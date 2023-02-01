Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now openKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Max from Stop the Suffering
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Max from Stop the Suffering!. This adorable chihuahua mix is around one year old and he's looking for his fur-ever family. Max is only 10 pounds but plays like he's much bigger. He enjoys tug-of-war, chew toys and snuggles. He plays well with his foster brother and is sometimes found cuddling with his brother.
myfox28columbus.com
Get freezin' for a reason at The Columbus Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ohio
The Columbus Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ohio, presented by The Basement Doctor and G&J Pepsi is coming up on Saturday, February 11th at Lower.com Field in the Arena District. Involvement from the entire community is encouraged. All of the money raised helps provide year-round sports, health education, and leadership...
myfox28columbus.com
Premier Charity Wine Event Supports Individuals With Disabilities and Health Concerns
Recreation Unlimited is a 195-acre accessible campus with camps and programs for individuals with disabilities and health concerns. It is the largest provider in the state of Ohio serving individuals with disabilities in the area of sports, recreation and education with the most comprehensive and quality program offerings. For over...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio blacksmith using his skills to support a great cause
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — Zach Herberholz has been making forged roses for almost a decade in his shop in Delaware. When he discovered the term "65 roses" has become synonymous with cystic fibrosis (young patients often refer to the disease as "65 roses"), he decided to donate a portion of each metal rose sold to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF).
myfox28columbus.com
National Veterans Memorial and Museum offering $1 admission on Presidents' Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Veteran's Memorial and Museum is offering $1 admission on Presidents Day. In addition, the museum will have hands-on activities for all ages throughout the day, including presidential trivia, a presidential scavenger hunt, coloring pages and more. Visitors have the chance to tour the...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County courthouse holding Valentine's Day wedding ceremonies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you have found "the one," you can tie the knot at the Franklin County Municipal Court on Valentine's Day. The judges of the Franklin County Municipal Court will conduct wedding ceremonies on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
myfox28columbus.com
Controversy over a mural painted by kids in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mural that was meant to bring color to the community is now at the center of controversy. The mural is on a building in the 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue in South Linden. A group of young people painted it through a program called Linden Murals of Empowerment that runs through Ohio State University.
myfox28columbus.com
Woman hospitalized after overnight shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A home near Glenbrook was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning. Police were called to that home on Ravenswood Court around 1:30 a.m. on report of a shooting. Two people were found by police in a bedroom of that home. One woman inside was taken...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus man sentenced to over 5 years after crash in Great Smoky Mountains park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal judge sentenced a 20-year-old Columbus man to over five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a crash at a national park that killed one of his passengers. Bryce Allen Axline was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison on Thursday for...
myfox28columbus.com
Car crashes into east Columbus house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An out-of-control car crashed into an east Columbus house early Thursday morning. The accident happened just before 1 a.m. near the corner of Beechwood Road and Carolwood Avenue. Police said the car smashed through a utility pole, bringing wires down and then hit the carport...
myfox28columbus.com
Man arrested in connection with well-known Columbus restaurant owner's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of a deadly shooting at a bar in far northeast Columbus was arrested Friday. Armando Flores, 25, was charged with murder by Columbus police after 51-year-old Rudy Tirado Gonzalez was shot and killed at the Crazee Mule Pub and Grill on Cleveland Avenue on Jan. 23.
myfox28columbus.com
Helping in the kitchen and baking with confidence by following color-coded baking kits
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — If your children love to spend time in the kitchen, whipping up sweets, Baketivity is offering kits to teach them about measurements with an easy-to-follow color-coded guide! Daniella Park from Buttercreme lane joins Good Day Columbus to demonstrate one of the techniques to learn!. To...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Frigid Friday, single digit wind chills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A cold front moving across the area has given us a few flurries overnight. It has also opened the door to some of the coldest air of the season. Friday will be breezy and bitterly cold with windchill in the single digits all day. High...
myfox28columbus.com
Youth boxing coach fighting to give kids a punchers chance in life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus boxing coach is pulling kids off the streets and into the ring, saving lives one punch at a time. For coach Mike Johnson, the mission is a crucial one. Johnson told ABC 6 that he is fighting to give kids a chance at a good life.
myfox28columbus.com
2 injured in Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in Franklinton Thursday morning. Officers responded to a shooting along Dana Drive around 11 a.m. According to police, an adult was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and a juvenile was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.
myfox28columbus.com
Blendon Township homicide suspect back in Central Ohio after North Carolina arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested in North Carolina after being accused of killing a woman in the parking lot of a shopping center is set to face a Franklin County judge Friday. Rodney Amir Perry, 29, is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Amara Jones,...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
myfox28columbus.com
Classes canceled at all Pickerington schools Friday, counseling available
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Local Schools are closed Friday after a stepfather took his own life inside Ridgeview Junior High School. Counselors will be available at Pickerington Central High School on Friday until 12:30 p.m. in the gymnasium. Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney said the mother and stepfather...
myfox28columbus.com
Keys to Black Wealth taking steps to turn finances into a fun learning experience
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Taking steps to build generational wealth while putting an emphasis on closing the racial gap here in Ohio. On a mission to fuse finance with fun Co-CEO's of Keys to Black Wealth David Deberry II and Brandy Avery join Good Day Columbus ahead of their upcoming Black History Month Experience for the community.
myfox28columbus.com
CCS security team looking for solutions after 8th gun found in school since September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than 6,000 cameras, district-wide, are watching Columbus City Schools students daily. "They scan from school to school, building to building, to be the extra eyes on what is going on. The schools alert the staff if they see something," said Chris Baker, the Director of Safety and Security and CCS.
Comments / 0