Akron, OH

newsnet5

Man severely burned in Canton house fire

CANTON, Ohio — Canton Fire officials confirm a 38-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being trapped inside of a burning home. Crews were called to a house fire along Seventh Street Northwest around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they moved in, they discovered the unresponsive...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 people killed at Old Brooklyn apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot and killed at an Old Brooklyn apartment building in Cleveland Friday. A call for shots fired at 1400 Crestline Avenue came to police around 5:50 pm. When officers arrived they found the victims in a hallway of the building. Both were pronounced...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fed up after his apartment floods again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - About two weeks ago the 19 Troubleshooters took you inside the apartment of a Cleveland man whose ceiling collapsed on him while he was sleeping. He reached back out to us again on Thursday saying the issues have only gotten worse. Carlyle Thomas lives at the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

If someone went into cardiac arrest, would you know what to do?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If someone went into cardiac arrest near you, would you know what to do?. Ohio leaders are trying to get more people to be able to answer that question with a ‘Yes’. More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside the hospital each year, according...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Vigil held for Huron County woman missing for over 5 years

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil was held for missing Huron County woman, Amanda Dean, on her 42nd birthday. The mother of four has not been heard from since July 2017. Family, friends, and community members held the vigil outside the Huron County Sheriff’s Office in Norwalk. Up until...
HURON COUNTY, OH
West Side Neighborhood Watch

West Side Neighborhood Watch

WEST AKRON: Police patrolling Noble Avenue Jan. 23 spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen from Copley and stopped the driver. She provided a false identity and said she borrowed it from a friend named Jasmine in Akron. The theft report described the suspect as a Jasmine, and police identified the woman as that woman, charged her with falsifying her identity and receiving stolen property and took her to the Summit County Jail.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot in parking lot of Mentor hotel

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A man visiting from out-of-state was shot in the parking lot of a hotel Wednesday morning. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Emerald Court. Mentor police said the 30-year-old victim told them he was sitting in his vehicle when two men in a white sedan shot him.
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Unoccupied truck gets stuck in frozen Macedonia retention pond

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders worked through the frigid temperatures to retrieve an unoccupied truck from a retention pond in Macedonia on Friday. The Summit County Water Rescue Team worked together to safely get the truck out of the pond at Macedonia Commons. It’s unknown how the truck drove...
MACEDONIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Cleveland 14-year-old found, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are looking for a missing 14-year-old. Sa’Love Johnson is missing from her home on the 15000 block of Whitcomb Road in Cleveland, officials say. Police say she may be traveling in a vehicle with someone but they do not have a...
CLEVELAND, OH

