PlayStation discounts: three games to buy immediately for less than 4,99 euros

Sony has launched the new discounts on critically acclaimed games. With the help of an experienced cameraman, we quickly went snooping for a free review for four- and five-piece titles with a reduction for less than five euros. Did you find anything? This is our shopping tip!. To Embrace A...
New PS5 Beta Quietly Fixes a VRR screen Flickering Issue

The new PlayStation 5 beta has quietly fixed a screen flickering issue that occurs when the variable refresh rate is enabled with the unlocked framerate. The problem was documented by companies like Gigabyte. Games set by PS5 beta updates. As reported by Reddit user kowalos, the aforementioned screen flickering incident...
The second of Alan Wake, the best ever Remedy, has ever been better off to Grew More Ambitious Through the Years

The next big title in Remedy Entertainments is Alan Wake 2, but it represents more than just a continuation of the character journey. This is a title that is long-term coming, even as the developers worked on other games. When he spoke to the Games Radar, Creative director Sam Lake felt like he never left Alan Wake behind. After the first games release in 2010 and 2010, he had no idea that he would be the first to go into that studio.
Play the Ryze like an old-fashioned guide!

Here is a full guide to playing Ryze during the season 13 of the League of Legends, like the legendary T1 midlane player Faker. Faker Ryze Midlane Guide There’s everything you must know. If you play League, you could know who Faker is and why Ryze is his main...
Does Hogwarts Legacy have multiple endings?

Yes, Hogwarts Legacy has multiple ends, has been confirmed by the developer Alan Tew. The Harry Potter game will allow the player to make decisions that affect not only the Witches and Wizards alike, but the story and its ending, too. We already know who decision will impact your ending...
SAO Progressive Movie 2 Shows Quieter Moments Between Characters

Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night is the latest retelling of the SAO story based mostly on Aincrad and Asunas experiences. This sequel does not look like an old story but it’s a dream to do something more different. That means that the documentary SAO, which is part of the classic ad, is much different to the movie 2, so that it can feel well and at once it feels leisurely, as we can see when the movie stars react to new challenges as they prepare for new years.
These 2 clubs got buffs to make up for Patch 13.3s item changes

The update for League of Legends is now near the corner, and the early patches indicate that it could have been significant change in summoners rift. Riot Games had set most of its balancing changes for Patch 13.3, but the developers refined their changes by adjusting champions who indirectly hit by the upcoming update.
Son Gohan and Piccolo arrive at Fortnite. New Dragon Ball Crossover at Fortnite

In Fortnite launched a new crossover with the legendary dragon ball series. We’re waiting for new characters, unique vehicle, and special combat powers. Dragonball characters familiarize Fortnite players, with Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerusa joining the game last year. There’s now Syed Gohan, son of Syed Goku, and an antagonist, and then a mentor and a coward of the saviors of the Piccolo world, who are at the moment in the game. New apparel and accessories can be purchased in the in-game store.
The Last Of Us Part 1. Release of the PC version was a little slow

By Valentin Sattler The release of the PC version of Last of Us part 1 has been delayed: Naughty Dog can’t give up on March 3rd, but needs to leave the month at the end of the month. It finally is time for the first time and the last of us is on March 28th.
‘The Dragon Ball’, Superpretty Views Power Absorbed: ‘Aleaning 18’ Leader: ‘Tiny’s’

The dragon ball game is set to begin in 2023. This expansion will be the third in Zenkai series, the set block that kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards and a change in the holo pattern used for Rares, Special Rares and Secret Rares. The CDN’s Power Absorbed is the twentieth main set, and is being teased with early-stage sloppy cards, the first showing of the Saiyan Cumber. Unfortunately, this set was released within 30 days of March 2023, so we will update our readers when Bandai offered to have an official street date for this set. Preceding release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will show off the cards from the set. We’ll take a look at some more cards as we move toward the Blue-colored section of Zenkai series Power Absorbed.
Games Inbox: Dead Spaces, classic status, Returnal GOTG, and the death of PS Plus Collection

Dead Space is a classic? (pic: EA) The Friday letters page likes the idea of a first-person shooter in endless mode, and even more readers love GoldenEye 007. Second tierAs a horror fan, I have to admit that I was hoping that Callisto Protocol and Dead Space would take off a little more than they have. I honestly am surprised that Dead Space only sold half as much as its rival at launch. I don’t know what EA was hoping for but maybe it will happen faster then you think, as we do hear from a word of mouth, this is a very good remake.
I measured the cost of a computer off, here is how much we can save by unplugging

Today I was able to increase the cost of an computer as well, heres how much you save by unplugging some devices. You remember to turn off your computer when you stop using it, congratulations! But do you unplug the cable a single time? I measured my PC when he was down, and now it’s a result.
ShahZam Says Valorants OP Stinger Is Busted

Valorants cheapest SMG comes back in the metal following updates toward the end of last year that ave not only improved its accuracy but also also improved the accuracy of the Spectre. The shift in power between these two weapons wasn’t immediately obvious, but now becoming apparent, both professionally and ranked plays, that the Stinger might be a little too powerful. It’s something that Shah Zam thinks needs to be looked at by Riot Games.
King of King: what should you expect from the story, movies and the release date

Kingdom Hearts 4 Soras with less spiky hair is the least bizarre thing in the game so far (pic: Square Enix). GameCentral investigates everything that is currently known about Kingdom Hearts 4 and when this will be released. Kingdom Hearts 4 is almost certainly not going to be released in...
Half Life 3 was canceled in 2015 due to the creative differences at Valve

As well as the many Half-Life 3 concepts released last year, Valve seems to be establishing a new chapter for Gordon Freeman, up until a few years ago. The confirmation comes from a famous insider, Tyler McVickera, who has always been very informed of the latest news from the firm.

