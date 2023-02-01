ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

NFL Insider on Patriots DeAndre Hopkins Trade: Never Say Never

Yank the reins away from Matt Patricia. Hire Bill O'Brien to repair the offense. Make sure Tom Brady didn't want come back to Foxboro. And now, in the New England Patriots' quest to upgrade their woeful offense, find a play-making receiver. Might that guy still be ... DeAndre Hopkins?. As...
Wichita Eagle

One Word Shifts Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers fans of a certain generation will remember the commercials for the financial firm EF Hutton. The same, apparently, is true of Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams. Asked on Twitter “which neighborhood” Aaron Rodgers would be moving to this offseason, Adams replied with one simple word.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Colts have No Appeal to Veteran QB According to ESPN

Bill Barnwell of ESPN took a look at 13 teams around the NFL who could be in the market for a veteran quarterback and ranked them in order of best situations. The Indianapolis Colts came in at an unlucky 13 in those rankings. Last season, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan took...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Report: Broncos Part Ways With Strength Coach Loren Landow

The Denver Broncos have parted ways with strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis. Landow, a renowned expert in his field, joined the Broncos in 2018. "Broncos head strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow has informed several players and his staff he and the team are...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Panthers Remain Interested in Broncos DC Ejiro Evero

Ejiro Evero interviewed for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job, but didn't make it to the second round of interviews and the team ultimately hired Frank Reich. However, the team remains interested in him and has submitted a request to Denver to speak with him about the defensive coordinator position, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Eagles’ Johnson Shares Groin Injury Update for Super Bowl

Eagles standout right tackle Lane Johnson may have been absent from practice this week with a lingering groin injury, but he made clear that he intends to be on the field in next Sunday’s Super Bowl. Johnson did not practice Wednesday through Friday, according to Philadelphia’s injury report, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

What Contract Projections Say About the Chargers’ Key Free Agents

The Chargers spent more money in free agency last offseason than any other year under Tom Telesco's tenure with the club. But as the Chargers turn the page to the 2023 season, they have some work on their hands to remain aggressors in free agency. The free agent period will...
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Plans for Geno Smith: Contract or Franchise Tag?

As he's set to potentially enter free agency, Geno Smith has made it clear: he wants to remain quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks next season. There's been no indication that the feeling isn't mutual from the front office as Seattle's offseason rolls on, as there's been a lack of drama with how things might turn out for both parties. However, per reports Saturday from The Athletic, a continued relationship won't get done via the franchise tag, as the Seahawks would rather not use the tag on Smith.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

NFL.com: Sean Payton is ‘Worth Every Penny’ to Broncos

Even when the Denver Broncos are not very good, the team still manages to find its way into the headlines year after year. The Broncos are a premier franchise in the NFL Landscape. At the same time, the product on the field in the past half-decade has been exceedingly unsatisfactory...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Beasley Hopes to Play in 2023 After Late-Season Unretirement

After a brief stint with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley retired from the NFL believing that his career ran its course. However, he came out of retirement at the end of the season to re-join the Bills for Buffalo’s playoff run. Despite coming up short, Beasley added an element to...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

The List of Upcoming Free Agents From the 49ers

The 49ers have a bunch of decisions to make in the next month or so in regard to free agency. 25 players are slated to become free agents. 21 will be unrestricted, three will be restricted, and one is an exclusive restricted free agent. The four players with a restricted...
Wichita Eagle

Report: Broncos Release DC Ejiro Evero From His Contract

After a bout of 'will they/won’t they,' the Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has reportedly opted to let defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Evero has been freed to interview for defensive coordinator positions with other teams. "Sources: The Broncos are...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy