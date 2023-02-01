Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Related
opb.org
Oregon creates a new inspection program to boost state ag economy, keep meat local
Your browser does not support the audio element. At the Intermountain Stockyard in La Grande, rancher Todd Nash watches the action as he works to sell four small cows to improve his breed stock and pay for feed. Some of the animals he’s selling today may end up in hamburgers. But in the stockyard’s canteen, he has no idea whether the burger on his plate comes from a local ranch or from New Zealand.
beachconnection.net
Rumor Check: Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Did NOT Cross Over Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – In spite of internet rumors that are starting to spread, the Chinese balloon suspected to be a spy device did not cross over the Oregon coast at any time. (Above: the Chinese balloon caught on camera by the Kansas City office of NWS - see a clearer picture here)
philomathnews.com
How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week
Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, “helped to limit pump price increases,” according to AAA.
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
centraloregondaily.com
Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income
Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
ijpr.org
Oregon's natural gas utilities must act quickly to meet state-mandated emissions cuts, report finds
Oregon’s three natural gas providers need to move faster to cut greenhouse emissions or risk incurring significant fines and stalling the state’s efforts to combat climate change, a two-year investigation from the state’s Public Utilities Commission found. The investigation began shortly after the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission...
focushillsboro.com
412,000 Oregon Households Lose Emergency Snap Benefits In March
There are only nine days left until the Gasparilla Pirate Invasion, which is expected to attract 1,300 boats, ships, and yachts of varying sizes. Lt. Commander Eunice James, Chief of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Waterways Management Division, said, “We do anticipate a large number of vessels on the water, which means heavy traffic, and the potential for dangerous situations.”
KTVZ
Oregon Department of Agriculture seeks applicants for 55 commodity commissioner openings
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Agriculture said Friday it is seeking applicants to fill 55 commissioner seats on 19 of the state’s agricultural and commercial fisheries commodity commissions. The deadline to apply is March 15. For instructions on how to apply or to learn more about...
klcc.org
Coastal communities get grant to enhance accessibility
Eight coastal Oregon communities are getting a grant from Travel Oregon to help improve their accessibility for travelers with disabilities. The funding won’t be enough, in and of itself, to make full-scale infrastructure improvements. Instead, it’s meant to help the towns figure out what resources they already have, and then market those resources to people who need them.
tourcounsel.com
Cedar Hills Crossing | Shopping mall in Beaverton, Oregon
Cedar Hills Crossing, formerly Beaverton Mall, is a retail shopping center in the city of Beaverton, Oregon, United States. The center is notable in that it was the prior site of a historic airport, Bernard's Airport, where many of the early aircraft innovations of the 1920s and 1930s occurred. Cedar...
kpic
Oregon gets $9.5M in federal funds to address homelessness, most going to Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting roughly $9.5 million in federal funds for housing and homelessness, with most going to the Portland metro area. Federal, state, county and city leaders gathered Thursday for the announcement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD distributes federal funds, which...
Oregon mails 5,000 taxpayers’ info to the wrong address
Tax season got off to a rocky start for the Oregon Department of Revenue, which acknowledged Thursday that it sent personal tax refund information for about 5,000 taxpayers to the wrong address. All 5,000 are intended for, and were mailed to, Portland residents, said Robin Maxey, a spokesperson for the...
hh-today.com
Oregon housing and the governor’s goal
When she took office this month, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced her goal that 36,000 new houses be built in Oregon per year. She knows that this requires more than wishing it so. Since then, she has fleshed out her goal with a state budget that proposes to allocate hundreds...
focushillsboro.com
Oregonians Will Get $3 Million In Unclaimed Assets In February, Followed By Millions More
In February, Oregonians received almost $3 million in unclaimed checks, and millions more will follow. The Oregon State Treasury is reuniting Oregonians with unclaimed 2018–2020 monies. Uncashed checks, bank accounts, tax refunds, credit card balances, investment accounts, salary checks, and more might be unclaimed. Claim monies through Oregon’s Unclaimed...
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Tax Season Got Off to a Rough Start in Oregon
The Oregon Department of Revenue acknowledged Thursday that it sent personal tax refund information for about 5,000 taxpayers to the wrong address. All 5,000 are intended for, and were mailed to, Portland residents, said Robin Maxey, a spokesperson for the department. The mailing address on the outside, however, doesn’t match up with the information contained on the forms.
Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform?
If Oregon legislators wind up their session this year without substantially addressing limits on campaign contributions, there will be no publicly acceptable excuses – not even that of their own self-interest. It’s not only the legislators who have pledged to move on the issue, but also the formerly most-influential legislator and now governor Tina Kotek. […] The post Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
oregonbusiness.com
5 Predictions for Oregon’s Housing Market
Three real estate agents discuss what buyers and sellers can expect in the 2023 housing market. Last year’s real estate market blindsided brokers, says Phyllis Ghazi, Principal Broker at More Realty, who sells homes in the greater Portland market. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates to counteract inflation – going from 2.8% in January of 2022 to 6.36% in October — causing potential buyers to leave the market, and creating relatively high backlog of housing inventory.
kptv.com
More people qualify for TriMet fare discount after federal poverty rate increase
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More people qualify for discounted TriMet fares after the Department of Health and Human Services increased the federal poverty rate for 2023, TriMet announced Thursday. Income-based discount fares are under the Honored Citizen fare, which includes three categories of people who qualify:. People who are at...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
streetroots.org
Unnatural conflict in Klamath Basin
In 2023, the Klamath Basin enters a new era as the long-awaited removal of several hydroelectric dams along the Klamath River begins. As dam removal begins, the region faces a years-long drought exacerbating declining native fish populations. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, or BOR, which allocates Klamath Basin water, must again try meeting regional stakeholders’ water demands with an insufficient supply, while local Indigenous communities relying on the fish say the losses have devastating effects.
Comments / 1