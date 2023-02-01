Read full article on original website
cn2.com
Clover firefighter awarded York County Firefighter of the Year
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Congratulations to Clover Firefighter Fred Taylor for being selected as the York County Firefighter of the Year. Taylor was presented this award at the recent Fire Chief’s Banquet.
cn2.com
Circus Day, park improvements, new tennis courts, set to come to Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chris Sardelli with the Town of Fort Mill joined CN2’s Renee O’Neil in the studio to update the community on fun happenings taking place in the town!. Sardelli shared information on the town’s Capital Projects which include playground upgrades at Walter...
cn2.com
Gold Hill wins Dodgeball Tournament for Polar Plunge
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thirteen teams gathered at Gold Hill Middle School for the first ever district-wide faculty/staff Dodgeball Tournament!. These teams competed for the ❄ POLAR CUP ❄, with all proceeds from the event going to the upcoming Polar Plunge supporting Special Olympics. Gold...
cn2.com
CN2 NEWSCAST – Football Program Pause, Detention Officers Needed, Athlete of the Week
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Football City U.S.A. is losing one of it’s teams after Legion Collegiate Academy announced today that their football program has been paused until further notice. York County Sheriff’s Office is using the Facebook Live Feature to give their followers a look at...
WBTV
Rock Hill man struggles to heal after surviving shooting nearly a year ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Life for 28-year-old Travis Rowell changed forever after going to help a friend in March of 2022. “She called me and said she didn’t feel safe at her house,” Rowell shared. “She said, ‘could you come over? I don’t feel safe.’”
Missing Lancaster teen found safe
LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police have located a missing 16-year-old/. Police said the teen was originally last seen at Lancaster High School around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, police say. Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts. It's available for...
qcnews.com
Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. could be seen passing across the Carolinas on Saturday alarming, and piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its...
Only on 9: Man shot by serial killer in Chester County focuses on recovery
Jeremy Robinson is still recovering from mental and emotional scars. Nearly two years ago, police arrested a couple connected to five murders and crime sprees across multiple states.
WYFF4.com
Take a short drive from Greenville to Carol's Cottage for a relaxing getaway
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Who can resist a cozy yet luxurious getaway that gives an escape from reality but is just a short drive from your front door?. That, in a nutshell, is what gives Carol's Cottage its charm. Just under a two-hour drive from Greenville, this is Rock...
cn2.com
“Queen of Hearts” gala full of heart
ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The 11th annual Heart 2 Heart Foundations Queen of Hearts gala a red sparkly success full of fun, and no surprise, heart. Tega Cay Fire Chief Glyn Hasty sharing with the crowd a bit of his experience going through the Saving the Saviors program. He hopes to encourage his firefighters to also take care of their heart health.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
No injuries after helicopter has ‘hard landing’ in Gastonia
The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. at the Gastonia Municipal Airport on Gaston Day School Road.
cn2.com
CN2 SPORTS – More students sign college intent letters
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Another day brings another round of schools celebrating student athletes signing college letters of intent. Plus, we have highlights and reaction from a remarkable win for the Winthrop men’s basketball team. Here’s CN2 Jeremy Wynder with your Thursday Sports Report.
Servant’s Heart Community Boutique Chosen As Top Thrift Store In Charlotte
MINT HILL, NC – Situated on Lawyers Road just outside of Mint Hill’s downtown corridor is one of the best thrift shops you’ll find in the greater Charlotte area: Servant’s Heart Community Boutique. In September of 2022, Owner and Executive Director Kim Rhodarmer was thrilled to...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots February 2nd
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, February 2nd. * All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 1 Store In South Carolina: See Where
The retail giant announced it is closing over 80 locations around the country.
WBTV
Lancaster police searching for missing teen
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was last seen at 7 p.m. at Lancaster High School Thursday night. She’s described as having red hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
WBTV
Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck
BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
qcnews.com
Car hits pedestrian on I-77 South in York County, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 have reopened near Gold Hill in York County after a car struck a pedestrian Thursday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were helping with traffic control in the area of...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Sets A Guinness Record For Giving The Finger
Guinness book of world records are issued everyday, but this one is super unusual. A North Carolina woman sets a Guinness World Record for giving the finger. Cheryl Lambeth of Charlotte says her obsession with finger puppets started when she was just a little girl watching children’s television programs like “Mr Rogers Neighborhood”. Her past quirky collection just kept growing and growing. We are talking finger puppet collection. Just about everyone has a collection of some sort and this is Cheryl’s.
