bidensmom2
3d ago
car jacking in California while in the commission of a felony is life without the possibility of parole and dont worry sucka we wont miss you when that key is thrown away
3
Fatal collision closes I-80 in Placer County
(KTXL) — A fatal collision along westbound I-80 on in Placer County on Saturday has forced a closure of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn. CHP said that all westbound lanes and the number one eastbound lane have been closed and there is not current estimated time of reopening. – Video above: Travelers […]
1 dead in I-80 crash near Auburn involving tour bus, five cars
AUBURN, Calif. — One person has died after a crash involving at least five cars and a bus that forced the multi-hour closure of all westbound lanes and some eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Auburn, officials with the CHP say. The crash happened around 12:17 p.m. Saturday on...
KCRA.com
CHP: Pedestrian killed in Elk Grove-area Highway 99 crash
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man believed to be unhoused died Thursday night after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 99 in the Elk Grove area of Sacramento County, officials said. The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said it got a call around 7:15 p.m. about a pedestrian lying down on southbound Hwy. 99 just south of Calvine Road. Officers who went there later learned that a man who appeared homeless was hit by two vehicles.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Plumas Lake Bicycle Fatality Accident Involves Pickup Driver
Feather River Boulevard Site of Bicycle Fatality Accident. A bicycle fatality accident occurred recently in Yuba County when the rider was struck by the driver of a pickup south of Olivehurst. The accident occurred along eastbound Feather River Boulevard near Country Club Road when the bicyclist was struck broadside in a crash involving a Ford F-250 pickup. According to the Yuba-Sutter office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the rider was ejected from his bicycle by the collision and sustained serious head trauma. He died at the scene of the accident.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple Big Rig Accidents Occur Along Interstate 80
Several big rig accidents were reported on westbound Interstate 80 on January 31, causing traffic slowdowns. The first occurred in a big rig jackknife crash in Richmond when the tractor-trailer struck an embankment. The accident caused a fuel spill on the westbound side of the freeway near Solano Avenue at about 5:00 a.m.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 99 in South Sacramento identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on southbound Highway 99 just south of Calvine Road, according to California Highway Patrol. The man was identified as Anarjit Singh Sanghera, a 53-year-old Elk Grove resident, by the Sacramento County Coroners Office. Officials responded around 7 p.m. to reports...
Pedestrian hit in West Sacramento while pushing pallets in the road
WEST SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after they were hit by a car Friday morning.Police say that the man was pushing pallets in the street in the middle of the roadway in the southbound direction of Harbor Boulevard at Rice Avenue. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the officers.The condition of the man is unknown at this time.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Reported Sacramento DUI Driver Injures Two Minors
A reported DUI driver on January 29 struck a total of six vehicles, three moving and the others parked, resulting in injuries to two minors. The collisions occurred along Fulton Avenue between La Mesa Way and Hernando Road. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that two children were hospitalized after the crash.
mendofever.com
Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
Man dies from ‘traumatic’ injuries after being hit by two vehicles on SR-99
(KTXL) — A fatal collision occurred on Thursday along southbound SR-99 after a man attempting to cross the highway was struck by two vehicles, according to the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred around 6:51 p.m. when the man attempted to cross the roadway from the east shoulder. On Friday, the Sacramento County […]
One person injured in a crash on the Howe Avenue off-ramp
SACRAMENTO — One person is recovering in the hospital after a crash on the Howe Avenue off-ramp.According to Sacramento Fire, a vehicle rolled down the embankment on the Howe Avenue off-ramp on eastbound 50.One person suffered unknown injuries and was able to walk away. Out of precaution, they were taken to a hospital.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Near Grass Valley Results in a Fatality
Fatal Head-On Collision Reported on Rough and Ready Highway. A head-on collision near Grass Valley on January 30 killed one person and seriously injured another. The collision occurred during the evening along Rough and Ready Highway close to Greenwood Road. The incident report said an Auburn man driving an Infiniti, 18, was going west when he crossed over into the opposing traffic lane and struck a Subaru head-on.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash Reported on Highway 4 and Pine Street in Martinez
Officials recently reported a fatal car crash on SR-4 and Pine Street in the Martinez area. The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, and blocked all lanes of State Route 4 for a brief period, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal...
Contra Costa Herald
El Cerrito, Sacramento men arrested for residential burglary of elderly woman in Antioch
Following police pursuit after suspects struck police car, crashed their own car on Hwy 4 and attempted carjackings on offramp. On February 1, 2023, at 3:08 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call from a resident on Durness Court reporting a burglary in-progress of an occupied residence. Information received reported the occupant was possibly an elderly female.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Speed Limit Reduction Proposed for Roseville Roads
Roseville City Council Proposes Lowering Speed Limits. In Roseville, California, speeding-related accident deaths are a big issue. Some deadly traffic accidents that occurred in the city recently include the following:. On October 11, 2021, one person was killed in a single-car accident on Rocky Ridge Drive when the driver struck...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Pacific Avenue in Stockton
The Stockton Police Department recently reported a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident on Douglas Road and Pacific Avenue. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 29, 2023, shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run on Pacific Avenue in Stockton. A preliminary release by Stockton PD revealed...
Fox40
Man transported to hospital after stabbing in Auburn
Auburn, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed Saturday afternoon. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a call about the incident came in just after 4:15 p.m. around 3300 Auburn Blvd. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. This is a developing story.
Pedestrian killed in Stockton hit-and-run
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for more information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday. According to the Stockton Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Pacific Ave, north of Douglas Road. Upon arrival officers found a pedestrian had been and they later died. Police say...
Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Martinez
MARTINEZ -- The California Highway Patrol said a fatal crash on state Highway 4 near Martinez early Wednesday morning involved three vehicles and started when a Ford hatchback with a solo driver struck the center divider. The Ford was traveling west around 4:15 a.m. when it hit the divider east of Pine Street, disabling the Ford in traffic lanes. A Lexus SUV with one occupant traveling the same direction collided with the Ford. Shortly afterward, a Toyota SUV traveling the same direction also hit the disabled Ford. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the Lexus and Toyota were not injured. The CHP closed all westbound lanes following the crash. Anyone who witnessed what led to the crash can contact the CHP's Contra Costa area office at (925) 646-4980.
Separate Stockton shootings leave one person dead, another person injured
(KTXL) — A man was killed in a shooting in Stockton on Friday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. The suspect and the 19-year-old victim were in an argument in the 6700 block of Plymouth Road in the Lakeview District when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. The 19-year-old was […]
