WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Over the last year-and-a-half, Wisconsin restaurants have had their hands full. “We’ve had about a 20-25% increase in wages, as well, going along at the same time,” says Susan Quam, Executive Vice President, Wisconsin Restaurant Association. “So labor costs have gone up 25%, the supplies have gone up 20-25%, and then throw in energy costs for gas and electric.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO