Cleveland man indicted in slaying of Shaker Heights woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was indicted Friday in the slaying of a Shaker Heights woman last month. Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Christian Warner, 24, was arrested in south Florida this week in the death of Maria A. Valenzuela, 42. An indictment in the case accuses Warner in the death, which took place Jan. 14.
Trio faces 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to two carjackings, attempted carjacking in two-hour span in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Three men admitted Friday to carrying out two carjackings-- including one of a rabbi-- and an attempted carjacking in Northeast Ohio in a two-hour span. Donteze Congress and Thomas D. Williams, both 18 of Maple Heights, and Kenneth Franklin, 19, of Akron, all pleaded guilty during a virtual hearings in front of U.S. District Judge James Gwin to multiple counts of carjacking, aiding and abetting a violence crime and possessing a gun during a violent crime.
Akron teen gets life in prison for 2021 fatal shooting

AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old Akron male received a life sentence Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in a home in 2021. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux did rule that Jalen Butler will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years for the slaying of Steven Sitts, 48, of Akron. Butler was sentenced after pleading guilty on Jan. 23 to murder with a gun specification and tampering with evidence.
Cuyahoga County Court charges 3 in connection to child exploitation investigations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said three people are facing charges following separate incidents of child exploitation. According to Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley, a county grand jury on Feb. 1 returned indictments on Eric Bartlett, 39, from Cleveland Heights; John Orr, 22, from North Royalton; and Christopher Perry, 52, from Euclid.
Others Sentenced Following Shocking Morlock Torture, Killing Trial

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tying up some loose ends. More defendants have been sentenced out of the Jeremy Morlock criminal case, where victims were tortured and even killed in two separate Canton homes last year. Most notably, 34-year-old Mary Soliday was sentenced to 35 to 40-and-a-half...
2 men convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022. <. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Sean Simpkins, 40, and David McCord, 44, assaulted...
