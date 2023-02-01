A man allegedly ran over a 37-year-old woman with his car while she was pushing a stroller with a child in it through the Mililani Walmart parking lot this morning. Authorities said the man exited his vehicle and beat her with a tire iron, leaving her in critical condition, and then assaulted a 40-year-old military man who tried to intervene.

MILILANI, HI ・ 12 HOURS AGO