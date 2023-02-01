Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
20-year-old confesses to raping child twice in Osceola County: Deputies
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Department said a 20-year-old man confessed to sexually battering an 11-year-old girl twice. The investigation began when deputies located the girl who was reported missing Thursday night. As they were taking her back to her family, she told them she was raped several times by a man who lives close to her home, deputies said.
WESH
Human remains found near missing Florida Lyft driver’s last known location
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Human remains were found in Okeechobee County Saturday morning days after a Lyft driver went missing. Gary Levin, 74, who worked as a Lyft driver, had been reported missing by family when he didn't return home. The last time Levin was seen was Monday afternoon.
fox35orlando.com
Two women violently attacked by masked man at Orange County bus stop, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A masked man armed with a gun robbed two women and then violently attacked them at a bus stop Thursday in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said both attacks happened Thursday morning at the bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River...
Armed carjacking in Osceola County leads to arrest of suspects and victims, deputies say
Osceola County deputies said six people are facing charges in connection to an armed carjacking.
WESH
Deputies: Suspect led police on chase across Central Florida in stolen vehicles until crashing into school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is accused of grand theft and attempting to harm cops after a wild series of events in both Lake and Orange counties on Friday morning. It started as a stolen truck then a carjacking and a crash with a school bus. “We saw...
Pedestrian killed crossing near busy Brevard County intersection, police say
An investigation is underway in Brevard County after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Friday, police say.
fox35orlando.com
Suspects in Orlando Amazon armed robbery suffer from mental illness: State Attorney
ORLANDO, Fla. - Days after two suspects with long criminal histories were arrested for robbing an Amazon delivery driver, both the State Attorney and a state lawmaker reacted to the case. They talked about what needs to be done to improve public safety. "It’s frightening. Almost hoping I don’t die."...
click orlando
‘It’s on fire:’ Carjacking pursuit ends in crash with Lake County school bus, deputies say
GROVELAND, Fla. – Video and 911 calls detailed a carjacking pursuit Friday morning which involved two counties and the ramming of three Lake County patrol cars before ending in a crash with a school bus in the Groveland area. Lake County deputies said the pursuit started around 6 a.m....
WESH
Zac Stacy pleads guilty to criminal mischief for 2021 attack on ex-girlfriend in Florida
OAKLAND, Fla. — Former NFL player Zac Stacy has pleaded guilty to an attack on his ex-girlfriend in Orange County. Stacy entered the plea Thursday on two counts of criminal mischief. Under the agreement, prosecutors will drop battery charges. This all stems from a 2021 incident in his then-girlfriend's...
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Kissimmee by hit-and-run driver, troopers say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Kissimmee, troopers say. It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive. Troopers say the vehicle fatally hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene. They are...
Police: Orlando man angered by Spirit’s carry-on fees threatens to bomb flight
An Orlando man was arrested Thursday after repeatedly threatening to bomb his flight, police said.
WESH
Deputies: 6 people in custody after armed carjacking suspects take already stolen car
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested three people who stole an already stolen BMW. WESH 2 spoke with the sheriff who says this all happened in broad daylight during a house showing. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez says Aaron Alvarenga, Jerome...
fox35orlando.com
3 people found dead inside Kissimmee home in suspected murder-suicide identified
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home,...
fox35orlando.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Osceola County, FHP says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Osceola County on Friday and deputies are now searching for the driver. This happened on Ponce De Leon Rd at Bradley Dr. According to troopers, the vehicle fatally struck the pedestrian and fled the scene. No other...
aroundosceola.com
UPDATE: Sheriff's Office identifies victims in murder-suicide off Boggy Creek Road
WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Investigators have released the IDs of the three people found dead Tuesday. Laua Jean Tedder, 57, and her son Walter Sterling Tedder, 21, were among the slain. Michel Beaubein Jr., 60, is listed as the suspect. FROM TUESDAY NIGHT: Osceola County Sheriff’s deputies discovered three people dead in...
click orlando
63-year-old Orlando man killed in crash; SR-520 closed at Beachline
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Orlando man was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 520 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 12:25 a.m. on State Road 520 at State Road 528. As of 8 a .m., eastbound lanes of S.R. 520 remained closed in the area.
Attack on Seminole County mail carrier for special key the latest in growing crime trend
It’s a crime gaining traction in some Central Florida neighborhoods: attacks on mail carriers.
Orlando police search for missing man last seen Wednesday
Orlando police need help finding a missing man.
WESH
Man missing in Orange County, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at other top headlines, weather forecast. Orlando police are searching for a man reported missing. The last time Steve Le Scao was seen was in the area of 7125 Universal Boulevard Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. He had on a black Tommy Hilfiger...
WESH
2 pedestrians struck, killed at Osceola County intersection within two days of each other
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Two people have died within 48 hours of each other at the same place. In both instances, victims were trying to cross a dangerous intersection in St. Cloud. According to St. Cloud police, a man in his early 60s was trying to cross 13th Street...
