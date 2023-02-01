ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Air Jordan 11 Low ‘Yellow Python’ Gets a First Look

By Victor Deng
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand is giving the popular Air Jordan 11 an exotic new look.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Python,” a women’s specific iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that will launch before year’s end.

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Python” is equipped with a white-based leather upper that’s offset by a snakeskin-inspired mudguard wrapping around the forefoot to the heel. The shoe also comes with vibrant yellow ’23’ branding and a mini Jumpman logo on the heel, while a white midsole and a semi-translucent yellow outsole sit below.

This isn’t the first time that Jordan Brand applied a snakeskin-inspired detail to the popular Air Jordan 11. The brand released a “Navy Snakeskin” colorway and a women’s exclusive “Pink Snakeskin” makeup in 2001. Most recently, a “Lightbone Snakeskin” iteration of the shoe in 2019.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 11 Low Women’s ‘Yellow Python” will be released exclusively in women’s sizing on May 11 for a retail price of $190. At the time of publication, release details for the shoe have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, there are several Air Jordan 11 colorways that are also expected to hit retail this year. One of the purported releases include the return of the popular Air Jordan 11 “DMP” colorway that made its debut in 2006. Another style that’s also reported to launch this year is the new women’s exclusive Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” colorway, that’s expected to don a color scheme that’s reminiscent of Neapolitan ice cream.

