cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found guilty in 2 shootings, 1 deadly, sentenced on Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Harold Williams was found guilty on all charges in connection with a murder outside a pizza on Cleveland’s West Side, and a gas station shooting and was sentenced on Friday. Judge Emily Hagan sentenced Williams to life in prison with the possibility of parole in...
Drug trafficking suspect arrested with suspected cocaine, weapons: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Drug trafficking: I-90 Officers at 1 p.m. on Jan. 24 stopped a vehicle on I-90 eastbound at the Rocky River line for equipment and license violations and discovered drugs and weapons inside. The officers noted signs of drug use in the vehicle, and the driver admitted...
Suspect in Shaker Heights woman’s murder indicted
A Cleveland man has been indicted on several charges, including aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse, after police say he killed a Shaker Heights woman.
cleveland19.com
Man charged in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old man arrested in Florida in connection to the murder of a woman found in a Shaker Heights apartment building received new charges on Friday. Officers arrived at the building in the 3500 block of Tolland Road early Tuesday night when they discovered the...
Cleveland man indicted in slaying of Shaker Heights woman
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was indicted Friday in the slaying of a Shaker Heights woman last month. Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Christian Warner, 24, was arrested in south Florida this week in the death of Maria A. Valenzuela, 42. An indictment in the case accuses Warner in the death, which took place Jan. 14.
Trio faces 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to two carjackings, attempted carjacking in two-hour span in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Three men admitted Friday to carrying out two carjackings-- including one of a rabbi-- and an attempted carjacking in Northeast Ohio in a two-hour span. Donteze Congress and Thomas D. Williams, both 18 of Maple Heights, and Kenneth Franklin, 19, of Akron, all pleaded guilty during a virtual hearings in front of U.S. District Judge James Gwin to multiple counts of carjacking, aiding and abetting a violence crime and possessing a gun during a violent crime.
OVI suspect blames faulty steering for his striking the curb: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. An officer at 10:56 p.m. on Jan. 20 spotted a westbound pickup truck with a dim rear license plate light strike the curb and then veer to the left and cross lane markings while westbound on Lorain Road near Barton Road. The...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights officials identify driver accused in deadly hit-skip
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights officials said a 66-year-old man is dead after being injured in a hit-skip crash. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as David Eisler of Cleveland Heights. According to city officials, a 55-year-old man fled the scene after hitting Eisler as...
Mack Court mass shooting: New Cleveland police video appears to show suspect confess
"I got a call from two cousins. My son murdered them all. I don't know," said the suspect's mother when she got to the scene.
Drunk man holds knife to mother’s throat, threatens her with boiling water: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
WKYC
Cleveland man arrested in Florida, charged with murder after woman found dead in Shaker Heights
Police have not indicated how Maria Valenzuela died, but said the incident was 'not a random attack.' 24-year-old Christian Warner is currently in custody.
Akron teen gets life in prison for 2021 fatal shooting
AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old Akron male received a life sentence Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in a home in 2021. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux did rule that Jalen Butler will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years for the slaying of Steven Sitts, 48, of Akron. Butler was sentenced after pleading guilty on Jan. 23 to murder with a gun specification and tampering with evidence.
cleveland19.com
FUGITIVES: Brothers wanted for allegedly using gun in Cleveland apartment robbery
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Eddie and Marvin Porter are wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for their alleged roll in an armed robbery in June of 2021. According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the pair knocked on an apartment door and used to gun to try and rob the victims.
Cleveland Heights man gets over 2 years in prison for role in car-theft ring
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Cleveland Heights man to 27 months in prison after he admitted to helping a Detroit-linked car-theft ring steal high-end vehicles. Hakim Benjamin, 21, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi after he pleaded guilty in October to one...
Lorain County student arrested for school shooting threats: Deputies
A Midview High School student was arrested after investigators say she threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot another student.
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County Court charges 3 in connection to child exploitation investigations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said three people are facing charges following separate incidents of child exploitation. According to Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley, a county grand jury on Feb. 1 returned indictments on Eric Bartlett, 39, from Cleveland Heights; John Orr, 22, from North Royalton; and Christopher Perry, 52, from Euclid.
whbc.com
Others Sentenced Following Shocking Morlock Torture, Killing Trial
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tying up some loose ends. More defendants have been sentenced out of the Jeremy Morlock criminal case, where victims were tortured and even killed in two separate Canton homes last year. Most notably, 34-year-old Mary Soliday was sentenced to 35 to 40-and-a-half...
3 NE Ohio men facing child exploitation charges
Three Northeast Ohio men are facing child exploitation charges in separate incidents.
cleveland19.com
2 men convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022. <. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Sean Simpkins, 40, and David McCord, 44, assaulted...
cleveland19.com
Police: Duo wanted for stealing safe, shotgun from home in Cleveland’s Stockyard neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the duo responsible for stealing a safe and a shotgun from a home in Cleveland on Tuesday. The duo climbed into a bathroom window of the home, located in the 3400 block of West 49th Street, on Jan. 31, according to a department Facebook post.
Comments / 9