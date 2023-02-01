ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul’s budget would boost MTA payroll tax, NYC workforce overhauls, public benefits recoup

By Denis Slattery, New York Daily News
 6 days ago

ALBANY — New Yorkers got a look at Gov. Hochul’s policy priorities on Wednesday as she unveiled a $227 billion budget proposal that includes a potential bailout plan for the MTA as well as increases in education and Medicaid spending.

The governor’s plans also include workforce development, boosting affordable housing and tying increases in the minimum wage to the rise in inflation.

In her State of the State address earlier this month, Hochul laid out plans once again amend the state’s controversial bail laws and boost care for New Yorkers struggling with mental health issues.

Here are some of the other agenda items included in the governor’s spending plan:

NYC Workforce

Hochul is proposing a plan allowing New York City to require contractors to hire “economically disadvantaged” job candidates .

The measure comes after Mayor Adams called on Albany lawmakers to grant the city the power to impose hiring requirements on city contracts and subcontractors.

The measure would create an Office of Community and Workforce Development, which would be able to require certain contractors to meet goals for hiring workers that fit a specific economic criteria, according to the governor’s office.

Payroll tax and casino revenue for the MTA

The governor is hoping to convince lawmakers to raise payroll taxes on downstate businesses and use revenue from new downstate casinos to cover operating costs for the cash-strapped Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Hochul’s plan would see companies in the MTA’s service area, including the five boroughs, Long Island and parts of the Hudson Valley, tax 0.5% of employee wages, an increase over the current 0.34% levy.

The plan could generate $800 million for the beleaguered MTA, which has seen ridership decline during the COVID pandemic.

Combined with casino revenue, Hochul is hoping to see an additional $1.3 billion a year for the MTA. That would include roughly $500 million more coming from the city. Something Adams said would further strain the city’s finances.

EBT/Public Assistance Recoup

A section of Hochul’s budget proposal would let the state reimburse public assistance recipients whose benefits are stolen by card skimming, cloning, or other fraudulent acts, the Daily News first reported.

The proposal comes after advocates and the Daily News highlighted the fact that there is currently no recourse for New Yorkers in need whose benefits are stolen by tech-savvy thieves.

Thousands of low-income New Yorkers were victims of benefit theft by card-skimming schemes last year, according to data from the Empire Justice Center and the Legal Aid Society obtained from the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

Belmont Park Borrowing

Hochul’s budget proposal also includes support for a major overhaul of Belmont Park.

The governor’s outline includes a plan to allow the New York Racing Association access to $455 million in state-backed bonds to complete the project.

NYRA, which operates racetracks at Belmont, Aqueduct, and Saratoga, is looking to use the funds to replace the 430-acre facility’s grandstand and clubhouse , which have not been renovated since 1968. Belmont Park is located in Elmont, along the border between Queens and Nassau County.

Charter School Cap

Charter school proponents will be happy with Hochul’s plan to eliminate regional charter school caps.

The governor’s plan would keep the statewide cap of 460 charter schools in place but she is hoping to eliminate regional caps and make 85 more slots available for new charter schools anywhere in the state.

While there is a cap of 275 charters in the city, part of the governor’s plan would also free up roughly 11 slots in the five boroughs held by schools that have closed in recent years.

Climate

Hochul is calling for a $5.5 billion investment to promote energy affordability, reduce emissions, and invest in clean air and water.

Her plan includes a “cap-and-invest” program that would establish a declining cap on greenhouse gas emissions and invest the proceeds in disadvantaged communities.

Additionally, the governor wants to see $200 million in electric bill credits that could offset utility costs for about 800,000 households with incomes of less than $75,000.

As the state ramps up efforts to combat climate change and limit emissions, Hochul is is calling for zero-emission new construction, with no on-site fossil fuel combustion by 2025 for smaller buildings, and by 2028 for larger buildings.

She proposes the state bar the sale of fossil fuel heating equipment by 2030 for smaller buildings and 2035 for larger buildings and related fossil fuel systems for all buildings in addition to allowing the New York Power Authority to build renewable energy projects.

Comments / 0

 

