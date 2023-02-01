Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Woman pushing stroller struck by vehicle in Mililani, attacked; suspect in custody
A man allegedly ran over a 37-year-old woman with his car while she was pushing a stroller with a child in it through the Mililani Walmart parking lot this morning. Authorities said the man exited his vehicle and beat her with a tire iron, leaving her in critical condition, and then assaulted a 40-year-old military man who tried to intervene.
Man, 25, denied bail in connection with Kaneohe Marine's death
Feb. 3—A 25-year-old Waikiki man accused by federal prosecutors of selling a bag of cocaine to a Kaneohe Marine that caused him to overdose and die was ordered held without bail this morning. U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom A. Trader agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice's motion to detain...
Alleged Waikiki cocaine dealer is charged in Marine’s death
A Waikiki man who was arrested and found with “ghost guns ” and ammunition was charged by federal prosecutors with drug and gun crimes after he allegedly sold a fatal batch of cocaine to an active-duty Marine who overdosed and died on Jan. 23. A Waikiki man who...
Settlement brings more justice to Kealoha corruption victim
He was persecuted for years as a central figure in the Kealoha criminal conspiracy and now has won a settlement with the city for what he and his deceased mother went through. Always Investigating talked one-on-one with Gerard Puana, Katherine Kealoha’s uncle.
HPD investigating vehicle collision that left man, 25, in serious condition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early-morning crash near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport left a man, 25, seriously injured, said Honolulu Police. Honolulu EMS officials said the incident happened on Rodgers Boulevard and Nimitz Highway around 4 a.m. Saturday. HPD is still investigating the motor vehicle collision that occurred. When HEMS...
HPD and witnesses: ‘Crazed’ suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation is underway after police say a suspect intentionally ran over a woman who was pushing her baby in a stroller in the Mililani Walmart parking lot. The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the 37-year-old woman was pushing her...
Retired Navy captain sentenced for role in international ‘Fat Leonard’ bribery scandal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A retired Navy Captain from Kailua will serve prison time for his role in an international bribery scandal. David Haas was sentenced to 30 months in prison on charges that he accepted more than $90,000 in bribes from foreign defense contractor Leonard Francis — better known as “Fat Leonard.”
Popular Ewa store hit in smash-and-grab again
Honolulu police are investigating a second-degree burglary at a popular Ewa convenience stop and the owner said it is not the first time.
Gerard Puana reaches $3 million settlement with City and County of Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gerard Puana, the uncle of convicted felon and former Honolulu Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, has reached a nearly 3 million dollar settlement with the City and County of Honolulu. Puana was at the center of the infamous case after being framed for mailbox theft as part of the...
Honolulu Police release 2022 Disciplinary Report
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department has released its 2022 disciplinary report. Overall, HPD disciplined 22 officers for 14 incidents. Several of the cases resulted in the officers being let go.
Missing persons case reclassified as murder, bodies found
A missing persons case turned into an apparent murder, suicide after Honolulu police found the bodies of two people that had been reported missing.
Driver arrested for negligent homicide following deadly crash near Punchbowl
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was arrested for negligent homicide after Honolulu Police say she drove drunk and caused a deadly crash in the Punchbowl area over the weekend. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. According to crash investigators, the 35-year-old woman was speeding in...
Fatal crash in Kailua leaves 1 man dead
Honolulu Police are investigating a crash in Kailua that left a bicyclist dead.
