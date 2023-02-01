ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

Florida Renaissance Festival: Expect to be ‘shocked with the look of the show’

By Rod Stafford Hagwood, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 10 days ago

How do you celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Florida Renaissance Festival ? You add an unprecedented eighth weekend, that’s how.

Ren-Fest, as it is known by its loyal followers, has extended its run, stretching from this Saturday and Sunday until March 25 and 26 at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach.

For the uninitiated, or those firmly planted in the here and now, Ren-Fest features jousting knights, live music, animatronic installations, comedic stage shows, magicians, strolling performers, as well as crafts, food and drinks. Yes, costumes are highly encouraged. (But don’t get hung up on sticking to a time period because Ren-Fest includes forays into steampunk, sci-fi, comic books and whatever eras fairy tales and “Alice in Wonderland” belong in.)

Bobby Rodriguez, founder and organizer, says they added a weekend to satisfy pent-up demand.

“Because of the pandemic we were shut down in the middle of one year, and then the next year we didn’t have a show,” he recalls. “When we came back last year, people were clamoring to get back. I’m on the boards of several [festival and entertainment] organizations ... and the general consensus was that as things started to open up, people were seeing not only higher attendance, but a greater percentage of newer customers. That was what we experienced last year...

“People are still attending outdoor events across the country in larger numbers.”

What to expect

Each weekend will have a different theme throughout the staging. For details, go to ren-fest.com/events/themed-weekends-and-specialty-acts .

  • Feb. 4-5: The Wizarding World’s Faire - A Magical Grand Opening
  • Feb. 11-12: Barbarians & Dragons - A Roaring Battle
  • Feb. 18-19: Steampunk & Time Travelers - Age of Automation
  • Feb. 25-26: Maidens, Wenches and Goddesses - A Beautiful Empowerment
  • March 4-5: Days of Cosplay - Heroes, villains & everything in between
  • March 11-12: Pirate Invasion - Swashbucklers & Scallywags
  • March 18-19: Highland Fling - A Celtic Celebration
  • March 25-26: A Mad Hatter’s Circus - A Fairytale Finale

What’s new this time around

About 20 percent of the show has changed in terms of the layout, according to Rodriguez.

“When people come by, especially our regulars, they will be shocked with the look of the show and the layout,” he says. “Something we did last year, we built a new dais for the jousting field ... with the king, queen and court stand. And people were hugely impressed with this structure. It looks like a real building, a real facade. That gave us the incentive to go ahead and build more. Most of our stages .. have a whole new look.”

What about the vendors?

The crafts, games and food all reflect the vibe of Ren-Fest, Rodriguez says.

“This is what they call a juried show. Anyone who wants to be a vendor has to go through our jury process. We were not allowing anyone to come in to sell sunglasses or cellphone covers or anything that is a bit too modern. We try to keep the look as medieval/renaissance as possible,” he explains. “Most vendors make most of their things. They’re handmade. To that end, if you’re someone who likes that, this is definitely a great place to shop because you find a lot of things that are handcrafted.”

If you go

WHAT: Florida Renaissance Festival

WHEN: 10 a.m. until sunset (about 6:30 p.m.) each weekend from Feb. 4 to March 26

WHERE: Quiet Waters Park , 401 S. Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach

COST:

INFORMATION: Email assist@ren-fest.com , visit ren-fest.com or call 954-776-1642.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

SMALL BITES: Delivery Dudes is now ASAP, with 700 new South Florida restaurants, free delivery subscription

WHAT: Remember Delivery Dudes? Duuuude, that is sooo 2022. Now the on-demand food delivery service based in Delray Beach has joined up with (and rebranded themselves as) ASAP, a national online ordering platform that operates in about 1,000 cities. They’ve added 700 South Florida restaurants to their delivery roster and expanded the breakfast service. You can also use ASAP during Florida ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: 5th Element Indian Grill in Delray Beach; Black Rock Bar & Grill in Coral Springs

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. 5th Element Indian Grill, Delray Beach Coming in hotter than red curry is this Florida-born Indian chain, which this winter will quickly shuffle into the Palm Court Plaza storefront once occupied by Mr. Chen’s Hunan Palace (which abruptly closed in ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Nowhere to go’? High-rises help South Florida grow up

Jason Amato, a former Chicago resident, says he and his wife always liked what they saw when they visited South Florida on vacations. But it was their daughter, a University of Miami student, who helped clinch their decision to move to the region. “My company was very open to allowing me to relocate,” said Amato, an executive with a wreath management firm. “We said, ‘let’s look at Fort ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Valentine’s Weekend things to do (updated): Wine-fueled spelling bee in Flagler Village, fast cars, date night ideas

What is this weekend to you? Super Bowl Weekend? Valentine’s Weekend? Marlins FanFest Weekend? All of the above? For a lot of guys, it’s a minefield. Obviously, you can go to dinner as a Valentine’s Day outing, but in my house I get that “What? Is that all you’ve got?” kind of look. It’s not that you can’t go to dinner, but you have to piece it together with something else. For instance, if ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Crumbling seawalls, rising seas: Fort Lauderdale crackdown on way

Own waterfront property with a failing seawall out back? This story’s for you. Maybe your seawall is cracked or crumbling. Or maybe it’s just so low that water floods your property — and your neighbors’ — at high tide. If you’ve been putting off getting a new one because of the hassle and cost, you’ll soon have good reason to escalate it to the top of your to-do list. Here’s the scoop: Fort ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New River Cafe & Bakery: How Fort Lauderdale pastry chef won a Netflix baking show and opened her first bakery

As anyone who’s watched her conquer holiday cakes on Netflix baking show “Sugar Rush Christmas” can attest, Sabrina Courtemanche’s pastry prowess shouldn’t be taken lightly. Courtemanche, the longtime head pastry chef at Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside Hotel, won $10,000 on the competition series for her spiced vanilla cupcakes spiked with cherry mulled wine. But what truly clinched her victory ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Maggie’s Favorite Coffee and Bakeshop in Oakland Park; World of Beer in Royal Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Maggie’s Favorite Coffee and Bakeshop, Oakland Park Crepes, cupcakes, muffins, breakfast sandwiches — and plenty of Italian java — are the stars ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale follies: City Hall drama gets Seinfeldesque

It wasn’t a Seinfeld episode, but it sounded just like one. The main characters: Fort Lauderdale Commissioners Steve Glassman and John Herbst, both from New York. The stage: The dais at City Hall on a Tuesday afternoon, at the end of the commission’s afternoon conference meeting. The conflict: Glassman needling Herbst over how many hours the city attorney’s office has spent drafting opinions ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Cold weather shelters to open Sunday ahead of brief drop in temperatures

South Floridians will enjoy a summery Saturday, just ahead of a cold front that will drop temperatures to the 40s beginning Sunday night. The front, currently drifting southeast, will reach South Florida Saturday night, but the effects won’t be felt until Sunday night into the early hours of Monday morning. Overnight lows will reach the mid to upper 40s along the interior and around 50 in ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Should buildings and roads be named after living people? Broward refines policy

If you do great community deeds in Broward, you may live to see a public building named in your honor. County commissioners recently voted to allow buildings, roads and other properties to be named after living persons. Under the previous policy, commissioners had to wait until after a person died before naming anything in their honor. For decades, communities have wrangled with naming ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca Raton man pleads guilty with 5 others in New York federal mob case

Six men connected to the Genovese crime family, including one from Boca Raton, pleaded guilty this week to racketeering charges in a federal courtroom in New York. Nicholas Calisi, 63, faces a maximum prison term of 20 years when he is sentenced on June 27. Prosecutors called Calisi a “captain” in the Genovese Organized Crime Family, supervising a crew that engaged in acts of extortion and ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Springsteen? Here’s what fans had to say about Hard Rock Live concert | PHOTOS

Tickets for Bruce Springsteen’s Tuesday night concert at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood were notoriously expensive and hard to get. Who spent the big bucks and why? Fern Konners, Plantation FKonners bought her tickets as soon as they went on sale in September, paying $600 each for two tickets for herself and husband Bruce to attend Tuesday’s concert, her seventh time seeing Springsteen perform. ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Monday is the deadline to register to vote in next month’s Broward and Palm city elections

If you’re hoping to vote in next month’s city elections in Broward and Palm Beach counties, but haven’t registered yet, you don’t have too much time left. The voter registration deadline for the city elections is on Monday — 29 days before the March 14 elections. Residents of six cities, towns and villages in Broward and 18 in Palm Beach County are electing local officials and deciding on ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pompano Beach man arrested on charges of assaulting police officers during Jan. 6 riot

A Pompano Beach man was arrested last month on charges of assaulting multiple police officers during the Jan. 6 riot. Kenneth Bonawitz, 57, also known as “#MagaMarlin,” arrived at the Capitol wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat, a leather jacket and a T-shirt that read “Getcha some freedom,” an 8-inch hunting knife sheathed on his hip, according to a criminal complaint filed by the ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Girls soccer regional semifinal results, regional final schedule

Here are next week’s regional final girls soccer games and Friday’s regional semifinal results the among schools from Broward and Palm Beach counties: Regional final schedule Tuesday at 7 p.m. unless noted 7A (7) Treasure Coast at (1) Boca Raton (2) Stoneman Douglas at (1) Cypress Bay, Wednesday, 6 p.m. 6A (2) St. Thomas Aquinas at (1) Lourdes Academy (2) Seminole Ridge at (1) Oviedo 5A (2) ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

State questions Broward schools’ use of ADL anti-hate program

An anti-hate program used by Broward Schools is facing scrutiny from the Florida Department of Education, which questions whether it violates state law related to critical race theory and LGBTQ issues. Mike Blackburn, the department’s inspector general, sent a letter to former Superintendent Vickie Cartwright Feb. 3, asking for “information and clarification” regarding its Dec. 13 approval of ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes aim to extend home winning streak against Louisville

After a resounding win over Duke in front of a packed Watsco Center on Monday, Hurricanes coach Jim Larrañaga made it clear: He wanted everyone back on Saturday. “Everybody that came to tonight’s game is invited back,” Larrañaga said. “Because that’s the kind of environment we’d love to have every night. The white-out, the noise in the arena before the game even began. The students were packed ...
LOUISVILLE, KY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Charlie Strong becomes latest coach to leave Miami Hurricanes’ staff

There will be more turnover on Mario Cristobal’s coaching staff. Linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Charlie Strong will not return to Coral Gables next season, a source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Given Strong’s experience, he was considered a possible candidate for Miami’s previously open defensive coordinator role after Kevin Steele left for Alabama. However, the ...
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Pat Riley’s fastball running Heat remains plenty plenty fast enough

There’s a predictable movement that resurfaced this past week. It’s the, “Pat Riley Has Lost His Fastball,” movement. It’s the kind that happens to all sports legends at some point in their careers if they stick around long enough. Riley has stuck around so long as Miami Heat president it’s the second or third time it’s happened to him. He’s grown older, some fans have grown jaded and, ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tamarac official steps down from job as a county aide after it wasn’t properly advertised

Tamarac’s vice mayor on Thursday resigned from his $80,000-a-year job working as a county commissioner’s aide after the South Florida Sun Sentinel raised questions about how he was hired — and the county realized the job opening wasn’t publicly advertised. Vice Mayor Marlon Bolton, who got a full-time county job weeks ago, was hired without any competition since there was no job posting so ...
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy