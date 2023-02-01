ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska women’s basketball survives Michigan State rally

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska women’s basketball escaped a tense second half Thursday night in a 71-67 win over Michigan State. The Huskers were led by junior forward Isabelle Bourne, who scored 20 points and posted nine rebounds, while Sam Haiby and Alexis Markowski each posted double-doubles. Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Feb. 3

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – High school basketball teams from around the city squared off Friday night. Here are the highlights and scores. Lincoln Parkview Christian 73, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35. Norris 57, Lincoln Christian 30. Girls basketball. Lincoln East 59, Norfolk 26. Lincoln Pius X 37, Lincoln North Star 29.
LINCOLN, NE
Several Lincoln student-athletes sign to play in college

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – High school athletes across Nebraska signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Lincoln Lutheran’s Garret Hoefs signed to play football at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and Cole Reilley signed to play football at Northwest Missouri State University. Lincoln Southwest had 15...
LINCOLN, NE
Former Husker Cade Povich gets invite to Orioles’ spring training

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former Husker has been invited to spring training in Sarasota, Florida with the Baltimore Orioles. On Tuesday, the Orioles released their non-roster invitee list, which includes former Husker pitcher Cade Povich. The Bellevue West alum, who played at Nebraska from 2020 to 2021, was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Police give timeline of shooting at Omaha Target

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Omaha Police Department has provided a moment-to-moment timeline of Tuesday’s shooting at Target. The breakdown details the movements of the gunman, 32-year-old Joseph Jones, as he entered the Target and began shooting his AR-15. This is how the incident unfolded, according to the...
LINCOLN, NE
United flight makes emergency landing in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Boeing 777 passenger plane out of Chicago made an emergency landing Saturday at the Lincoln Airport. The United Airlines flight, carrying about 325 passengers, was reporting engine problems, according to an airport spokeswoman. The plane made a safe touchdown in Lincoln about 11:40 a.m.
LINCOLN, NE
Gun debate after shooting at Omaha Target falls along familiar lines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While only the gunman was killed during the shooting at a Target in west Omaha on Tuesday, some are saying the entire thing could have been prevented. Advocates of bills like LB 77, the permitless concealed carry bill, say the shooting proves the need for more people to carry weapons.
LINCOLN, NE
Full moon tonight; warm again Sunday

The first day of the warmer stretch came Saturday afternoon for most of the state, but it was especially warm in southeast Nebraska. Highs near Falls City reached the mid-50s, while Lincoln recorded 50°F for a high just before about 3 p.m. A more detailed look at highs across the state can be found below:
NEBRASKA STATE
Country artist Chris Stapleton coming to Omaha in July

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Chris Stapleton is bringing his “All-American Road Show” to Omaha. Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, and The War and Treaty are set to join Stapleton on the 20-date tour. Stapleton and company will stop at Chi Health Center on July 19. Tickets...
OMAHA, NE
Car plows into Panda Garden restaurant in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A car rammed into a Lincoln restaurant early Friday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the Panda Garden restaurant near 48th and O Streets. A Lincoln Police officer at the scene said the car was parked when the driver hit the accelerator and...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln woman loses $18,000 in bitcoin scam, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman lost $18,000 in a bitcoin scam on Wednesday, police say. A 56-year-old woman got a notification on her computer that she had been hacked and was asked to call the provided number for help. The victim was told that $18,000 had been...
LINCOLN, NE
LPS’s Adams Elementary celebrates National Blue Ribbon Award

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Adams Elementary School received the National Blue Ribbon Award for an outstanding performance in 2022. On Friday, it was honored in a schoolwide assembly. The school choir opened up the assembly with “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.”. The Blue Ribbon Award is given...
LINCOLN, NE
UPDATE: Deputies arrest Lincoln woman after puppy left in ditch

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office rescued a puppy that was abandoned in a ditch along a road north of Lincoln. The sheriff’s office says the puppy, named Zeus, was found near 14th Street and McKelvie Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday. About 11 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha man dies after crashing into tree

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Omaha man is dead after he crashed into a tree Thursday morning. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded to the corner of Z and 151st Streets just before 3 a.m. on a report of a crash. Police say a Nissan Murano traveling east...
OMAHA, NE
Crews battle van fire in Lincoln’s South Salt Creek neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews battled a van fire in the South Salt Creek neighborhood Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire near Third and C Streets around 12:30 p.m. Officials say no one was injured in the blaze. Authorities are not sure of the...
LINCOLN, NE
Escaped inmate caught after crash in Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An escaped inmate’s time on the run came to a crashing halt, authorities say. Robert Moss was arrested Wednesday after a vehicle crash in Omaha, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He had disappeared from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Nov. 17,...
OMAHA, NE
Recall Alert: charcuterie-style meat and canned meat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- If you were planning to make a charcuterie board, check the meats to make sure they are safe to eat. Over 50,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products have been recalled. The USDA says its due to a possible listeria contamination. The impacted products were produced on dates...

