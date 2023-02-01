CLEVELAND, Ohio— Three men admitted Friday to carrying out two carjackings-- including one of a rabbi-- and an attempted carjacking in Northeast Ohio in a two-hour span. Donteze Congress and Thomas D. Williams, both 18 of Maple Heights, and Kenneth Franklin, 19, of Akron, all pleaded guilty during a virtual hearings in front of U.S. District Judge James Gwin to multiple counts of carjacking, aiding and abetting a violence crime and possessing a gun during a violent crime.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO