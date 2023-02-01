Read full article on original website
Tom Brady retiring could also impact 2023 Detroit Lions
In case you have not yet heard, Tom Brady has decided to retire from the NFL… again. On Wednesday, Brady took to Twitter and made the announcement that he had made the decision to hang up his cleats, this time “for good.” Prior to the announcement, there had been plenty of chatter about where Brady would play in 2023, as most believed his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was over. Looking at this from a Detroit Lions‘ point of view, Brady retiring could impact Detroit in 2023.
Early coordinator candidates emerge for Houston Texans HC DeMeco Ryans
The next order of business for DeMeco Ryans is filling out his staff.
Detroit Lions’ most significant off-season need
Following the 2021 regular season, there was no question about it that the Detroit Lions had a plethora of off-season needs, and they addressed some of those needs via free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, GM Brad Holmes was able to improve the defensive line by adding the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston. He also added LB rookies Malcolm Rodriguez and S Kerby Joseph, who made tangible impacts in 2022. As far as the offensive side of the ball goes, WR DJ Chark was signed as a free agent and WR Jameson Williams was selected in the draft. The team was certainly improved in 2022, but the hope is that they can add a few more pieces during the upcoming offseason, and win the NFC North in 2023.
What Contract Should Lions Offer John Cominsky?
All Lions takes a look at the contract the Detroit Lions should offer impending free agent John Cominsky.
Calvin Johnson Could Reconcile with Lions Soon
The Lions could have the full support of Calvin Johnson soon.
Dre Bly Joins Dan Campbell's Coaching Staff
The Detroit Lions will have another former player on the coaching staff.
Purple Rumor Mill: Vikings + Lamar Jackson, a Potential WR2, Patrick Peterson Leaving?
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the February 4th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
2 Teams that could trade Detroit Lions for No. 6 pick
In case you have not heard by now, the Detroit Lions currently have two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have the No. 18 overall pick, which they earned for finishing with a 9-8 record in 2022, and they also have the No. 6 overall pick, which they acquire via the Los Angeles Rams as part of the 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford. That No. 6 pick could be a pick that is coveted by teams looking to trade up for a quarterback.
Detroit Lions linked to S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Ever since Brad Holmes took over as general manager of the Detroit Lions, he has made it very clear that he believes in building a core roster through the NFL Draft. Well, Holmes now has two offseasons under his belt, and he has stayed true to building through the draft, as he is yet to make a huge splash in free agency. Could Holmes switch gears in free agency and sign S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson when the free agency period begins?
Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC
Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Kari Jackson, 4-star LB out of Michigan, includes 3 B1G programs on updated recruiting list
Kari Jackson is one of the top linebackers in the country for the 2024 recruiting class. Early Friday, he updated his recruitment with a top 7 list on social media. A 6-foot-1 and 215-pound linebacker out of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Jackson kept Penn State, Wisconsin and Maryland out of the B1G on his list. Stanford, Missouri, Cincinnati and UCF rounded out his list.
Calvin Johnson shares where things stand between him and Lions
Calvin Johnson and the Detroit Lions have had their differences since Johnson retired seven years ago, but it sounds like the two sides have made progress toward reconciling. Johnson was publicly critical of the Lions years ago after they forced him to give back part of his signing bonus. Johnson said recently that he wants... The post Calvin Johnson shares where things stand between him and Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLive.com
Watch: Jared Goff sharp at Pro Bowl, Amon-Ra St. Brown flips into pool for catch
The Pro Bowl is out, the Pro Bowl Games are in, and it was interesting if nothing else. Which as anyone watching the traditional Pro Bowl can attest, is at least an improvement. All four Detroit Lions Pro Bowlers participated in the first day of festivities on Thursday night, with...
2023 Five-Round Mock Draft
It’s never too soon to start planning for next season, so here’s a one-man mock to see how the first five rounds could play out.
Jason Cabinda explains huge difference between Dan Campbell and Matt Patricia
When the Detroit Lions fired Jim Caldwell and hired Matt Patricia as their head coach prior to the 2018 season, the hope was that he would come in and take the team to the next level. Well, as we now know, rather than taking Detroit to the next level, Patricia pretty much burned the organization to the ground, and he ended up getting fired before the 2020 season was over. Now, Dan Campbell is running the show, and fullback Jason Cabinda sees some big differences.
Michigan Lands In-State Four-Star
One day after putting a bow on its 2023 class, Michigan has added to its 2024 class.
Detroit Lions: Brad Holmes may roll the dice in 2023 NFL Draft
After starting off the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, there was plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions potentially “earning” the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But rather than throwing in the towel, the team rallied and ended up winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record. Because of that, Detroit just missed the playoffs, and rather than having the No. 1 pick, their selection will come at No. 18. That being said, GM Brad Holmes is not only going to have the No. 18 pick, but he is also going to have a serious chunk of house money to play with when the draft rolls around. Because of that, Holmes may just decide to roll the dice in the opening round.
3 Candidates Lions should consider to replace Duce Staley
On Wednesday, we learned that assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley had made the decision to part ways with the Detroit Lions so he could accept a job with the Carolina Panthers. Though it has not yet been reported exactly what position he will have with the Panthers, it has been reported that he is leaving Detroit so that he can be closer to his mother, who is dealing with health issues. The question is, who will the Lions hire/promote to replace Staley?
Calvin Johnson provides massive update on relationship with Lions
When Calvin Johnson retired from the NFL, the Hall of Fame receiver’s relationship with the Detroit Lions became strained. Johnson and the team have been fighting over money that he believes he is owed. But according to Megatron himself recently, fences are being mended. Johnson spoke to the New York Post recently for his cannabis company, Primitiv Performance. Read more... The post Calvin Johnson provides massive update on relationship with Lions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pistons driving the hardest bargain in Bojan Bogdanovic trade talks
The Detroit Pistons are one of the teams to watch at the 2023 NBA trade deadline. They have numerous veterans on the trade block, namely one of the most desired players in trade talks, Bojan Bogdanovic. Seeing the 33-year-old get moved ahead of the deadline makes total sense as Detroit...
