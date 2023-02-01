ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamesville, NY

localsyr.com

Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
localsyr.com

Bridge Street Host Chat – February 3, 2023

(WSYR-TV) — Our host chat for this Friday began with an introduction to Stefanie Heath, who guest hosted with Steve for the show today. Stefanie is a local who works to get laws changed in order to protect and help animals. The two of them brought up the fact...
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Homer Schools Offering Transportation to Students Walking to School Tomorrow

Extremely low temperatures are expected for tomorrow and the Homer Central School District is offering district transportation to students who typically walk to school on Friday, February 3rd. Parents or guardians who wish to have their child to receive district transportation to call the transportation office at 607-749-1221 as soon...
HOMER, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Madison County offers warmth to cold homeless

ONEIDA, N.Y. — In anticipation of the frigid temperatures, Oneida Police and Madison County staff want to remind the community of the ‘Code Blue’ program and warming sites. If you are homeless and stuck out in the cold, individuals and families can go to any Madison County...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

City of Oswego to hold mural competition for youth painters

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego is looking for some talent. Is that you?. Mayor Billy Barlow announced that the City of Oswego is looking for youth painters between the ages of seven to 17, according to the Mayor’s Office. The youth painters are asked to...
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse organizations come together to host Black History Month movie nights

Multiple organizations are joining hands to celebrate Black History Month by providing the Syracuse community with Saturday movie nights. Event attendees will get a refresher on Black history and a show. Each Saturday from 4 -8 p.m., Syracuse residents of all ages can enjoy snacks while watching biopics and documentaries illustrating the lives of prominent Black figures in history.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories: Athleta coming to popular Fayetteville shopping center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!. The Your Stories Team is often asked about new restaurants and stores popping up at the Towne Center at Fayetteville. This update might have you running to the shopping center. Cor Development Company confirms to the YS Team that Athleta is...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County Habitat For Humanity Completes Work on Liberty St. Home Featured

With the help of volunteers, local companies and unions, and the sweat equity of future homeowners, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), recently completed renovations to a home at 21 Liberty St., for the Tunaley family in Oswego, said Samuel Raponi, OCHFH executive director. The extensive renovations included new insulation,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled

A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
SYRACUSE, NY

