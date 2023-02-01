Read full article on original website
FinTech IPO Index Surges 10.5% as SoFi Rallies on Loan Demand
Tech stocks roared back to life coming into a new month — and suddenly February looks a lot brighter than the beginning of this year ever did. The FinTech IPO Index was up 10.5%, marking a five-day rally that has brought the group up more than 35% year to date.
Egyptian FinTech MNT-Halan Announces $400M of Fresh Funding
Egypt’s MNT-Halan has raised $400 million at a valuation of over $1 billion. The funding was announced by the Cairo-based FinTech on Monday (Feb. 1). The largest chunk of the fresh capital was from Chimera Abu Dhabi, which has invested more than $200 million in exchange for over 20% of the company, MNT-Halan said.
Craft Raises $32M to Help Companies Monitor Suppliers
Intelligence platform Craft has raised $32 million to help companies track supplier networks. The company announced the Series B equity financing Wednesday (Feb. 1), saying it would use the funds to accelerate research and development and deepen its go-to-market execution. Based in San Francisco, Craft offers a data platform that...
Demand for Flexible B2B Payments Fuels EU BNPL Growth
Business-to-business (B2B) payments are fueling the uptake of buy now, pay later (BNPL) in Europe. While the explosion of the BNPL concept has primarily centered on the business-to-consumer (B2C) sector, in recent years, BNPL for business has been gaining traction, buoyed by increasing funding rounds and partnerships. In Europe, for...
Meta Is Losing Over $1B a Month on Metaverse Strategy
Mark Zuckerberg’s expensive pivot toward building a virtual world continues to be just that — expensive. “None of the signals I see in today’s environment lead me to believe we should shift the Reality Labs (RL) strategy long-term,” the social media CEO said Wednesday (Feb. 1) during his Menlo Park, California-based company’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings call.
Toggle Market Expands Its B2B BNPL Solution to Rwanda
Toggle Market has expanded its B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution to Rwanda. The Toggle Finance product was already available across Europe, the Middle East and in four other African countries: Congo, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, Toggle Market said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release. “We are...
Iwoca Raises New Finance to Fund UK and German Businesses
Embedded lending firm iwoca has raised new finance to meet a rising level of demand. The firm has increased its funding line from £125 million ($153 million) to £170 million ($208 million) with Pollen Street Capital. It’s also increasing funding lines with other existing lenders, iwoca said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
Crypto’s One-Time Favorite Bank Faces Federal Probe Into FTX Relationship
Washington’s watchful eye doesn’t like what it sees across the crypto industry ecosystem. This, as U.S. prosecutors in the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) fraud unit are reportedly examining Silvergate Capital’s banking relationship with the collapsed crypto giants FTX and Alameda Research. The DOJ probe, which is...
JPMorgan Payments Sees Dawn of ‘Treasurer as Influencer’ Era as Focus Shifts to Profits
With 2023 off to a running start, treasury is calling the shots differently, with a refined focus forged in the crucible of 2022. Julie Lubell, global head of Trends and Advisory at J.P. Morgan Payments, discussed with Karen Webster the new roadmap for investing and corporate strategies that take the triumphs and failures of the past three years and create something new.
FIs Leverage Trust, Security to Compete in EU Neobank Space
JPMorgan Chase is banking on digital to help grow its business in Europe. Less than 18 months after it launched its digital proposition Chase in the U.K., the global banking group is reportedly preparing to launch a digital bank in Germany, using its Berlin base, as part of a push into consumer banking in Europe.
Digital Bank Zopa Looks to M&As After $93M Fundraise
U.K. digital bank Zopa is looking to expand after raising $93 million in an equity round. The funding, announced Thursday (Feb. 2) in a news release provided to PYMNTS, will be used to meet the bank's capital requirements and support merger and acquisition (M&A) dealmaking. “Today’s equity round reaffirms the...
Follow the Consumer for Payments Innovation, Says Bank of America’s Innovation Chief
Consumer behavior will continue to drive payments innovation, says Alexandra Johnson, head of bank Innovation at Bank of America, in the PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. The unexpected and unpredictable are becoming more common than we previously thought normal. We head into another “unprecedented” year where...
Auto Repair Software Developer Xolvis Integrates Open Banking Payments With Volt
Xolvis has teamed with Volt to integrate open banking payments into its platform. The Munich-based software developer announced in a Thursday (Feb. 2) blog post that it will enable open banking payments for its customers in Europe thanks to the partnership with Volt, a London-based FinTech that specializes in real-time, account-to-account payments.
Report: Network International Close to $700M Mashreq Payments Deal
Network International is reportedly in advanced talks to purchase UAE lender Mashreqbank’s payment business. The deal could value Mashreq’s payments operation at as high as $700 million, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Feb. 1), citing unnamed sources. A spokesperson for Network International declined to comment when reached by PYMNTS Wednesday...
Mastercard Teams With Ayoconnect to Help Unbanked Indonesians
Mastercard is working with open finance platform Ayoconnect to bolster financial inclusion in Indonesia. “With open banking, the unbanked population in Indonesia will have access to various financial products, moreover, consumers can be responsible and aware of their digital financial footprint to fully understand their financial position and spending habits to monthly payments,” Ayoconnect announced on its LinkedIn page Tuesday (Jan. 31).
Quicken Enables Users to Share Financial Information With Trusted Parties
Quicken’s personal finance app now lets users share their financial information with trusted parties. With this new feature of the Simplifi app, spouses can share information to align their budgeting, parents can help their children develop healthy financial habits, and users can help their aging parents manage their finances, Quicken said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release.
Splitit and Ingenico Team on One-Click In-Store BNPL
Ingenico and Splitit are partnering to develop a new in-store BNPL solution. The Paris-based payment technology company announced the partnership with the U.S. buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm in a press release on Monday (Feb. 1), saying that it will “bring one-touch, no-interest, buy now, pay later capability to the physical checkout experience.”
Media Subscriptions Account for Half of All Churn by Cash-Strapped Consumers
As consumers reprioritize their bill payments, PYMNTS data shows digital media subscriptions are often skipped. Payment issues are a major problem for subscription businesses, accounting for almost half of all churn, as FlexPay CEO Darryl Hicks told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster in an interview. “If you look at where the...
Report: Record Number of Americans Dipping Into 401(k)s
With budgets growing tighter, more Americans are reportedly turning to 401(k)s in emergencies. Nearly 3% of the 5 million people who have 401(k) plans offered by Vanguard Group dipped into those accounts last year to pay for medical bills or stave off foreclosures or evictions, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Feb. 2).
Companies Scramble to Simplify Bill Payment Experience for Consumers
PYMNTS’ latest research shows that most bill-paying consumers in the United States face challenges in the bill payment process. In the last 90 days, more than half faced at least one pain point, such as a lack of payment options or security concerns. “The One-Stop Bill Pay Playbook: Friction...
