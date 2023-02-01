ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Post

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?

There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
Hudson Valley Post

How Is The Hudson Valley Prepping For the Arctic Blast?

After somewhat of a mild winter thus far, the Hudson Valley is preparing for a blast of frigid cold over the next couple days that has some residents scrambling for more than just bread and milk. We've been hearing the news of this arctic blast for days, and we're already...
Hudson Valley Post

Hilarie Burton Morgan Offers to Buy ‘Banned’ Books For Kids

The celebrity and Rhinebeck resident has offered to buy controversial books for kids in her latest video on social media. The State of Florida has made headlines consistently over the past few years. Schools in Florida have started to organize books in accordance with HR 1467. It's a bill that prevents teachers and school staff from giving kids books that contain explicit material. Failing to follow the guidelines could result in criminal charges.
FLORIDA STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Have You Seen Them? These 16 Kids Have Gone Missing In New York In 2023 [PHOTOS]

I cannot even begin to wrap my head around how a parent manages to put one foot in front of the other and face each new day knowing that their child is missing. The greatest gift in my life is my son. Although there may be days he gets on my nerves, I love him with every single fiber of my being and if he were to go missing, whether of his own choice or not, there is absolutely no circumstance that could stop me from looking for him.
NEW YORK STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Everything You Need To Know About New York State’s 2024 Budget

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her $227 billion spending plan. On Wednesday, Gov. Hochul outlined her Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget. "I'm committed to doing everything in my power to make the Empire State a more affordable, more livable, safer place for all New Yorkers," Hochul said. "We will make bold, transformative investments that lift up New Yorkers while maintaining solid fiscal footing in uncertain times."
Hudson Valley Post

New York Expected To Substantially Increase Tax on Tobacco Products

Tobacco products sold in New York may soon see a hefty tax increase. There is a proposed bill, Assembly Bill A10016, sitting in the New York Legislature and this bill is looking to increase the tax on cigars from 75 percent to a whopping 95 percent. New York already has the highest cigar tax in the United States so this additional 20 percent tax on the existing tax, would be astronomical.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Hudson Valley Post

New York Parent Gets Ticket for 15-Year-Old’s Dirt Bike

Have you ever been the kid that does something your parents told you not to do repeatedly? Were there ever police involved? Did your parents ever get a ticket because of it?. What could possibly go wrong if you're a 15-year-old, just 'minding your own business' while riding your dirt bike? There's no way you could possibly get into legal trouble for that, right?
Hudson Valley Post

5 Powerball Tickets Worth About $2 Million Sold In New York State

New York State residents continue to strike rich playing Powerball and Mega Millions. The Powerball jackpot continues to soar. New York State Residents Could Win Nearly $700 Million. The Powerball jackpot was last won on November 19, 2022. Monday's drawing, Jan. 30, was the 31st drawing in the jackpot cycle.
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy