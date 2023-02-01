ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WSAW

First Alert Weather Day Thursday morning - Friday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued from 5 AM Thursday through 2 AM Friday morning due to a band of heavy wet snow producing 2-5 inches over Central Wisconsin mainly south of HWY 29. Travel conditions will be messy, regardless of snow amounts. Ice accumulations possible if freezing rain mixes in with snow.
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast

Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. First Alert Weather - Monday evening rain, sleet & snow showers on the way. A quick moving warm front will push across Wisconsin Monday evening, bringing with it, chances for rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet across central and north central Wisconsin. Main concerns will be a narrow window this evening, where there will be a layer of freezing rain moving through central Wisconsin, mainly between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday evening.
DNR to begin winter prescribed burns this week

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced Monday that fire management crews will begin to perform prescribed burns on DNR properties throughout the state where local conditions can provide a safe and effective burn. DNR crews will be burning cattail marshes and wetlands to clear any buildup of dead...
Wisconsin dairy farm closures hit three-year high

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said...
North Wood Blooms using ‘Sponsor a Stem’ campaign to provide random acts of kindness towards local health care workers

New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
Wisconsin restaurants seeing increases in menu prices, staff shortages amid inflation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Over the last year-and-a-half, Wisconsin restaurants have had their hands full. “We’ve had about a 20-25% increase in wages, as well, going along at the same time,” says Susan Quam, Executive Vice President, Wisconsin Restaurant Association. “So labor costs have gone up 25%, the supplies have gone up 20-25%, and then throw in energy costs for gas and electric.”
Meningitis, whooping cough vaccine now required for Wis. 7th graders

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In addition to chicken pox vaccine changes for child care centers, 7th grade students in Wis. are now required to get vaccinated against meningitis and whooping cough. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says students are already asked to receive Tdap shots at the start...
