Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWarren, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
Ronald McDonald House Announces Partnership with Volunteer New York!
Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV) recently forged a partnership with Volunteer New York! to regularly engage corporate volunteers for their Day of Service volunteer program, Chef for a Day. The program which was launched last Fall calls for local chefs to bring their culinary talents to the newly renovated kitchen in the House and lead cooking demonstrations. Chef for a Day, connects local chefs with RMHGHV volunteers who commit to a day of service and create, prepare and serve brunch, dessert and dinner to the families that stay at the House.
hamlethub.com
Jesse Lee ASP to hold first mandatory meetings on February 8 & 14, adult volunteers needed!
RIDGEFIELD – Mandatory meetings begin this month for high-school teens and adults interested in volunteering for a meaningful week of home-repair this summer with the Jesse Lee Appalachia Service Project (ASP). The first of the monthly orientation meetings leading up to the July 1-9 trip will be offered Wed.,...
hamlethub.com
Eating Out in Southbury: 350th Anniversary Celebration Blog
Each month, as part of our 350th Anniversary Celebration, local historians will be offering highlights of Southbury’s history in the form of History Blogs. This month, as Southbury gears up for Restaurant Week, which kicks off this Saturday, February 4th and runs through the 11th, Town Historian John Dwyer, asks: Have you ever wondered if our forefathers went out to eat? To Find out the answer read this month’s History Blog. For more about Restaurant Week go to Southbury Restaurant Week.
hamlethub.com
1,2,3, Learn Spanish with Me
Come to the Brewster Public Library and join Miss Jen in this intro to Spanish as we focus on basic language skills through storytelling, crafts and songs!. This program is geared for kids 1st-5th Grade. Registration Required. http://brewsterlibrary.org/calendar/#/events/5FHyavjB7V/instances/EJzW8SmBvA/
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
In Your Neighborhood: Dennis House emcees Hartford benefit gala honoring Shawn Wooden
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is in your neighborhood at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford. News 8’s Dennis House emceed Friday night’s benefit gala in honor of former treasurer Shawn Wooden. All proceeds benefited two non-profits. One of them, is the women’s league child development center, which just opened a first-of-its-kind preschool in the […]
hamlethub.com
Meet Bethel Public Library New Mini Golf Sponsors!
Beer, Wine and Mini Golf "fore" the Library returns Friday, March 31. The Bethel Public Library Board of Directors invites everyone to join them at the Library after hours for a night of beer, wine, and mini golf! Sample refreshments from local establishments while playing a fun game of mini golf with your friends. This event is for adults ages 21 & up.
hamlethub.com
Chamber Invites Local Businesses to Ridgefield Teachers and Staff Some LOVE with Specials and Discounts - February 13-17
Teaching is a Work of HEART and we invite all Ridgefield businesses to show their LOVE for Ridgefield Public School Teachers and Staff with a special offer or discount during the week of February 13-17! How it Works. Retail & Restaurant Locations: can offer Ridgefield Public School teachers and staff...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Public School's 2023-24 Kindergarten Registration Is Open!
RPS kindergarten registration opened this week. Please remind your neighbors, friends, coworkers, and acquaintances to register their children ASAP so they can take full advantage of all the orientation programs and so RPS can plan to welcome all our youngest students. All children who reach the age of five (5)...
'Extraordinary' New Restaurant To Hold Official Grand Opening In Stratford
A new restaurant in Stratford that serves sandwiches, wings, tacos, and more will soon hold an official grand opening celebration. House of Flavorz, which launched a soft opening in December 2022 and is located at 1055 Main St., will hold a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m.
newhavenarts.org
Crowns Held High At Black Hair Care Event
Top: State Rep. Robyn Porter. Bottom: Sienna. Lucy Gellman Photos. State Rep. Robyn Porter looked into six-year-old Sienna’s wide eyes, studying the face of one of her youngest constituents. She paused for just a moment, letting the warmth of the room around her sink in. Two seats away, Sienna’s mom, Alisha Crutchfield, listened to every word.
Pet of the Week: Atlas!
(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a stunning dog named Atlas! As you can see from his photos Atlas is handsome, athletic, and has a silver and cream-colored coat. He’s 3-and-a-half years old and true to his Greek Titan-inspired name, he has a strong sense of adventure and exploration. On top of […]
hamlethub.com
Country Cape for RENT in Redding
Move right into this sophisticated, completely updated, country cape on 2.05 picturesque & level acres in top Redding location, approximately 60 miles to Midtown, and just moments to Putnam Memorial State Park. This iconic park preserves the site that Major General Israel Putnam chose as the winter encampment for his...
darientimes.com
Community honors Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide who was 'heart' of local hair salon
BETHEL — Flowers have started piling up on a table outside the salon where Traci-Marie Jones, a local hair stylist killed in a murder-suicide earlier this week, worked for nearly three years. Community members and loved ones are reeling from the death of the 52-year-old mother of three, who...
Connecticut group helps those in need on street from frigid temperatures
HARTFORD, Conn. — With Connecticut's severe cold weather protocol being in place until Sunday, shelters and warming centers across the state are open. However, many unhoused people getting to these shelters may not be accessible without transportation. The Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance is making sure that is not a...
Goodbye for now: Milford’s nostalgia, horror shop ‘Weirdo Wonderland’ closes storefront
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At Weirdo Wonderland, it’s Halloween all-year long. The shop, a unique, niche spot for horror fans, is closing its Milford storefront. Weirdo Wonderland, tucked among a string of shops on Bridgeport Avenue in the Devon neighborhood, announced the news on Wednesday. “Sure has been fun, but we can’t keep up with […]
Hartford police working to locate, help homeless residents ahead of arctic freeze
The frigid below-zero temperatures can be tough for anyone, especially the homeless population.
hamlethub.com
Queen B Coffee Company will be buzzing in Downtown Ridgefield tomorrow!
Queen B Coffee Company, located at 417 Main Street, has announced that they will open their doors to customers tomorrow, Friday, February 3 at 9am!. Downtown Ridgefield's new cafe is owned by sister Heather and Jennifer Bellizzi. Follow along on Instagram here and visit Queen B's website here.
darientimes.com
Bridgeport schools aim to diversify largely white teaching staff
BRIDGEPORT — Black and Hispanic or Latino students make up about 87 percent of all students enrolled in the city’s public school system, making the district’s student body among the most diverse in the state. But despite the student diversity, nearly 70 percent of the district’s about...
hamlethub.com
Mayor Dean Esposito Testifies in Support of H.B. 5003,An Act Concerning Education Funding in Connecticut
Today, Mayor Esposito joined Danbury Superintendent Kevin Walston and State Representative Rachel Chaleski at the Legislative Office Building for a Press Conference in support of H.B. 5003, an Act Concerning Education Funding in Connecticut. The Mayor then submitted the following testimony:. “Thank you for the opportunity to testify in strong...
Comments / 0