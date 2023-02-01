Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
localsyr.com
Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
localsyr.com
Bridge Street Host Chat – February 3, 2023
(WSYR-TV) — Our host chat for this Friday began with an introduction to Stefanie Heath, who guest hosted with Steve for the show today. Stefanie is a local who works to get laws changed in order to protect and help animals. The two of them brought up the fact...
wxhc.com
Homer Schools Offering Transportation to Students Walking to School Tomorrow
Extremely low temperatures are expected for tomorrow and the Homer Central School District is offering district transportation to students who typically walk to school on Friday, February 3rd. Parents or guardians who wish to have their child to receive district transportation to call the transportation office at 607-749-1221 as soon...
Oneida Dispatch
Madison County offers warmth to cold homeless
ONEIDA, N.Y. — In anticipation of the frigid temperatures, Oneida Police and Madison County staff want to remind the community of the ‘Code Blue’ program and warming sites. If you are homeless and stuck out in the cold, individuals and families can go to any Madison County...
localsyr.com
City of Oswego to hold mural competition for youth painters
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego is looking for some talent. Is that you?. Mayor Billy Barlow announced that the City of Oswego is looking for youth painters between the ages of seven to 17, according to the Mayor’s Office. The youth painters are asked to...
Newsmakers: Syracuse Schools Superintendent
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan sat down with the new Superintendent of Schools for the Syracuse City School District, Anthony Davis. If you would like to watch the interview in this edition of Newsmakers, click on the player above.
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
Syracuse organizations come together to host Black History Month movie nights
Multiple organizations are joining hands to celebrate Black History Month by providing the Syracuse community with Saturday movie nights. Event attendees will get a refresher on Black history and a show. Each Saturday from 4 -8 p.m., Syracuse residents of all ages can enjoy snacks while watching biopics and documentaries illustrating the lives of prominent Black figures in history.
School closings in Central NY: Sub-zero windchills cause districts to close, Friday Feb. 3
Central New York schools started making closing announcements on Thursday afternoon and evening due to the frigid air and snow that was forecast to hit the region. We updated and will continue to update the list of school closings today. The low is forecast to hit 5 degrees at 10...
localsyr.com
Your Stories: Athleta coming to popular Fayetteville shopping center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!. The Your Stories Team is often asked about new restaurants and stores popping up at the Towne Center at Fayetteville. This update might have you running to the shopping center. Cor Development Company confirms to the YS Team that Athleta is...
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
Kucko’s Camera: New Hope Mill
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko celebrates Throwback Thursday, revisiting New Hope Mill in Cayuga County.
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Habitat For Humanity Completes Work on Liberty St. Home Featured
With the help of volunteers, local companies and unions, and the sweat equity of future homeowners, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), recently completed renovations to a home at 21 Liberty St., for the Tunaley family in Oswego, said Samuel Raponi, OCHFH executive director. The extensive renovations included new insulation,...
School closings: Syracuse, Liverpool schools, others closing Friday due to frigid weather
Syacuse city schools just announced Thursday afternoon that its schools will be closed Friday due to the forecasted dangerous temperatures and windchills. Liverpool and a few others also have announced plans to close too. Wind chill values could drop to 25 or 35 degrees below zero; in the Adirondacks, they...
newyorkupstate.com
Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled
A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
Add Another Country Concert to Growing List at Lakeview in Syracuse
Add another country concert to the ever-growing list coming to Lakeview in Syracuse this summer. Chris Stapleton will be bringing his 'All American Roadshow' to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater and he's bringing Charley Crocket and War & Treaty along for the ride. Where: St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY.
localsyr.com
Chris Stapleton to be a part of St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview summer lineup
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eight-time Grammy winner, Chris Stapleton, is making a pit-stop this summer at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview for his “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour. His most recent award was Best Country Album at the 2022 GRAMMYs for his album, Starting...
Did You Know There Are Heated Streets & Sidewalks in Central New York
Did you know there are heated sidewalks in Central New York? Me either. And it seems there are several. Heated sidewalks can be found in front of Crouse Hospital in Syracuse and the Upstate parking garage. There's also warmth coming from the street in front of the Onondaga Savings Bank...
Downtown dining spot reopens with familiar face, a similar menu and some ‘tweaks’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jose Morales is ready. “Let’s go for it,” the new owner of the downtown Syracuse breakfast/lunch place formerly called Today’s Special said this week. “We are here for you.”. Morales opened the restaurant this week, about six weeks after Today’s Special closed....
