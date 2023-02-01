ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why some Lakeside locals bought this neighborhood restaurant

 3 days ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Lakeside restaurant has just gone through its third change of ownership in seven years. Bryan Park Bar & Grill has sold to wife-and-husband duo and neighborhood locals Amy and Chris Mawyer. Located at 5518 Lakeside Ave., the roughly 6,000-square-foot building has been home to a slew of restaurants over the years, including McCook’s Grill & Bar, LA Grill and Sonny’s Bar & Grill. Bryan Park Bar & Grill has operated there since 2016, when Tamir Sherif bought and rebranded Sonny’s. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

