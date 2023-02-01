ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waianae, HI

Woman pushing stroller struck by vehicle in Mililani, attacked; suspect in custody

A man allegedly ran over a 37-year-old woman with his car while she was pushing a stroller with a child in it through the Mililani Walmart parking lot this morning. Authorities said the man exited his vehicle and beat her with a tire iron, leaving her in critical condition, and then assaulted a 40-year-old military man who tried to intervene.
MILILANI, HI
Police charge suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of intentionally running over a woman pushing her baby in a stroller in the Mililani Walmart parking lot has been charged, Honolulu police said. Desmond Kekahuna was charged Friday with attempted murder and second-degree assault. His bail was set at $1 million. The incident...
HONOLULU, HI
Man, 25, denied bail in connection with Kaneohe Marine's death

Feb. 3—A 25-year-old Waikiki man accused by federal prosecutors of selling a bag of cocaine to a Kaneohe Marine that caused him to overdose and die was ordered held without bail this morning. U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom A. Trader agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice's motion to detain...
KANEOHE, HI
Alleged Waikiki cocaine dealer is charged in Marine’s death

A Waikiki man who was arrested and found with “ghost guns ” and ammunition was charged by federal prosecutors with drug and gun crimes after he allegedly sold a fatal batch of cocaine to an active-duty Marine who overdosed and died on Jan. 23. A Waikiki man who...
KANEOHE, HI
HPD investigating vehicle collision that left man, 25, in serious condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early-morning crash near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport left a man, 25, seriously injured, said Honolulu Police. Honolulu EMS officials said the incident happened on Rodgers Boulevard and Nimitz Highway around 4 a.m. Saturday. HPD is still investigating the motor vehicle collision that occurred. When HEMS...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Police release 2022 Disciplinary Report

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department has released its 2022 disciplinary report. Overall, HPD disciplined 22 officers for 14 incidents. Several of the cases resulted in the officers being let go.
HONOLULU, HI

