kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-FEBRUARY 3, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Jeffrey Francis Bonham Jr., 35, of Red Lake Falls, for 5th-Degree Assault. Mardee Lynn Jones, 34, of Cass Lake, for Motor Vehicle Theft.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snowmobiler dies in crash in Becker County
(Becker County, MN)--A fatal snowmobile crash reportedly took place in Becker County. According to the Becker County Sheriff's office, a single snowmobile was involved in a crash in Erie Township. The victim, a 34-year-old from Fargo, was reportedly not wearing a helmet. The victim were taken from the scene to St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, where they were pronounced dead.
valleynewslive.com
Ada Mayor facing DWI charge for the second time
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Ada Mayor John Hintz is facing a DWI charge for the second time in his life. On Nov. 2 last year, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office found the truck Hintz was driving overturned in a ditch. He failed two sobriety tests and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
New Clay County waste processing center in Moorhead opens to public Monday
(Fargo, ND) -- A long-planned waste processing center in Moorhead will open to the public this coming Monday. "As far as the public side, you'll go through the public drop-off. You can deliver household hazardous waste, tires, appliances, electronics, your household garbage or anything that you have at your house that you want to get rid of that's legal we can take it here," said Corey Bang, Clay County Solid Waste Manger.
State: Beltrami County Jail conditions present imminent risk of 'life-threatening harm'
Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center in Bemidji, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Beltrami County Jail staff attempted to prevent and delay inmates from accessing emergency medical care, according to new findings from the Minnesota Department of Corrections. On Friday, the DOC placed the Bemidji facility's license on conditional status and...
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
OnlyInYourState
These 4 Small Towns Were Once Home To Minnesotans That Changed The World
Many famous and influential people have been born in the state of Minnesota, and most of them come from large cities like Minneapolis or St. Paul. Yet, these four small towns were the birthplace of people who have left a lasting impact. Minnesota is a wonderful place to see charming...
Minnesota Couple Shocked By What Popped Up While Ice Fishing
I have only been ice fishing one time in my entire life and I was terrified the whole time convinced that I was going to fall through the ice. Even though it was perfectly safe and mid-February in Ely in a nice little warm shack I was shook. I also...
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
