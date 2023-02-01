ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fosston, MN

kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-FEBRUARY 3, 2023

The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Jeffrey Francis Bonham Jr., 35, of Red Lake Falls, for 5th-Degree Assault. Mardee Lynn Jones, 34, of Cass Lake, for Motor Vehicle Theft.
RED LAKE FALLS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Snowmobiler dies in crash in Becker County

(Becker County, MN)--A fatal snowmobile crash reportedly took place in Becker County. According to the Becker County Sheriff's office, a single snowmobile was involved in a crash in Erie Township. The victim, a 34-year-old from Fargo, was reportedly not wearing a helmet. The victim were taken from the scene to St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, where they were pronounced dead.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Ada Mayor facing DWI charge for the second time

NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Ada Mayor John Hintz is facing a DWI charge for the second time in his life. On Nov. 2 last year, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office found the truck Hintz was driving overturned in a ditch. He failed two sobriety tests and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

New Clay County waste processing center in Moorhead opens to public Monday

(Fargo, ND) -- A long-planned waste processing center in Moorhead will open to the public this coming Monday. "As far as the public side, you'll go through the public drop-off. You can deliver household hazardous waste, tires, appliances, electronics, your household garbage or anything that you have at your house that you want to get rid of that's legal we can take it here," said Corey Bang, Clay County Solid Waste Manger.
MOORHEAD, MN
fergusnow.com

Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight

For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
BECKER COUNTY, MN

