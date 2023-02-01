Southington man convicted in brutal 2017 assault gets year in prison for probation violation

Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
5 years later, Waterford's 'Bonnie and Clyde' wannabe pleads guilty to bank robbery
Almost five years after a red dye pack exploded in his bag of stolen loot, a Waterford man pleaded guilty to a bank robbery spree that he pulled off with a friend and his wife — the getaway driver who unabashedly admitted to enjoying life on the wild side.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police: Man illegally carrying loaded firearm, drugs resisted arrest
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Howard Avenue. The 44-year old victim was shot many times just before 2 a.m. A shooting at an East Hartford clothing stores leaves one person dead. Updated: 1 hour ago. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night on 1285...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man killed in hit-and-run
Police in Meriden are searching for the driver who they believe struck a New Britain man with an SUV this week, killing him. The victim was identified late Thursday as New Britain resident Clarence Harkless, who was known to frequent Meriden. He was 58 years old.
Police ID suspect killed in attempted robbery in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a Main Street clothing shop on Thursday night as Jashar Haslam, 26, of Hartford. Police said two suspects wearing black ski masks entered Humble & Paid Co. at 1285 Main St....
Bridgeport man cruelty to persons charge in suspicious death
State Police James Mosley, 72, and took him into custody without incident. He’s charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. The person dies in Oxford last June.
New Britain Herald
Plainville police trying to ID suspect who lunged at employee following theft, brandished knife
PLAINVILLE – Police are trying to identify a suspect in a shoplifting reported last month in which a knife was pulled out during a confrontation outside a local retailer. Police on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, saying he is believed to have been involved in a shoplifting at Kohl’s, located at 200 New Britain Ave., on Jan. 13. During the incident, according to police, the suspect lunged at a loss prevention employee and pulled out a pocket knife when confronted outside the store.
Suspect Killed, Clerk Shot, In East Hartford Store Robbery, Police Say
An alleged suspect was shot and killed while struggling with an employee, who was also shot, during an attempted robbery at a Connecticut store. The incident took place in East Hartford around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Humble & Paid Company at 1285 Main St. According to...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Arrested in Connection to Hartford Hotel Room Murder
A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection to a homicide that happened in a Hartford hotel room several months ago. Hartford Police said 39-year-old Lisa Kittrell, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Thursday after turning herself in at the police department. Authorities said 32-year-old Angel King was...
NECN
Clerk Shoots, Kills Suspect During Attempted Armed Robbery in Connecticut
One suspect in an attempted armed robbery in East Hartford is dead after a store owner who was shot during the ordeal shot back, according to police. Police said two people wearing black ski masks went into Humble & Paid Co. at 1285 Main St. just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, intending to rob the business.
mycitizensnews.com
DNA sample secured from accused baby killer
WATERBURY — Naugatuck police obtained a DNA sample from accused baby killer Christopher Francisquini as part of their investigation into the death of his 11-month-old daughter last November. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Joseph Schwartz on Wednesday approved a prosecutor’s request to have Naugatuck police obtain a buccal swab from...
Most court records sealed in Manchester stabbing
Most court records have been sealed from public view in the case of Manchester man who is accused of stabbing another man in the eye in May, putting him in critical condition for a time. The sealing of the records probably indicates that the defendant, Earl E. Hairston Jr., 20,...
Enfield Police searching for man suspected of larceny
Enfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of larceny.
CT Wife, Mom Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison On Drug Charges: Feds
The wife of an accused drug dealer and mother of a convicted drug dealer will spend the next two years in prison after she admitted to selling drugs for her husband after he was arrested, federal prosecutors in Connecticut announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Maria Maldonado, age 50, of Hartford, p…
Suspected cab riding robber busted
Southington man suspected of being Connecticut’s taxi-cab riding robber has been arrested after police say he held up a gas station, but got only $20.
News 12
Montville HS forced to shelter in place after unauthorized man enters building
Montville High School went into a shelter-in-place mode Thursday morning. An administrator says a male who wasn't authorized to be at the high school entered the building. He left when confronted. Authorities say police cleared the area where the male was seen. The Morris County K-9 unit also searched. Classes...
Student approached by man in West Hartford, told to ‘get in’ car: PD
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – West Hartford police are investigating a suspicious incident after a car approached a student getting off a school bus on Thursday. Police said between 3:30 and 3:40 p.m., a student got off a school bus near the intersection of Kirkwood Road and Bainton Road. According to police, the juvenile noticed […]
'Demonic' Killings Of Father, Son Earn New Haven Man 120 Years In Prison
A 55-year-old man was sentenced this week for killing a father and son in their Connecticut home back in the 1980s, officials said.Willie McFarland, of New Haven, got 120 years in prison for the murders of Fred Harris, age 59, and his son Greg Harris, age 23, inside their Hamden home in 1987,&…
Man sentenced to jail in connection with stabbing two people in Northampton
A Springfield man was sentenced to jail in connection with stabbing two people in Northampton.
