LLC VS. BARKER, MELISSA. (MOTION HOUR) 22-C-00166 CITIBANK, N.A. VS. COPLEY, LEONARD. (MOTION HOUR) 15-CI-00013 STRATTON, DONALD...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

1 dead after fire in Wayne County, West Virginia

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a fire in the 1600 block of Queens Creek in Prichard, West Virginia, on Friday. Wayne County dispatchers say the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been released. Fire crews from Prichard, Kenova and Fort Gay were on […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.

WEST VIRGINIA/KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Drivers throughout much of Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, and Boone counties in West Virginia woke up to wet roads and the potential for icy patches Wednesday morning, as temperatures kept falling below freezing. Multiple crews have been out treating the roads. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, winter weather conditions...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Trooper-involved shooting reported in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of U.S. 23 were closed for hours in Floyd County following a trooper-involved shooting, Kentucky State Police confirmed Friday. Just before 7:30 p.m., the road reopened in that area. The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. State Police say the trooper involved is...
cartercountytimes.com

Arrest made in Olive Hill stabbing

An Olive Hill woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing one man and cutting another in an unprovoked attack last week. According to Olive Hill police chief Bruce Palmer the department received a call last Thursday at 2:15 p.m. from a residence on Sapphire Drive indicating that a male subject had been stabbed.
OLIVE HILL, KY
WSAZ

Missing teen believed to be in danger

WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a missing teen who officers say may be in danger. Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday, according to the West Hamlin Police Department. Officers say Vance’s family woke up Sunday morning to find...
BRANCHLAND, WV
tourcounsel.com

Ashland Town Center | Shopping mall in Kentucky

Ashland Town Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Ashland, Kentucky, United States. One of two malls serving the city, it is located on U.S. Highway 23 near downtown Ashland. The mall features more than seventy retailers and restaurants, as well as a food court. The...
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio

UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
IRONTON, OH
wymt.com

Johnson County officials looking for missing person

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Johnson County are looking for a missing person. Nina Hitchcock was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sitka community. She was wearing green scrub pants and leaving her home in a silver SUV with two men. If you have any information,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY

