Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?Som DuttSeattle, WA
How Much Is Enough? Seattle Salary DemandsSom DuttSeattle, WA
Related
State Rep: ‘None of these locations are suitable’ for a future airport
Washington state elected officials have narrowed the location of a new two-runway airport to three rural areas in either Pierce or Thurston County, sparking intense opposition from locals, including a rally of approximately 100 residents at the Olympia Capitol Building last week pleading for new location proposals. According to Jason...
shorelineareanews.com
Town of Woodway begins discussions on possible annexation of Point Wells
The Town Council has begun the process of evaluating whether to annex Point Wells. The method of annexation the Council is considering is a very detailed process that begins with the Council’s adoption of an agreement with Snohomish County (called the “interlocal agreement method”). This method of annexation does not require the property owner’s consent.
Washington could be first state to pass approach to addressing domestic violent extremism
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Newly released body camera footage showed the moments Seattle Police arrested a man for allegedly harassing and threatening Rep. Pramila Jayapal outside of her West Seattle home. Brett Forsell is charged with felony stalking. Witnesses said he drove past Jayapal’s home three times and yelled obscenities...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s New Prosecuting Attorney Making Policy Changes
The new prosecuting attorney is Leesa Manion and she is ready to go with some policy changes. She was elected in November to replace Dan Satterberg. She recently laid out her policy and practice changes for her new administration. There will be the creation of a new division focused on gender-based violence. She will also put money into tackling economic crimes and wage theft.
Proposed Pierce County resolution targets possible airport
SEATTLE — The Pierce County Council is doubling down on its effort to halt a potential airport site in the area. A resolution requests that any greenfield site in Pierce County be excluded from consideration for a new airport. There are currently two greenfield sites being considered in the...
realchangenews.org
New legislation could make Seattle the first city in North America to ban caste-based discrimination
On Jan. 24, Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant announced at a press conference at City Hall new legislation to prohibit caste-based discrimination in the city of Seattle. If passed, the ordinance would add caste to the city’s list of protected classes, outlawing discrimination in employment, housing, public places and contracting. It would also empower the Seattle Office for Civil Rights to investigate complaints of caste discrimination and facilitate a settlement for monetary damages or other forms of recompense.
KOMO News
Seattle mayor to take homeless encampment concerns to state lawmakers
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is calling for action and describing the problematic homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle as a "high priority." On Wednesday, the mayor told KOMO News that he’s ready to go to Olympia to meet with state agencies about it....
Josh Binda, youngest Lynnwood councilmember, admits to spending campaign money on personal expenses
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood city council member faces a fine after he was accused of spending campaign funds on personal expenses. Josh Binda, Lynnwood City Council Pos. 3, was fined $1,000 for misusing campaign funds on clothing, dental work and hair care with $500 suspended from the total amount pending no further violations for four years.
Former King County drainage district commissioner sentenced in scheme to steal taxpayer money
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — A former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money was sentenced Friday. Allan “Benny” Thomas, 70, received a sentence of 2.5 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release. Thomas and his wife...
lynnwoodtimes.com
FBI Seattle Citizens Academy now accepting applications
SEATTLE, Wash., February 2, 2023—The FBI Citizens Academy in Seattle is now accepting applications for a stimulating six- to eight-week program that gives business, religious, civic, and community leaders an inside look at the FBI. During the academy, students gain insight into the structure and operation of FBI field offices and resident agencies and learn the services the FBI provides to local and state law enforcement agencies. It is the goal of the FBI Citizens Academy to foster a greater understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in the community through frank discussion and education.
Washington Examiner
Majority of Seattle's city council quitting after outrage over liberal policies
The majority of Seattle’s city council will be quitting this year after fending off a backlash in recent years over rising crime and homelessness. Seven of the nine council members will not seek reelection, citing physical threats by residents and a perception that the community no longer backs their politics. The exodus includes the most senior member, socialist Kshama Sawant.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Moving on Homelessness as Encampments Drop
Seattle is putting its money where it’s mouth is on homelessness. The city’s action plan surpassed its goal of identifying 2,000 units of shelter and supportive housing. The city counted a total of 2,065 units of housing for the homeless. The city is spending $153.7 million on homelessness response this year. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is allocated the biggest portion with $96.9 million in 2023. The big deal is the drop in the number of tents.
Chronicle
Chair of Group Siting New Washington Airport Sees Pierce, Thurston Locations as 'Low Probability'
The acting chairman of the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission said Wednesday that the planning group could make an airport site recommendation to the state sooner than expected but problems with the three locations under review made none likely to move forward. During a virtual "drop-in session" intended to answer questions...
Tri-City Herald
Tuberculosis patient in WA has violated health orders for a year. Could jail be next?
On Monday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced it was monitoring a patient with active tuberculosis who had declined treatment. Court records reveal the woman has not abided by multiple court orders to remain isolated and has declined treatment for more than a year. The News Tribune discovered the case...
Tacoma Library installs Narcan vending machine
The Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project are setting up three vending machines with free naloxone, known as NARCAN, in the Tacoma Moore Library this February. “The pandemic increased overdose deaths significantly, and public services like the library see patrons struggling with addiction every day,” the library said in their announcement.
Burley Lagoon Geoduck Battle Enters Next Phase
The Taylor Shellfish Co. plan to convert part of its existing manila clam and oyster beds in Burley Lagoon to geoduck aquaculture has moved forward. Fourteen months after seeking comments on a draft, ...
KIMA TV
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
MyNorthwest.com
Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype
An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
q13fox.com
Everett business warns Lynnwood community of impacts of neighborhood 'methadone' clinic
LYNNWOOD, WASH - A methadone clinic is now open in Lynnwood after the Department of Health approved its license despite a pushback from residents and city officials. For weeks, protesters have objected to the opening of the clinic owned by Acadia Health Care on 196th Street SW-- mostly because the clinic is located within close proximity to Little League fields and the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club.
myedmondsnews.com
Annual Taste Edmonds festival moving to Esperance Park this summer
Food and music festival Taste Edmonds will be moving to Esperance Park for 2023. Edmonds Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ryan Crowther shared that news with chamber members during the organization’s annual luncheon. In a separate email Thursday, Crowther said that pending receipt of a permit, “we are very excited to move Taste Edmonds to Esperance Park on Aug. 11-13.
Comments / 0