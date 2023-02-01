ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 6

bidensmom2
3d ago

car jacking in California while in the commission of a felony is life without the possibility of parole and dont worry sucka we wont miss you when that key is thrown away

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Fatal collision closes I-80 in Placer County

(KTXL) — A fatal collision along westbound I-80 on in Placer County on Saturday has forced a closure of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn. CHP said that all westbound lanes and the number one eastbound lane have been closed and there is not current estimated time of reopening. – Video above: Travelers […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

1 dead in I-80 crash near Auburn involving tour bus, five cars

AUBURN, Calif. — One person has died after a crash involving at least five cars and a bus that forced the multi-hour closure of all westbound lanes and some eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Auburn, officials with the CHP say. The crash happened around 12:17 p.m. Saturday on...
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

CHP: Pedestrian killed in Elk Grove-area Highway 99 crash

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man believed to be unhoused died Thursday night after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 99 in the Elk Grove area of Sacramento County, officials said. The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said it got a call around 7:15 p.m. about a pedestrian lying down on southbound Hwy. 99 just south of Calvine Road. Officers who went there later learned that a man who appeared homeless was hit by two vehicles.
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Plumas Lake Bicycle Fatality Accident Involves Pickup Driver

Feather River Boulevard Site of Bicycle Fatality Accident. A bicycle fatality accident occurred recently in Yuba County when the rider was struck by the driver of a pickup south of Olivehurst. The accident occurred along eastbound Feather River Boulevard near Country Club Road when the bicyclist was struck broadside in a crash involving a Ford F-250 pickup. According to the Yuba-Sutter office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the rider was ejected from his bicycle by the collision and sustained serious head trauma. He died at the scene of the accident.
OLIVEHURST, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple Big Rig Accidents Occur Along Interstate 80

Several big rig accidents were reported on westbound Interstate 80 on January 31, causing traffic slowdowns. The first occurred in a big rig jackknife crash in Richmond when the tractor-trailer struck an embankment. The accident caused a fuel spill on the westbound side of the freeway near Solano Avenue at about 5:00 a.m.
RICHMOND, CA
ABC10

Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 99 in South Sacramento identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on southbound Highway 99 just south of Calvine Road, according to California Highway Patrol. The man was identified as Anarjit Singh Sanghera, a 53-year-old Elk Grove resident, by the Sacramento County Coroners Office. Officials responded around 7 p.m. to reports...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Reported Sacramento DUI Driver Injures Two Minors

A reported DUI driver on January 29 struck a total of six vehicles, three moving and the others parked, resulting in injuries to two minors. The collisions occurred along Fulton Avenue between La Mesa Way and Hernando Road. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that two children were hospitalized after the crash.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mendofever.com

Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic

An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

One person injured in a crash on the Howe Avenue off-ramp

SACRAMENTO — One person is recovering in the hospital after a crash on the Howe Avenue off-ramp.According to Sacramento Fire, a vehicle rolled down the embankment on the Howe Avenue off-ramp on eastbound 50.One person suffered unknown injuries and was able to walk away. Out of precaution, they were taken to a hospital.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Collision Near Grass Valley Results in a Fatality

Fatal Head-On Collision Reported on Rough and Ready Highway. A head-on collision near Grass Valley on January 30 killed one person and seriously injured another. The collision occurred during the evening along Rough and Ready Highway close to Greenwood Road. The incident report said an Auburn man driving an Infiniti, 18, was going west when he crossed over into the opposing traffic lane and struck a Subaru head-on.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Crash Reported on Highway 4 and Pine Street in Martinez

Officials recently reported a fatal car crash on SR-4 and Pine Street in the Martinez area. The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, and blocked all lanes of State Route 4 for a brief period, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal...
MARTINEZ, CA
Contra Costa Herald

El Cerrito, Sacramento men arrested for residential burglary of elderly woman in Antioch

Following police pursuit after suspects struck police car, crashed their own car on Hwy 4 and attempted carjackings on offramp. On February 1, 2023, at 3:08 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call from a resident on Durness Court reporting a burglary in-progress of an occupied residence. Information received reported the occupant was possibly an elderly female.
ANTIOCH, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Speed Limit Reduction Proposed for Roseville Roads

Roseville City Council Proposes Lowering Speed Limits. In Roseville, California, speeding-related accident deaths are a big issue. Some deadly traffic accidents that occurred in the city recently include the following:. On October 11, 2021, one person was killed in a single-car accident on Rocky Ridge Drive when the driver struck...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Pacific Avenue in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department recently reported a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident on Douglas Road and Pacific Avenue. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 29, 2023, shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run on Pacific Avenue in Stockton. A preliminary release by Stockton PD revealed...
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Man transported to hospital after stabbing in Auburn

Auburn, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed Saturday afternoon. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a call about the incident came in just after 4:15 p.m. around 3300 Auburn Blvd. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. This is a developing story.
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

Pedestrian killed in Stockton hit-and-run

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for more information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday. According to the Stockton Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Pacific Ave, north of Douglas Road. Upon arrival officers found a pedestrian had been and they later died. Police say...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Martinez

MARTINEZ -- The California Highway Patrol said a fatal crash on state Highway 4 near Martinez early Wednesday morning involved three vehicles and started when a Ford hatchback with a solo driver struck the center divider. The Ford was traveling west around 4:15 a.m. when it hit the divider east of Pine Street, disabling the Ford in traffic lanes. A Lexus SUV with one occupant traveling the same direction collided with the Ford. Shortly afterward, a Toyota SUV traveling the same direction also hit the disabled Ford. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the Lexus and Toyota were not injured. The CHP closed all westbound lanes following the crash. Anyone who witnessed what led to the crash can contact the CHP's Contra Costa area office at (925) 646-4980. 
MARTINEZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy