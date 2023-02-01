ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cn2.com

Gold Hill wins Dodgeball Tournament for Polar Plunge

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thirteen teams gathered at Gold Hill Middle School for the first ever district-wide faculty/staff Dodgeball Tournament!. These teams competed for the ❄ POLAR CUP ❄, with all proceeds from the event going to the upcoming Polar Plunge supporting Special Olympics. Gold...
GOLD HILL, NC
WCNC

Missing Lancaster teen found safe

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police have located a missing 16-year-old/. Police said the teen was originally last seen at Lancaster High School around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, police say. Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts. It's available for...
LANCASTER, SC
qcnews.com

Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. could be seen passing across the Carolinas on Saturday alarming, and piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

“Queen of Hearts” gala full of heart

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The 11th annual Heart 2 Heart Foundations Queen of Hearts gala a red sparkly success full of fun, and no surprise, heart. Tega Cay Fire Chief Glyn Hasty sharing with the crowd a bit of his experience going through the Saving the Saviors program. He hopes to encourage his firefighters to also take care of their heart health.
TEGA CAY, SC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

CN2 SPORTS – More students sign college intent letters

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Another day brings another round of schools celebrating student athletes signing college letters of intent. Plus, we have highlights and reaction from a remarkable win for the Winthrop men’s basketball team. Here’s CN2 Jeremy Wynder with your Thursday Sports Report.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots February 2nd

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, February 2nd. * All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV

Lancaster police searching for missing teen

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was last seen at 7 p.m. at Lancaster High School Thursday night. She’s described as having red hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck

BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Car hits pedestrian on I-77 South in York County, deputies say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 have reopened near Gold Hill in York County after a car struck a pedestrian Thursday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were helping with traffic control in the area of...
YORK COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Woman Sets A Guinness Record For Giving The Finger

Guinness book of world records are issued everyday, but this one is super unusual. A North Carolina woman sets a Guinness World Record for giving the finger. Cheryl Lambeth of Charlotte says her obsession with finger puppets started when she was just a little girl watching children’s television programs like “Mr Rogers Neighborhood”. Her past quirky collection just kept growing and growing. We are talking finger puppet collection. Just about everyone has a collection of some sort and this is Cheryl’s.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy