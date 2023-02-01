The Orlando Magic and the Minnesota Timberwolves got into a brawl in Minneapolis. The fight started between Austin Rivers of the Timberwolves and Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic. Once the brawl was over five players in total ended up being ejected. The Magic went on to defeat the Timberwolves 127-120. Magic Center, Moe Wagner […]

ORLANDO, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO