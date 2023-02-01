Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik GilbertThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Nebraska women’s basketball survives Michigan State rally
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska women’s basketball escaped a tense second half Thursday night in a 71-67 win over Michigan State. The Huskers were led by junior forward Isabelle Bourne, who scored 20 points and posted nine rebounds, while Sam Haiby and Alexis Markowski each posted double-doubles. Nebraska...
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Feb. 3
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – High school basketball teams from around the city squared off Friday night. Here are the highlights and scores. Lincoln Parkview Christian 73, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35. Norris 57, Lincoln Christian 30. Girls basketball. Lincoln East 59, Norfolk 26. Lincoln Pius X 37, Lincoln North Star 29.
klkntv.com
Several Lincoln student-athletes sign to play in college
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – High school athletes across Nebraska signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Lincoln Lutheran’s Garret Hoefs signed to play football at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and Cole Reilley signed to play football at Northwest Missouri State University. Lincoln Southwest had 15...
klkntv.com
Former Husker Cade Povich gets invite to Orioles’ spring training
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former Husker has been invited to spring training in Sarasota, Florida with the Baltimore Orioles. On Tuesday, the Orioles released their non-roster invitee list, which includes former Husker pitcher Cade Povich. The Bellevue West alum, who played at Nebraska from 2020 to 2021, was...
klkntv.com
Police give timeline of shooting at Omaha Target
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Omaha Police Department has provided a moment-to-moment timeline of Tuesday’s shooting at Target. The breakdown details the movements of the gunman, 32-year-old Joseph Jones, as he entered the Target and began shooting his AR-15. This is how the incident unfolded, according to the...
klkntv.com
United flight makes emergency landing in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Boeing 777 passenger plane out of Chicago made an emergency landing Saturday at the Lincoln Airport. The United Airlines flight, carrying about 325 passengers, was reporting engine problems, according to an airport spokeswoman. The plane made a safe touchdown in Lincoln about 11:40 a.m.
klkntv.com
Gun debate after shooting at Omaha Target falls along familiar lines
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While only the gunman was killed during the shooting at a Target in west Omaha on Tuesday, some are saying the entire thing could have been prevented. Advocates of bills like LB 77, the permitless concealed carry bill, say the shooting proves the need for more people to carry weapons.
klkntv.com
Full moon tonight; warm again Sunday
The first day of the warmer stretch came Saturday afternoon for most of the state, but it was especially warm in southeast Nebraska. Highs near Falls City reached the mid-50s, while Lincoln recorded 50°F for a high just before about 3 p.m. A more detailed look at highs across the state can be found below:
klkntv.com
Country artist Chris Stapleton coming to Omaha in July
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Chris Stapleton is bringing his “All-American Road Show” to Omaha. Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, and The War and Treaty are set to join Stapleton on the 20-date tour. Stapleton and company will stop at Chi Health Center on July 19. Tickets...
klkntv.com
Car plows into Panda Garden restaurant in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A car rammed into a Lincoln restaurant early Friday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the Panda Garden restaurant near 48th and O Streets. A Lincoln Police officer at the scene said the car was parked when the driver hit the accelerator and...
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman loses $18,000 in bitcoin scam, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman lost $18,000 in a bitcoin scam on Wednesday, police say. A 56-year-old woman got a notification on her computer that she had been hacked and was asked to call the provided number for help. The victim was told that $18,000 had been...
klkntv.com
LPS’s Adams Elementary celebrates National Blue Ribbon Award
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Adams Elementary School received the National Blue Ribbon Award for an outstanding performance in 2022. On Friday, it was honored in a schoolwide assembly. The school choir opened up the assembly with “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.”. The Blue Ribbon Award is given...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Deputies arrest Lincoln woman after puppy left in ditch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office rescued a puppy that was abandoned in a ditch along a road north of Lincoln. The sheriff’s office says the puppy, named Zeus, was found near 14th Street and McKelvie Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday. About 11 hours...
klkntv.com
Omaha man dies after crashing into tree
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Omaha man is dead after he crashed into a tree Thursday morning. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded to the corner of Z and 151st Streets just before 3 a.m. on a report of a crash. Police say a Nissan Murano traveling east...
klkntv.com
Crews battle van fire in Lincoln’s South Salt Creek neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews battled a van fire in the South Salt Creek neighborhood Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire near Third and C Streets around 12:30 p.m. Officials say no one was injured in the blaze. Authorities are not sure of the...
klkntv.com
Escaped inmate caught after crash in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An escaped inmate’s time on the run came to a crashing halt, authorities say. Robert Moss was arrested Wednesday after a vehicle crash in Omaha, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He had disappeared from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Nov. 17,...
klkntv.com
Recall Alert: charcuterie-style meat and canned meat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- If you were planning to make a charcuterie board, check the meats to make sure they are safe to eat. Over 50,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products have been recalled. The USDA says its due to a possible listeria contamination. The impacted products were produced on dates...
klkntv.com
Omaha woman says CPR saved her life, urges people to be ready for heart attacks
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, causing a third of their deaths each year, according to the American Heart Association. And the group says awareness of the disease is slipping. So, the American Heart Association is spreading the word by asking people...
klkntv.com
Police arrest six, but one man still wanted in slaying of Fremont teen
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Arrests have been made almost four weeks after a Fremont teen was shot and killed in a Council Bluffs apartment. The Council Bluffs Police Department said Trebor Carman, 19, and Dontre Hudson, 20, were arrested Thursday at a home in Omaha. Angelina Michaelson, 20, turned...
