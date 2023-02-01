ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

fox35orlando.com

20-year-old confesses to raping child twice in Osceola County: Deputies

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Department said a 20-year-old man confessed to sexually battering an 11-year-old girl twice. The investigation began when deputies located the girl who was reported missing Thursday night. As they were taking her back to her family, she told them she was raped several times by a man who lives close to her home, deputies said.
WESH

Pedestrian killed in Kissimmee by hit-and-run driver, troopers say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Kissimmee, troopers say. It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive. Troopers say the vehicle fatally hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene. They are...
click orlando

63-year-old Orlando man killed in crash; SR-520 closed at Beachline

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Orlando man was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 520 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 12:25 a.m. on State Road 520 at State Road 528. As of 8 a .m., eastbound lanes of S.R. 520 remained closed in the area.
WESH

Man missing in Orange County, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at other top headlines, weather forecast. Orlando police are searching for a man reported missing. The last time Steve Le Scao was seen was in the area of 7125 Universal Boulevard Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. He had on a black Tommy Hilfiger...
