Convention center workers see pay rise to $18/hour. Disney will likely follow. | Commentary

By Scott Maxwell, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Taxpayers have spent more than $2 billion on the Orlando/Orange County Convention Center. As of an agreement last week, food-service workers who work inside that center will earn a living wage of $18 an hour. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Employees at the Orange County Convention Center got some good news last week when the food contractor there agreed to raise starting pay at the massive, taxpayer-built facility to $18 an hour — the minimum a full-time worker needs to earn in this region to make ends meet.

You can make an argument that’s just the way it should be. Full-time workers should be able to afford rent, food, medicine and generally live dignified lives.

But even if you don’t buy that, living wages make economic sense as well — especially in publicly funded operations like the convention center.

Think about it. Taxpayers spent a couple of billion dollars building the center. They spend gobs more running the money-losing facility most years. All allegedly to create jobs.

Yet if the people who fill those jobs need public subsidies, whether that’s housing or anything else, taxpayers end up paying twice.

That’s failed economics — and yet too often the way Central Florida’s low-wage, tourism-based economy functions. We spend billions to create jobs that leave workers struggling.

So kudos to Sodexo — the contractor that also agreed to make pension contributions for its workers — as well as to the county commissioners who got involved.

One was Commissioner Maribel Gomez Cordero, who said she reached out to the county administrator and convention center director to encourage the raises. “We must show to visitors and residents alike that Orange County cares about the people that represent us,” Cordero said.

This should be a feel-good story. But as one who has written about this region’s low-wage economy for years, I’m used to hearing from some critics who instinctively complain that they never made that much money back in 1987 or that “IF WAGES GO UP, PRICES MAY GO UP, TOO!”

Correct. And that second part would seem appropriate in most cases, but especially when we’re talking about a catering operation that charges groups $70 for a gallon of coffee . If conventioneers are paying $6 for an ice cream cone , do you really predict an economic Armageddon if they’re asked to pay $7?

You can make a similar argument for the region’s largest tourism employer, Disney, where workers are set to vote Thursday and Friday on whether to accept a deal to raise wages there as well.

Disney has offered employees wages that will start at $20 in five years, but will remain below the region’s livable wage of $18 for now.

And what if Disney did pay its employees more and felt obliged to raise prices? Then the park would be doing the same thing it does most every year.

This is a place that has has raised ticket prices as often as twice a year . Where single-day passes now cost as much as $189 a day . Where the park charges $25 for a commemorative dragon-shaped bucket of popcorn , and people line up for hours to buy them.

Meanwhile, Disney workers are sharing stories about how they can’t afford to buy diapers and baby formula and still pay rent. That’s a stark dichotomy that doesn’t look too magical.

Union leaders are urging Disney “cast members” to vote no on the proposed contract, saying that anything short of $18 an hour — or around $37,000 a year — doesn’t allow them to make ends meet.

Other data shows their estimates on livable wages is accurate. In fact, the Heart of Florida United Way’s research suggests that a family of four where both parents make that much still wouldn’t earn what constitutes a “survival budget” in Central Florida where the average rent has soared to more than $1,800 a month.

“If Sodexo can afford $18, why can’t Disney?” asked Jeremy Haicken, the local union president.

Employees will ultimately decide whether to take the deal. But if they don’t — and maybe even if they do — Disney will face more pressure to raise wages just because workers can get a better-paying job up the road at the convention center.

I doubt Disney’s finances or customers would suffer any more than the convention center’s will.

But for now, local taxpayers can be glad that the jobs they’ve invested billions in creating at the convention center will pay the people inside enough that those workers won’t be as likely to need more taxpayer help just to make ends meet.

smaxwell@orlandosentinel.com

