VCCS says interest in Richard Bland governance only meant for streamlining, not recruitment

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 3 days ago
RICHMOND — The Virginia Community College System insists that its suggestion to be considered as a governing body for Richard Bland College was not a pitch to recruit the junior college into its system.

A VCCS spokesperson said Wednesday that comments made by a system official in a subcommittee meeting were intended only to suggest that the state "consider all options" before deciding to grant the two-year college its independence from the College of William & Mary. Susan Pollard, the system's assistant vice chancellor for strategic communications, said VCCS was not opposed to RBC getting its own governing body, but the system's board asked for the study because it considers the community-college system to be the "primary workforce training provider" in Virginia.

"When the bills came up regarding RBC governance and since VCCS is Virginia’s primary workforce training provider, the board thought it prudent to raise the question about studying the options before a decision impacting Virginians was made," Pollard said.

When asked directly by The Progress-Index if the system was interested in adding Richard Bland to its roster of 23 community colleges, Pollard said the position taken was not a recruitment pitch

"VCCS was only asking for it to be studied," she said. "That is it."

The VCCS position was made known during a House Education subcommittee meeting hearing legislation that would create a 12-member board of visitors for Richard Bland College, severing the last tie it has to William & Mary.

Dr. Ellen Davenport, the associate vice chancellor for public affairs and governmental relations, told the subcommittee that VCCS was not against RBC's independence. However, at its Jan. 18 meeting, the VCCS Board asked that the bill be amended to replace the creation of a new RBC board of visitors with a study of governance options for the junior college, to seek to replace the creation of new board with a study of governance options for Richard Bland "to include the viability and benefits of the State Board for Community Colleges serving as the governing body" for RBC.

"There are a number of efficiencies and economies in scale that could be identified and considered if a study is conducted," Davenport said at the meeting.

"Ellen Davenport was only conveying the position of the state board for options of governance to be explored," Pollard said.

Petersburg and the rest of the Tri-City area already are served by Brightpoint Community College in Chesterfield County.

The bill, sponsored by Del. Emily Brewer, R-Isle of Wight County, went through the subcommittee without the requested study, and later was approved by the entire House Education Committee. It still has to be reviewed and approved by the House Appropriations Committee before moving to the House floor.

The House bill's Senate companion, sponsored by GOP Sen. Frank Ruff of Mecklenburg County, was rolled into legislation from Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment of James City County, whose district includes William & Mary. Ruff's and Brewer's legislative districts include Prince George County where Richard Bland is based.

A Senate Education & Health subcommittee is expected to hear the Ruff-Norment bill early next week.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.

