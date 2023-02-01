ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KICK AM 1530

This Missouri Cabin is Hidden Away Inside 40 Acres of Forest

Are you looking to get away from it all in Missouri without really getting away? I found an option near Columbia that's hidden inside 40 acres of forest. This "secluded cozy cabin on 40 acres" on Airbnb says it's not far from the University of Missouri, but it's surrounded by tons of trees. That's quite a combination. Can't think of another place that can say that.
COLUMBIA, MO
tourcounsel.com

Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Jefferson City, Missouri

Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Jefferson City, Missouri, United States that opened in 1978. Its anchors are JCPenney and Dillard's. Sears closed in March 2017. In 2013, the mall's owner, Farmer Holding Company, applied to Jefferson City for approval to build a 127-room hotel and 61,000 square feet (5,700 m2) conference center at Capital Mall.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Public input meeting scheduled for Columbia Sports Fieldhouse expansion

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)  Columbia Parks and Recreation has a public meeting to gain input on the expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, according to a Wednesday press release from the city.. The meeting will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Fieldhouse on 4251 Philips Farm Road. The expansion of the facility includes four The post Public input meeting scheduled for Columbia Sports Fieldhouse expansion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri marijuana producers ramp up production to keep up with demand

COLUMBIA - On Friday, adult recreational marijuana sales became legal in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), which regulates the state's marijuana industry, announced Thursday that sales would begin this weekend. Dispensaries and marijuana enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for sales to become legal. Local dispensaries...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

BREAKING: Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Seen In Southeast Missouri

Multiple residents of Southeast Missouri claim to have seen the suspected Chinese spy balloon floating through the region. Among those reporting such a sighting was 117th District State Representative Mike Henderson. Several listeners have also stated they saw the balloon, including a male who said he saw the balloon close...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Feb. 3

Mid-Missourians spot large balloon in Friday afternoon sky. Some mid-Missourians spotted something unusual in the afternoon skies Friday. Residents in several cities — including Columbia, Hallsville, Centralia and Moberly — reported seeing a white, reflective balloon moving slowly overhead. The Associated Press reported Friday afternoon a large airship...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Marijuana dispensaries in Columbia prep for recreational users

COLUMBIA — Dispensaries in Columbia are prepping for the influx of recreational marijuana customers to come on Tuesday. The legalization of recreational marijuana comes after Missourians voted in favor of Amendment 3, which allows for adult customers to buy many forms of marijuana. Some Missouri dispensaries started selling Friday...
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

ATV rider life-flighted to Columbia after crashing in Macon

An all-terrain vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon hospitalized a Macon resident. Forty-two-year-old Christopher Maloney received serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. Maloney was ejected when the four-wheeler struck a ditch and overturned on top of him. The report indicates he was not using any safety equipment.
MACON, MO
KOMU

JEFFTRAN to combine bus routes starting Feb. 6

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is adjusting its six-route bus system to an alternating route system, JEFFTRAN announced Friday. The changes will go into effect Monday. Under the new system, buses will operate on 80-minute intervals, instead of the current 40-minute intervals. The buses will operate on the same roads and service the same bus stops, according to the JEFFTRAN news release.
