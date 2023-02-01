Read full article on original website
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
NFL Insider on Patriots DeAndre Hopkins Trade: Never Say Never
Yank the reins away from Matt Patricia. Hire Bill O'Brien to repair the offense. Make sure Tom Brady didn't want come back to Foxboro. And now, in the New England Patriots' quest to upgrade their woeful offense, find a play-making receiver. Might that guy still be ... DeAndre Hopkins?. As...
Jammie Robinson concludes standout week with solid performance in 2023 Senior Bowl
If utilized correctly, the Senior Bowl can mark the beginning of a player's rise in the NFL Draft. Just look at former Florida State star defensive end Jermaine Johnson, who blew away so many scouts in practice that he didn't even need to play in the game. Johnson ended up being selected in the first round by the New York Jets last year.
One Word Shifts Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers fans of a certain generation will remember the commercials for the financial firm EF Hutton. The same, apparently, is true of Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams. Asked on Twitter “which neighborhood” Aaron Rodgers would be moving to this offseason, Adams replied with one simple word.
Podcast: Hear what Reid, Mahomes and other Chiefs had to say about the Super Bowl
The Chiefs spoke to reporters for the first time since qualifying for Super Bowl LVII, which means they’re speaking to you on SportsBeat KC. You’ll hear from Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Frank Clark and Nick Bolton on today’s show. Reid provided the update on injuries. The Chiefs...
Colts have No Appeal to Veteran QB According to ESPN
Bill Barnwell of ESPN took a look at 13 teams around the NFL who could be in the market for a veteran quarterback and ranked them in order of best situations. The Indianapolis Colts came in at an unlucky 13 in those rankings. Last season, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan took...
Report: Broncos Part Ways With Strength Coach Loren Landow
The Denver Broncos have parted ways with strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis. Landow, a renowned expert in his field, joined the Broncos in 2018. "Broncos head strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow has informed several players and his staff he and the team are...
Panthers Remain Interested in Broncos DC Ejiro Evero
Ejiro Evero interviewed for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job, but didn't make it to the second round of interviews and the team ultimately hired Frank Reich. However, the team remains interested in him and has submitted a request to Denver to speak with him about the defensive coordinator position, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Watching the Chiefs in Super Bowl? Wear an Apple Watch? We want to hear from you
Whether or not you’re a season ticket holder, we all know that nerve-wracking feeling of following a close game. Kansas Citians everywhere celebrate when the Chiefs make a touchdown. And, if you were watching last week’s game, you probably felt both extremes in a matter of moments. This...
Ejiro Evero Let Out of Broncos Contract, Will Interview For Vikings DC Job
Former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has been allowed out of his contract with Denver and will interview with the Vikings for their DC vacancy, according to multiple reports. Evero and Brian Flores appear to be the top two candidates in Minnesota. Evero is a very strong candidate. He has...
Eagles’ Johnson Shares Groin Injury Update for Super Bowl
Eagles standout right tackle Lane Johnson may have been absent from practice this week with a lingering groin injury, but he made clear that he intends to be on the field in next Sunday’s Super Bowl. Johnson did not practice Wednesday through Friday, according to Philadelphia’s injury report, and...
What Contract Projections Say About the Chargers’ Key Free Agents
The Chargers spent more money in free agency last offseason than any other year under Tom Telesco's tenure with the club. But as the Chargers turn the page to the 2023 season, they have some work on their hands to remain aggressors in free agency. The free agent period will...
Seahawks Plans for Geno Smith: Contract or Franchise Tag?
As he's set to potentially enter free agency, Geno Smith has made it clear: he wants to remain quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks next season. There's been no indication that the feeling isn't mutual from the front office as Seattle's offseason rolls on, as there's been a lack of drama with how things might turn out for both parties. However, per reports Saturday from The Athletic, a continued relationship won't get done via the franchise tag, as the Seahawks would rather not use the tag on Smith.
NFL.com: Sean Payton is ‘Worth Every Penny’ to Broncos
Even when the Denver Broncos are not very good, the team still manages to find its way into the headlines year after year. The Broncos are a premier franchise in the NFL Landscape. At the same time, the product on the field in the past half-decade has been exceedingly unsatisfactory...
How one Chiefs rookie impressed on sideline vs. Bengals: ‘Fellas, we’re gonna be OK’
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy started Friday’s news conference by praising his team’s “courageous, tough team win” in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, mentioning that many of the team’s young players stood out. Shortly after, Bieniemy went into specifics...
Beasley Hopes to Play in 2023 After Late-Season Unretirement
After a brief stint with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley retired from the NFL believing that his career ran its course. However, he came out of retirement at the end of the season to re-join the Bills for Buffalo’s playoff run. Despite coming up short, Beasley added an element to...
Report: Bengals Assistant Lands Second Head Coaching Interview With Arizona Cardinals
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is moving on to the second round of interviews with the Arizona Cardinals. According to Mike Garafolo, Anarumo is sustaining interest with AZ. "Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will receive a second interview with the Cardinals for their head coaching job," Garafolo...
The List of Upcoming Free Agents From the 49ers
The 49ers have a bunch of decisions to make in the next month or so in regard to free agency. 25 players are slated to become free agents. 21 will be unrestricted, three will be restricted, and one is an exclusive restricted free agent. The four players with a restricted...
Turney: Does the Pro Bowl Still Matter? Here’s Why I Think It Does
Every year when Pro Bowl teams are announced, the usual complaints follow. Better players were snubbed. The game is a joke. The Pro Bowl is nothing more than a popularity contest. You've heard them. Apparently, the NFL has, too. This year it will try to save the Pro Bowl with...
Report: Broncos Release DC Ejiro Evero From His Contract
After a bout of 'will they/won’t they,' the Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has reportedly opted to let defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Evero has been freed to interview for defensive coordinator positions with other teams. "Sources: The Broncos are...
‘He’s a Grown Man’ Says Roquan Smith of Lamar Jackson’s Contract Talks with Ravens
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith paved the way for contract negotiations without an agent. Fresh off a five-year extension signed in January with the Ravens, Smith worked his deal without the services of an agent. And there's another Ravens player who's in the same situation. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is also...
