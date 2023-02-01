ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Ronald McDonald House Announces Partnership with Volunteer New York!

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV) recently forged a partnership with Volunteer New York! to regularly engage corporate volunteers for their Day of Service volunteer program, Chef for a Day. The program which was launched last Fall calls for local chefs to bring their culinary talents to the newly renovated kitchen in the House and lead cooking demonstrations. Chef for a Day, connects local chefs with RMHGHV volunteers who commit to a day of service and create, prepare and serve brunch, dessert and dinner to the families that stay at the House.
Eating Out in Southbury: 350th Anniversary Celebration Blog

Each month, as part of our 350th Anniversary Celebration, local historians will be offering highlights of Southbury’s history in the form of History Blogs. This month, as Southbury gears up for Restaurant Week, which kicks off this Saturday, February 4th and runs through the 11th, Town Historian John Dwyer, asks: Have you ever wondered if our forefathers went out to eat? To Find out the answer read this month’s History Blog. For more about Restaurant Week go to Southbury Restaurant Week.
1,2,3, Learn Spanish with Me

Come to the Brewster Public Library and join Miss Jen in this intro to Spanish as we focus on basic language skills through storytelling, crafts and songs!. This program is geared for kids 1st-5th Grade. Registration Required. http://brewsterlibrary.org/calendar/#/events/5FHyavjB7V/instances/EJzW8SmBvA/
Meet Bethel Public Library New Mini Golf Sponsors!

Beer, Wine and Mini Golf "fore" the Library returns Friday, March 31. The Bethel Public Library Board of Directors invites everyone to join them at the Library after hours for a night of beer, wine, and mini golf! Sample refreshments from local establishments while playing a fun game of mini golf with your friends. This event is for adults ages 21 & up.
Ridgefield Public School's 2023-24 Kindergarten Registration Is Open!

RPS kindergarten registration opened this week. Please remind your neighbors, friends, coworkers, and acquaintances to register their children ASAP so they can take full advantage of all the orientation programs and so RPS can plan to welcome all our youngest students. All children who reach the age of five (5)...
Crowns Held High At Black Hair Care Event

Top: State Rep. Robyn Porter. Bottom: Sienna. Lucy Gellman Photos. State Rep. Robyn Porter looked into six-year-old Sienna’s wide eyes, studying the face of one of her youngest constituents. She paused for just a moment, letting the warmth of the room around her sink in. Two seats away, Sienna’s mom, Alisha Crutchfield, listened to every word.
Pet of the Week: Atlas!

(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a stunning dog named Atlas! As you can see from his photos Atlas is handsome, athletic, and has a silver and cream-colored coat. He’s 3-and-a-half years old and true to his Greek Titan-inspired name, he has a strong sense of adventure and exploration. On top of […]
Country Cape for RENT in Redding

Move right into this sophisticated, completely updated, country cape on 2.05 picturesque & level acres in top Redding location, approximately 60 miles to Midtown, and just moments to Putnam Memorial State Park. This iconic park preserves the site that Major General Israel Putnam chose as the winter encampment for his...
Bridgeport schools aim to diversify largely white teaching staff

BRIDGEPORT — Black and Hispanic or Latino students make up about 87 percent of all students enrolled in the city’s public school system, making the district’s student body among the most diverse in the state. But despite the student diversity, nearly 70 percent of the district’s about...
Mayor Dean Esposito Testifies in Support of H.B. 5003,An Act Concerning Education Funding in Connecticut

Today, Mayor Esposito joined Danbury Superintendent Kevin Walston and State Representative Rachel Chaleski at the Legislative Office Building for a Press Conference in support of H.B. 5003, an Act Concerning Education Funding in Connecticut. The Mayor then submitted the following testimony:. “Thank you for the opportunity to testify in strong...
