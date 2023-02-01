Read full article on original website
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A new cycle: Pedaler's Jamboree returns to Columbia on Memorial Day weekend
The Pedaler's Jamboree, a local cycling and music festival, will make its return Memorial Day weekend. The two day, nearly 65-mile bike trek takes riders from Columbia's Flat Branch Park, to Kemper Park in Boonville and back. Bikers will follow the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail and the Katy Trail...
This Missouri Cabin is Hidden Away Inside 40 Acres of Forest
Are you looking to get away from it all in Missouri without really getting away? I found an option near Columbia that's hidden inside 40 acres of forest. This "secluded cozy cabin on 40 acres" on Airbnb says it's not far from the University of Missouri, but it's surrounded by tons of trees. That's quite a combination. Can't think of another place that can say that.
Mid-Missouri man snags possible world-record ‘blue sucker’ fish
Auxvasse resident Travis Uebinger went fishing on the Osage River on Jan. 15, catching an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker.
Missouri’s Best Bar & Grill is in a Town of 1,000 people
A truly great Bar & Grill restaurant is hard to find, there are so many of them in every town across the country. If you want the BEST bar and grill experience in Missouri you'll have to drive far away from the big cities to a town of about 1,000 people...
Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Jefferson City, Missouri
Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Jefferson City, Missouri, United States that opened in 1978. Its anchors are JCPenney and Dillard's. Sears closed in March 2017. In 2013, the mall's owner, Farmer Holding Company, applied to Jefferson City for approval to build a 127-room hotel and 61,000 square feet (5,700 m2) conference center at Capital Mall.
It's time to end the 'spiral of misunderstanding' about Columbia's diversity breakfast
The drag show performance at the Columbia Values Diversity breakfast and subsequent controversy got me thinking. While walking the dog in the winter cold, under a star-filled sky, I felt a wave of despair in how the public discussion had become so enflamed all around. About opinions in the Missourian:...
Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon
An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of it flying near Kansas City. The post Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Public Schools Issues Apology for Some Aspects of the Drag Show Controversy
The Columbia Public Schools Superintendent has written a letter to families apologizing to parents frustrated about the level of communication regarding last month’s diversity breakfast that included three drag queens who performed before students. The event, which was organized by the city’s Office of Cultural Affairs, has been blasted...
Public input meeting scheduled for Columbia Sports Fieldhouse expansion
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Parks and Recreation has a public meeting to gain input on the expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, according to a Wednesday press release from the city.. The meeting will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Fieldhouse on 4251 Philips Farm Road. The expansion of the facility includes four The post Public input meeting scheduled for Columbia Sports Fieldhouse expansion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Citizens Police Review Board reunites for first training meeting in months
COLUMBIA- Members of the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board met Wednesday for the first time in nearly six months. The meeting primarily focused on basic training operations and logistics of the group. Group leaders emphasized the importance of attendance, and showed a clear step-by step guide on how to file a complaint and an appeal.
Missouri marijuana producers ramp up production to keep up with demand
COLUMBIA - On Friday, adult recreational marijuana sales became legal in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), which regulates the state's marijuana industry, announced Thursday that sales would begin this weekend. Dispensaries and marijuana enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for sales to become legal. Local dispensaries...
BREAKING: Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Seen In Southeast Missouri
Multiple residents of Southeast Missouri claim to have seen the suspected Chinese spy balloon floating through the region. Among those reporting such a sighting was 117th District State Representative Mike Henderson. Several listeners have also stated they saw the balloon, including a male who said he saw the balloon close...
Suspected Chinese balloon spotted in Columbia and central Missouri; Missouri’s governor frustrated
Numerous mid-Missouri residents say they spotted what could be a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Friday afternoon. 939 the Eagle News fielded calls from Columbia residents and in residents in other parts of central Missouri. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier today that the large balloon seen earlier in...
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Feb. 3
Mid-Missourians spot large balloon in Friday afternoon sky. Some mid-Missourians spotted something unusual in the afternoon skies Friday. Residents in several cities — including Columbia, Hallsville, Centralia and Moberly — reported seeing a white, reflective balloon moving slowly overhead. The Associated Press reported Friday afternoon a large airship...
Marijuana dispensaries in Columbia prep for recreational users
COLUMBIA — Dispensaries in Columbia are prepping for the influx of recreational marijuana customers to come on Tuesday. The legalization of recreational marijuana comes after Missourians voted in favor of Amendment 3, which allows for adult customers to buy many forms of marijuana. Some Missouri dispensaries started selling Friday...
HIGHLIGHTS: Glasgow cruises to 88-10 win over Keytesville
Glasgow earned a commanding 78-point victory over Keytesville on Friday afternoon at home. Glasgow did not allow a field goal in the first half.
ATV rider life-flighted to Columbia after crashing in Macon
An all-terrain vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon hospitalized a Macon resident. Forty-two-year-old Christopher Maloney received serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. Maloney was ejected when the four-wheeler struck a ditch and overturned on top of him. The report indicates he was not using any safety equipment.
JEFFTRAN to combine bus routes starting Feb. 6
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is adjusting its six-route bus system to an alternating route system, JEFFTRAN announced Friday. The changes will go into effect Monday. Under the new system, buses will operate on 80-minute intervals, instead of the current 40-minute intervals. The buses will operate on the same roads and service the same bus stops, according to the JEFFTRAN news release.
CPS superintendent sends letter to parents after drag queen controversy; encourages return to civil conversation
The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) superintendent has written a letter to CPS families that apologizes to parents frustrated about the level of communication regarding a January 19th diversity breakfast event that included three drag queens who performed before district students. The event at Columbia’s Holiday Inn Expo Center, which was...
VIDEO: 4 new paws join the Columbia Fire Department
The Columbia Fire Department is adding a new member to its team. Tony, a four year old black lab, is now the new arson detection dog for the department.
