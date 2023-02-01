Florida State baseball continues to work towards season opener

When Link Jarrett was hired as Florida State's head baseball coach last summer, he told Seminole fans that he's here in Tallahassee to win a national championship. Will it happen this year? Who knows, but that's any team's goal every year, and the work to get there began on Friday.

Friday was day one of practice for Division I college baseball teams across the country. A few days in, and coach said things have been really good. This team is building on what they started to instill this fall.

Jarrett said their biggest issue right now? developing this pitching staff and keeping them healthy. Jarrett is taking over a program that's been doing things the same way for a very long time, and inserting his culture takes time, and that's something they're still working to build.

"We're feeding them information, but it's the way you feed information and the expectations you have when you walk out that door as to how you perform in practice," he said. "We're not going to play for a while, so how you perform in practice repeating that and keeping the gas pedal down I think brings the culture into form by daily conversation and pushing and the execution every day."

Opening day for the Seminoles is Friday, February 17th, when the Seminoles host James Madison for game one of a three game series.