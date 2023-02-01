ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Mystics sign G Brittney Sykes to 3-year deal

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Guard Brittney Sykes signed a three-year contract with the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Mystics.

“Brittney was a main target for us in free agency. She brings a skill set to our backcourt that perfectly complements our other perimeter players,” Mystics general manager Mike Thibault said. “Her speed in transition, ability to get to the basket or find open teammates, will allow us to accelerate our offensive pace and flow.

“She can play offense and defense at three positions, and as one of the premier defensive guards in the league, she will help us continue to excel as one of the best defensive teams in the WNBA. Brittney is an exciting addition to the Washington Mystics. Welcome to D.C., ‘Slim!'”

Sykes, who turns 29 on Tuesday, has averaged 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 182 career games (115 starts) over six seasons with the Atlanta Dream (2017-19) and Los Angeles Sparks (2020-22).

Last season, Sykes averaged 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 32 games (24 starts) for the Sparks.

Her top scoring mark was 13.9 points as a rookie in 2017.

Sykes also is a standout defender and was WNBA All-Defensive First Team in 2021 and a second-team selection in both 2020 and 2022. She led the WNBA in total steals in both of the past two seasons, accumulating 58 in 2021 and 65 last season.

