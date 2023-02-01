Read full article on original website
kentuckylantern.com
Former Russell hospital will become treatment center for mental health, addiction recovery
Kentucky’s Addiction Recovery Care announced Wednesday it aims to open a new treatment center in Greenup County late this year or early 2024. ARC, based in Louisa, said it’s closed on a purchase agreement with Bon Secours Mercy Health for a portion of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital site in Russell. That hospital announced its closure in Jan. 2020.
thebigsandynews.com
Johnson family loses home, vehicles in fire
PAINTSVILLE — A Johnson County couple lost their home and vehicles in a fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post by Kirk Law Firm. The Red Bush Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that it was called out about 1 a.m. Saturday to the home of Jordan and Misty Compton, where firefighters found a fully involved house along with two vehicles parked close to the structure.
mountain-topmedia.com
Police: Sleepy burglar found hiding under sheet
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — A West Virginia man was arrested after a South Williamson woman reported that he broke into her house and forced his way inside. Kentucky State Police received a call from a South Williamson woman who reported that a man smashed through the glass of her back door and came into her house. The woman ran upstairs to hide in a bedroom while she called police.
WTVQ
Missing Ky. flood victim declared legally dead
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Missing flood victim Vanessa Baker has been declared legally dead, six months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Family members of Baker’s confirmed the news to ABC 36. A family member tells us Baker was declared legally dead on Monday. Baker was...
WSAZ
Person dies in house fire
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a house fire in the Prichard area, Wayne County 911 dispatchers say. The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Queens Creek. Additional details, including about a cause, are unavailable at this time. The...
WSAZ
City of Huntington files lawsuit against owners of former sober living facility
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington is suing the owners of a former sober living facility. The residence is located in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue. According to court documents, one of the property owners is incarcerated in Doddridge County, West Virginia. The other property owner lives in Wood County, West Virginia.
Trooper shoots, kills person on US Route 23 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky
UPDATE (11:14 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3): The Kentucky State Police is releasing more information about a shooting that left one person dead. Troopers say this happened at around 3 p.m. on Friday. They say a trooper with the Kentucky State Police was trying to stop a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle […]
ABC 33/40 News
Double-amputee with butcher knife shot, killed by police; family outraged
WASHINGTON (TND) — A 36-year-old double-amputee wielding a 12-inch butcher knife was allegedly shot and killed by officers in California. Cellphone footage purportedly shows Anthony Lowe hobbling away from Huntington Police Department officers while holding a knife. Video has been circulating on social media. One clip on TikTok shows...
wchstv.com
Mason County sheriff renews plea for information on missing woman as anniversary nears
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office renewed its plea for new information from the public Wednesday as the one-year anniversary of a woman’s disappearance nears. Grace Allison Smith, of Gallipolis, was last seen at her father’s home on Feb. 23, 2022, and her...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE CO., KY. CIVIL SUITS, DEEDS AND MARRIAGES FEB. 2, 2023
19-C-00116 MIDLAND FUNDING LLC VS. MULLINS, SHERRY. 21-C-00136 EMC INSURANCE COMPANY VS. FLUTY AND SON’S SHED MOVERS L.L.C. 21-C-00238 CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL, INC, VS. DIAMOND, JOSEPH J. (MOTION HOUR) 22-C-00156 RESURGENT RECEIVABLES LLC VS. BARKER, MELISSA. (MOTION HOUR) 22-C-00166 CITIBANK, N.A. VS. COPLEY, LEONARD. (MOTION HOUR) 15-CI-00013 STRATTON, DONALD...
1 dead after fire in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a fire in the 1600 block of Queens Creek in Prichard, West Virginia, on Friday. Wayne County dispatchers say the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been released. Fire crews from Prichard, Kenova and Fort Gay were on […]
WSAZ
Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.
WEST VIRGINIA/KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Drivers throughout much of Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, and Boone counties in West Virginia woke up to wet roads and the potential for icy patches Wednesday morning, as temperatures kept falling below freezing. Multiple crews have been out treating the roads. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, winter weather conditions...
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
WSAZ
Trooper-involved shooting reported in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of U.S. 23 were closed for hours in Floyd County following a trooper-involved shooting, Kentucky State Police confirmed Friday. Just before 7:30 p.m., the road reopened in that area. The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. State Police say the trooper involved is...
cartercountytimes.com
Arrest made in Olive Hill stabbing
An Olive Hill woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing one man and cutting another in an unprovoked attack last week. According to Olive Hill police chief Bruce Palmer the department received a call last Thursday at 2:15 p.m. from a residence on Sapphire Drive indicating that a male subject had been stabbed.
WSAZ
Missing teen believed to be in danger
WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a missing teen who officers say may be in danger. Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday, according to the West Hamlin Police Department. Officers say Vance’s family woke up Sunday morning to find...
tourcounsel.com
Ashland Town Center | Shopping mall in Kentucky
Ashland Town Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Ashland, Kentucky, United States. One of two malls serving the city, it is located on U.S. Highway 23 near downtown Ashland. The mall features more than seventy retailers and restaurants, as well as a food court. The...
House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio
UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
wfxrtv.com
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021 — she was only 3 months old. The case started when West Virginia Child Protective Services (CPS) said they were following up with Angel’s father, Shannon Overstreet, on a custody issue from Kentucky.
wymt.com
Johnson County officials looking for missing person
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Johnson County are looking for a missing person. Nina Hitchcock was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sitka community. She was wearing green scrub pants and leaving her home in a silver SUV with two men. If you have any information,...
