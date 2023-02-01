Read full article on original website
Stolen mortuary SUV recovered near downtown Salina
An SUV stolen from an east Salina mortuary in late January was recovered Thursday in another part of the city. Officers were sent to Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Avenue, for the report of a vehicle burglary in progress. A witness reported seeing a man looking inside a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Hutchinson police investigating copper thefts
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating two copper thefts after the former Atrium Hotel & Conference Center was burgled Jan. 30, 2023 and the new firehouse on N. Main St. was burgled on Jan. 31, 2023. HPD Lt. Dustin Loepp said the theft at the Atrium was reported...
Thief steals pickup's catalytic converter at clinic during daytime
A catalytic converter was stolen from a pickup while the vehicle was parked at a central Salina clinic Thursday. A 63-year-old Salina woman told police that her 2017 Chevrolet Colorado was parked at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street, from 7:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Thursday. When she drove away, she noticed that the pickup was extremely loud and then discovered that someone had cut the catalytic converter from the pickup, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Salina man fires shots to scare off intruder in his home
Multiple reports of shots being fired in a central Salina neighborhood Tuesday evening are being investigated as a local man defending his residence from an intruder. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the 200 block of S. 10th Street at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday after multiple reports of shots being fired were received.
Riley County Arrest Report February 4
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. TIBERIUS LOJUAN SPEARS, 21, Fort Riley, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. HAYDEN SCOTT BROWN,...
Manhattan man jailed for alleged theft of pickup truck
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after an arrest in Manhattan. Just after 7:30p.m. Wednesday, a 65-year-old man reported a 41-year-old man stole his 2016 Ford F-250, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Officers quickly found the suspect later identified...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe
------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
Local woman injured when struck by car in central Salina
A pedestrian was injured when she was struck by a car in central Salina Thursday afternoon. Jeffrey Herzog, 66, of Salina, was westbound on E. Crawford Street in a 2012 Honda Accord, when he attempted to turn left onto S. Fourth Street and struck Tihomina Green, 40, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
RCPD: Arrest made in connection with Feb. '22 burglary
RILEY COUNTY - On January 31, 2023, Riley County Police Department arrested 24-year-old, Brandon Welty of Manhattan in connection with a February 23, 2022 burglary. According to RCPD, Welty is a suspect in a burglary incident in the 11900 block of Crooked Creek Road in northern Riley County, where 13 guns and other items were reportedly stolen from a home.
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Behling, Zachariah Martin; 32; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
Police ID body found early Saturday in north Salina
The Salina Police Department today identified a deceased man found on the side of a roadway in north Salina early Saturday morning. According to information released this afternoon by the department, a citizen called law enforcement dispatch at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday to report a body in the 1900 block of N. Fifth Street. Responding officers found a deceased man on the side of the roadway.
Deputies respond to an accident in Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded just after two p.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Dietrich Road for a single vehicle injury accident. Loren Jeardoe, Junction City, was northbound on Dietrich Road when he made a maneuver in his Ford F150 to avoid another unknown vehicle driving in his lane. Jeardoe then lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll.
1 killed in Reno County rollover
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
Woman dies in pickup rollover crash on Kansas highway
The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend
If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
Riley Co. bridge replacement project begins Feb. 6
RILEY COUNTY - Beginning Monday, February 6th, Riley County Public Works will begin replacing the bridge at the intersection of Tabor Valley Road and Kaw Road. The intersection will be closed to through traffic throughout the reconstruction project, however, temporary roads have been installed to allow access and movement for local traffic around the construction area.
Cloud County judge on Dist. Magistrate Judges Certification Committee
TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed three new members to the District Magistrate Judges Certification Committee. Members appointed to serve through June 30, 2026, are:. ●District Magistrate Judge Jenifer Ashford, 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County. ●District Magistrate Judge Guy Steier, 12th Judicial District, serving in Cloud County. District...
7th-12th graders can train with an astronaut on spring break
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Cosmosphere announced a new Spring Break camp March 13-17, which gives 7th-12th graders the opportunity to train with an astronaut. Called “Spring into STEM,” the day camp provides training similar to what astronauts use to prepare for the extreme environments of space, including SCUBA instruction with astronaut Nicole Stott.
The Incredible Restaurant In Kansas Known As Much For Its Desserts As Its Main Dishes
Looking for a meal with desserts that are just as tasty as the appetizers and entrees? Look no further: Renaissance Cafe in the little town of Assaria is one of the most beloved small town restaurants in Kansas. The main dishes are incredible, but next time you dine there, make sure you save some space in your stomach. The dessert selection is amazing and just as high of quality as the rest of the menu. It’s a spot that will have you wanting to skip the meal to just enjoy a slice of cheesecake (though we’re certainly not advocating for that).
