Fur Baby Friday: Meet Max from Stop the Suffering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Max from Stop the Suffering!. This adorable chihuahua mix is around one year old and he's looking for his fur-ever family. Max is only 10 pounds but plays like he's much bigger. He enjoys tug-of-war, chew toys and snuggles. He plays well with his foster brother and is sometimes found cuddling with his brother.
Get freezin' for a reason at The Columbus Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ohio

The Columbus Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ohio, presented by The Basement Doctor and G&J Pepsi is coming up on Saturday, February 11th at Lower.com Field in the Arena District. Involvement from the entire community is encouraged. All of the money raised helps provide year-round sports, health education, and leadership...
Ohio blacksmith using his skills to support a great cause

DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — Zach Herberholz has been making forged roses for almost a decade in his shop in Delaware. When he discovered the term "65 roses" has become synonymous with cystic fibrosis (young patients often refer to the disease as "65 roses"), he decided to donate a portion of each metal rose sold to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF).
National Veterans Memorial and Museum offering $1 admission on Presidents' Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Veteran's Memorial and Museum is offering $1 admission on Presidents Day. In addition, the museum will have hands-on activities for all ages throughout the day, including presidential trivia, a presidential scavenger hunt, coloring pages and more. Visitors have the chance to tour the...
Controversy over a mural painted by kids in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mural that was meant to bring color to the community is now at the center of controversy. The mural is on a building in the 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue in South Linden. A group of young people painted it through a program called Linden Murals of Empowerment that runs through Ohio State University.
Woman hospitalized after overnight shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A home near Glenbrook was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning. Police were called to that home on Ravenswood Court around 1:30 a.m. on report of a shooting. Two people were found by police in a bedroom of that home. One woman inside was taken...
Car crashes into east Columbus house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An out-of-control car crashed into an east Columbus house early Thursday morning. The accident happened just before 1 a.m. near the corner of Beechwood Road and Carolwood Avenue. Police said the car smashed through a utility pole, bringing wires down and then hit the carport...
Man arrested in connection with well-known Columbus restaurant owner's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of a deadly shooting at a bar in far northeast Columbus was arrested Friday. Armando Flores, 25, was charged with murder by Columbus police after 51-year-old Rudy Tirado Gonzalez was shot and killed at the Crazee Mule Pub and Grill on Cleveland Avenue on Jan. 23.
Columbus Weather: Frigid Friday, single digit wind chills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A cold front moving across the area has given us a few flurries overnight. It has also opened the door to some of the coldest air of the season. Friday will be breezy and bitterly cold with windchill in the single digits all day. High...
Youth boxing coach fighting to give kids a punchers chance in life

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus boxing coach is pulling kids off the streets and into the ring, saving lives one punch at a time. For coach Mike Johnson, the mission is a crucial one. Johnson told ABC 6 that he is fighting to give kids a chance at a good life.
2 injured in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in Franklinton Thursday morning. Officers responded to a shooting along Dana Drive around 11 a.m. According to police, an adult was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and a juvenile was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.
Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
Classes canceled at all Pickerington schools Friday, counseling available

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Local Schools are closed Friday after a stepfather took his own life inside Ridgeview Junior High School. Counselors will be available at Pickerington Central High School on Friday until 12:30 p.m. in the gymnasium. Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney said the mother and stepfather...
Keys to Black Wealth taking steps to turn finances into a fun learning experience

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Taking steps to build generational wealth while putting an emphasis on closing the racial gap here in Ohio. On a mission to fuse finance with fun Co-CEO's of Keys to Black Wealth David Deberry II and Brandy Avery join Good Day Columbus ahead of their upcoming Black History Month Experience for the community.
