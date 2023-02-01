ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie, WA

shorelineareanews.com

Town of Woodway begins discussions on possible annexation of Point Wells

The Town Council has begun the process of evaluating whether to annex Point Wells. The method of annexation the Council is considering is a very detailed process that begins with the Council’s adoption of an agreement with Snohomish County (called the “interlocal agreement method”). This method of annexation does not require the property owner’s consent.
WOODWAY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle’s New Prosecuting Attorney Making Policy Changes

The new prosecuting attorney is Leesa Manion and she is ready to go with some policy changes. She was elected in November to replace Dan Satterberg. She recently laid out her policy and practice changes for her new administration. There will be the creation of a new division focused on gender-based violence. She will also put money into tackling economic crimes and wage theft.
SEATTLE, WA
realchangenews.org

New legislation could make Seattle the first city in North America to ban caste-based discrimination

On Jan. 24, Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant announced at a press conference at City Hall new legislation to prohibit caste-based discrimination in the city of Seattle. If passed, the ordinance would add caste to the city’s list of protected classes, outlawing discrimination in employment, housing, public places and contracting. It would also empower the Seattle Office for Civil Rights to investigate complaints of caste discrimination and facilitate a settlement for monetary damages or other forms of recompense.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle mayor to take homeless encampment concerns to state lawmakers

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is calling for action and describing the problematic homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle as a "high priority." On Wednesday, the mayor told KOMO News that he’s ready to go to Olympia to meet with state agencies about it....
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

FBI Seattle Citizens Academy now accepting applications

SEATTLE, Wash., February 2, 2023—The FBI Citizens Academy in Seattle is now accepting applications for a stimulating six- to eight-week program that gives business, religious, civic, and community leaders an inside look at the FBI. During the academy, students gain insight into the structure and operation of FBI field offices and resident agencies and learn the services the FBI provides to local and state law enforcement agencies. It is the goal of the FBI Citizens Academy to foster a greater understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in the community through frank discussion and education.
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Examiner

Majority of Seattle's city council quitting after outrage over liberal policies

The majority of Seattle’s city council will be quitting this year after fending off a backlash in recent years over rising crime and homelessness. Seven of the nine council members will not seek reelection, citing physical threats by residents and a perception that the community no longer backs their politics. The exodus includes the most senior member, socialist Kshama Sawant.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Moving on Homelessness as Encampments Drop

Seattle is putting its money where it’s mouth is on homelessness. The city’s action plan surpassed its goal of identifying 2,000 units of shelter and supportive housing. The city counted a total of 2,065 units of housing for the homeless. The city is spending $153.7 million on homelessness response this year. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is allocated the biggest portion with $96.9 million in 2023. The big deal is the drop in the number of tents.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tuberculosis patient in WA has violated health orders for a year. Could jail be next?

On Monday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced it was monitoring a patient with active tuberculosis who had declined treatment. Court records reveal the woman has not abided by multiple court orders to remain isolated and has declined treatment for more than a year. The News Tribune discovered the case...
MyNorthwest

Tacoma Library installs Narcan vending machine

The Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project are setting up three vending machines with free naloxone, known as NARCAN, in the Tacoma Moore Library this February. “The pandemic increased overdose deaths significantly, and public services like the library see patrons struggling with addiction every day,” the library said in their announcement.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype

An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Everett business warns Lynnwood community of impacts of neighborhood 'methadone' clinic

LYNNWOOD, WASH - A methadone clinic is now open in Lynnwood after the Department of Health approved its license despite a pushback from residents and city officials. For weeks, protesters have objected to the opening of the clinic owned by Acadia Health Care on 196th Street SW-- mostly because the clinic is located within close proximity to Little League fields and the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Annual Taste Edmonds festival moving to Esperance Park this summer

Food and music festival Taste Edmonds will be moving to Esperance Park for 2023. Edmonds Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ryan Crowther shared that news with chamber members during the organization’s annual luncheon. In a separate email Thursday, Crowther said that pending receipt of a permit, “we are very excited to move Taste Edmonds to Esperance Park on Aug. 11-13.
EDMONDS, WA

