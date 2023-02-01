Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Suns starting Dario Saric for inactive Cam Johnson (injury management) on Friday
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is starting in Friday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Saric will make his 12th start at power forward after Cam Johnson was held out for injury management reasons. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Saric to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Saric's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) not listed Sunday for Orlando
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Carter was a late scratch Friday night due to a right foot plantar fascia strain. However, on the initial injury report for Sunday afternoon's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Mo Bamba back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Donovan Mitchell ejected Thursday night for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Mitchell was punched below the belt by Dillon Brooks midway through the third quarter on Thursday, and he responded by throwing the basketball at the Grizzlies wing's head. As a result, both were ejected from action.
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) out again for Nets on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Simmons is still dealing wtih left knee soreness. As a result, he has been ruled out of action once again for Saturday's contest. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court.
numberfire.com
Dillon Brooks ejected for Grizzlies on Thursday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooks was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for hitting Cavaliers wing Donovan Mitchell below the belt. He will leave his team shorthanded for the final quarter and a half of action.
numberfire.com
Davis Bertans (calf) won't return for Mavericks on Thursday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans will not return Thursday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Bertans is dealing with a left calf strain, which he suffered in the second quarter of action. Now, he has been ruled out for the rest of the night in Dallas. Before...
numberfire.com
Cory Joseph (back) won't play for Pistons on Saturday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Joseph was added to the injury report as questionable due to low back soreness earlier in the day. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for Saturday night's contest. In 36...
numberfire.com
Kings' De'Aaron Fox (personal) out on Friday
Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox (personal) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Fox will not be available for Friday's clash with the Pacers for personal reasons. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Fox is averaging 24.3...
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) questionable on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Embiid continues to deal with foot soreness and is questionable to face the Spurs on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.1 minutes against San Antonio. Embiid's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Bucks list Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo is on track to suit up on Saturday after the Bucks' superstar was designated as probable. In 33.4 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 53.7 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's Saturday projection includes 28.0...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's T.J. Warren (shin) remains out on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (shin) is ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Warren will miss his fourth straight with a left shin contusion. Expect Yuta Watanabe to see an uptick in minutes versus a Wizards' team ranked 15th in defensive rating. Watanabe's current projection includes 8.8...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (wrist) questionable on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morant is dealing with wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Toronto. Morant's Sunday projection includes 23.2...
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) ruled out for Nuggets on Thursday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon was listed questionable coming into the day due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action ahead of the weekend due to the injury. Jeff Green and Bruce Brown should see more work with Gordon sidelined.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Nikola Vucevic (quad) probable on Saturday
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (quad) is probable for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Vucevic is on track to play on Saturday after Chicago's center was listed as probable. In 34.4 expected minutes, our models project Vucevic to score 40.9 FanDuel points. Vucevic's projection includes 17.9 points, 11.9...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jerami Grant (concussion symptoms) available on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (concussion symptoms) will play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Grant will be active on Friday night after Portland's forward was listed as questionable with concussion symptoms. In a matchup versus a Washington team ranked ninth in FanDuel points (42.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, our models project Grant to score 34.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Dario Saric playing with Phoenix's second unit on Saturday night
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is not starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Detroit Pistons. Saric will come off the bench after Cam Johnson was announced as Saturday's starter. In 14.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Saric to score 14.9 FanDuel points. Saric's projection includes 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Santi Aldama starting for Memphis on Thursday in place of injured Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Aldama will get the start on Thursday with Jaren Jackson Jr. sidelined with a thigh injury. Our models expect Aldama to play 27.6 minutes against the Cavaliers. Aldama's Thursday projection includes 9.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (foot) active Thursday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (foot) will play Thursday versus the Indiana Pacers, per head coach Darvin Ham. Davis is good to go after being listed as probable. He had his minutes limit lifted last game and scored 27 points with 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals in 37 minutes. LeBron James (ankle) is a game-time decision on Thursday, so Davis will have more opportunities on offense if he's ruled out.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) active for Friday's game versus Pistons
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) is available for Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Smith Jr. will suit up versus his former team despite dealing with a wrist ailment. In 21.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smith Jr. to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Smith Jr.'s projection includes...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Stephen Curry (shoulder) available on Thursday
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Curry has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Denver on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 35.7 minutes against the Nuggets. Curry's Thursday projection includes 29.0 points, 5.7 rebounds,...
