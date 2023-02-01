ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Man Pleads Guilty to Starting Fatal Fire in Pemberton, NJ

Authorities in Burlington County say a 23-year-old man from Burlington Township has admitted to starting a fire in an apartment in Pemberton last year that killed a person. Under an agreement, Newlin Evans IV pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for a 22-year sentence in state prison, of which 85 percent must be served before he becomes eligible for parole.
PEMBERTON, NJ
fox29.com

Pemberton Township Police Department announces death of local officer

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - The Pemberton Township Police Department has announced the death of a fellow officer with the force. According to the department's Facebook page, patrolman Officer Brian Lucykanish died. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and all members of his law enforcement and United...
PEMBERTON, NJ
Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Winslow Shooting

A Gloucester County man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fall shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Khadafy Jones, 35, of Sicklerville was charged with the shooting of a man on Nov. 4, 2022, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

Jury convicts Brown Mills man of robbing Pemberton bank

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw has announced that a 38-year-old Browns Mills man has been found guilty of first-degree robbery for walking into a Pemberton Borough bank in the summer of 2019, announcing he had a gun, and demanding money from the tellers. After deliberating for approximately two and...
PEMBERTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident

New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pair Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will In Atlantic City

A man and a woman were arrested after allegedly holding a female acquaintance against her will after an argument, authorities said. At approximately 12:36 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 30, Atlantic City patrol were dispatched to the first block of north Missouri Avenue after police communications received a 911 call from a female reporting that she was being chased by a male with a gun who was driving a silver Chevy Equinox.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report

WOODBURY, NJ – A 15-year-old male, who police say may have run away from home, was reported missing on January 27th. The Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Ayden Collins who was last seen leaving his residence at 8 am on Lafayette Ave. Ayden is described as a light skinned black male with a thin build with a moustache and curly or braided hair. If you have any information on Ayden’s whereabouts please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @856-845-0064. The post Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOODBURY, NJ
Daily Voice

Teenage Pair Arrested In Shooting In Atlantic City

A pair of teenagers was arrested in connection with a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. An investigation conducted by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit led to the identification of a suspect wanted for a shooting that occurred on January 13, 2023. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7:46 p.m.,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

