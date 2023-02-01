ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pamela Anderson Talks Netflix Documentary, Husband Hunting & Book Tour in 5-Inch Heels on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hllSN_0kYvBEkH00

Pamela Anderson was chicly outfitted for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” which aired last night.

Anderson is currently leading a new phase of her career, starring in the Netflix documentary “Pamela, a Love Story” and releasing her new memoir “Love, Pamela.” During the interview, she discussed her new projects and also opened up about her hope of finding a new husband. “I still have a lot of life left,” she said.

While arriving at Kimmel’s studio in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Anderson was snapped in a sharp black satin dress. Her knee-length style featured a sleeveless silhouette with a curved neckline, briefly layered with a light beige collared trench coat with a knotted waist tie. A set of oversized black sunglasses smoothly completed the “Baywatch” star’s ensemble.

When it came to shoes, Anderson stuck to her penchant for sky-high heels for the occasion. In this instance, the “Barbarella” star strapped into a set of peep-toe sandals that smoothly complemented her outfit’s neutral hues with black uppers.

The platform-soled pair was topped with cutout counters, thin ankle straps and crossed toe straps, complete with towering 4-5-inch stiletto heels for a sleek height boost.

Anderson has returned to the spotlight this year while promoting both her new book and documentary film. Earlier this week, she made headlines at the show’s premiere, arriving in a red Naeem Khan gown and satin heeled sandals reminiscent of her famous “Baywatch” lifeguard uniform.

When it comes to shoes, Anderson is renowned for her penchant for high heels — especially the stiletto and platform-soled styles she frequently wore in the ’80s and ’90s. Anderson regularly wears pointed-toe and platform pumps and heeled sandals in a range of textures and colors from brands including Christian Louboutin , Saint Laurent and Mink — even Balenciaga’s controversial “Croc Madame” heels. Anderson’s love for shoes has also extended to design, as she launched a shoe collection with Amélie Pichard in 2015.

PHOTOS: Discover Pamela Anderson’s bold ’90s stye in the gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed

Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
MARYLAND STATE
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow

Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
Footwear News

Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney

Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RadarOnline

Pamela Anderson's Short-Lived Husband Jon Peters Leaves Her $10 MILLION In His Will After 12-Day Marriage

Pamela Anderson's former husband of 12 days, Jon Peters, revealed he will be leaving her a handsome chunk of change in his will.RadarOnline.com has learned he carved out $10 million of his fortune, especially for the Baywatch icon, whom he's remained friendly with years after they parted ways.Anderson met Peters at the iconic Playboy mansion in the late 1980s, living at his estate in Bel Air as she made a name for herself in Hollywood. The longtime friends would go on to get married years later — just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020 — although her short-lived...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Us Weekly

Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?

Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
ALABAMA STATE
extratv

Pamela Anderson Responds to Criticism Over Her Past #MeToo Comments

Pamela Anderson opened up to Ronan Farrow for Interview magazine's March issue in a broad conversation about her family, career and more. One hot topic that came up was her past view of the #MeToo movement. Farrow tells her, “The spirit of honesty that runs through so much of your...
People

Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery

The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo

Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble. "Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants. Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."As...
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Calls Out Husband Jared Kushner For Not 'Complying With The 1920s Theme' For Pal's Party — Photos

Nothing to see here! Ivanka Trump was all smiles as she and husband Jared Kushner had a night out on the town in early February. "Warming up for @managermyles 30th birthday 1920's style. HBD," the 41-year-old captioned a video of herself shaking around in her white dress and heels. In the next slide, which was posted via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 2, the businesswoman wrote on a photo of herself with Kushner, 41, "Swinging into the night in one of my mother's favorite vintage Bob Mackie dresses. Jared clearly failed to comply with the 1920s theme!" Of course,...
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
HollywoodLife

Dakota Johnson Jokes That Armie Hammer Would Have Eaten Her If She Had Taken Role With Him

Dakota Johnson, 33, threw shade at Armie Hammer, 36, in her speech on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. Dakota was presenting an award to Italian director Luca Guadagnino, 51, when she mentioned his coming-of-age 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Armie and Timothee Chalamet. The actress joked that she was almost cast in the film as the peach that Timothee’s character performs a sexual act on, which Armie’s character later discovers.
People

Pamela Anderson's Husband of 12 Days Reveals He's Leaving Her $10M in Will: 'I Will Always Love' Her

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters called off their union after 12 days in 2020 before officially filing paperwork, and he says the money is "for her, whether she needs it or not" Pamela Anderson's short-lived husband Jon Peters is leaving behind a large sum for her in his will. The Baywatch alum and the film producer were hitched for 12 days back in 2020, though she later clarified that they were never legally married but remained friends. In a new interview with Variety, Anderson, 55, said of Peters, "He's great and has...
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
Footwear News

Footwear News

188K+
Followers
21K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy