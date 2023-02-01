Pamela Anderson Talks Netflix Documentary, Husband Hunting & Book Tour in 5-Inch Heels on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Pamela Anderson was chicly outfitted for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” which aired last night.

Anderson is currently leading a new phase of her career, starring in the Netflix documentary “Pamela, a Love Story” and releasing her new memoir “Love, Pamela.” During the interview, she discussed her new projects and also opened up about her hope of finding a new husband. “I still have a lot of life left,” she said.

While arriving at Kimmel’s studio in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Anderson was snapped in a sharp black satin dress. Her knee-length style featured a sleeveless silhouette with a curved neckline, briefly layered with a light beige collared trench coat with a knotted waist tie. A set of oversized black sunglasses smoothly completed the “Baywatch” star’s ensemble.

When it came to shoes, Anderson stuck to her penchant for sky-high heels for the occasion. In this instance, the “Barbarella” star strapped into a set of peep-toe sandals that smoothly complemented her outfit’s neutral hues with black uppers.

The platform-soled pair was topped with cutout counters, thin ankle straps and crossed toe straps, complete with towering 4-5-inch stiletto heels for a sleek height boost.

Anderson has returned to the spotlight this year while promoting both her new book and documentary film. Earlier this week, she made headlines at the show’s premiere, arriving in a red Naeem Khan gown and satin heeled sandals reminiscent of her famous “Baywatch” lifeguard uniform.

When it comes to shoes, Anderson is renowned for her penchant for high heels — especially the stiletto and platform-soled styles she frequently wore in the ’80s and ’90s. Anderson regularly wears pointed-toe and platform pumps and heeled sandals in a range of textures and colors from brands including Christian Louboutin , Saint Laurent and Mink — even Balenciaga’s controversial “Croc Madame” heels. Anderson’s love for shoes has also extended to design, as she launched a shoe collection with Amélie Pichard in 2015.

PHOTOS: Discover Pamela Anderson’s bold ’90s stye in the gallery.