Detroit Sports Nation

Tom Brady retiring could also impact 2023 Detroit Lions

In case you have not yet heard, Tom Brady has decided to retire from the NFL… again. On Wednesday, Brady took to Twitter and made the announcement that he had made the decision to hang up his cleats, this time “for good.” Prior to the announcement, there had been plenty of chatter about where Brady would play in 2023, as most believed his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was over. Looking at this from a Detroit Lions‘ point of view, Brady retiring could impact Detroit in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ most significant off-season need

Following the 2021 regular season, there was no question about it that the Detroit Lions had a plethora of off-season needs, and they addressed some of those needs via free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, GM Brad Holmes was able to improve the defensive line by adding the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston. He also added LB rookies Malcolm Rodriguez and S Kerby Joseph, who made tangible impacts in 2022. As far as the offensive side of the ball goes, WR DJ Chark was signed as a free agent and WR Jameson Williams was selected in the draft. The team was certainly improved in 2022, but the hope is that they can add a few more pieces during the upcoming offseason, and win the NFC North in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

2 Teams that could trade Detroit Lions for No. 6 pick

In case you have not heard by now, the Detroit Lions currently have two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have the No. 18 overall pick, which they earned for finishing with a 9-8 record in 2022, and they also have the No. 6 overall pick, which they acquire via the Los Angeles Rams as part of the 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford. That No. 6 pick could be a pick that is coveted by teams looking to trade up for a quarterback.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions linked to S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Ever since Brad Holmes took over as general manager of the Detroit Lions, he has made it very clear that he believes in building a core roster through the NFL Draft. Well, Holmes now has two offseasons under his belt, and he has stayed true to building through the draft, as he is yet to make a huge splash in free agency. Could Holmes switch gears in free agency and sign S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson when the free agency period begins?
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC

Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
saturdaytradition.com

Kari Jackson, 4-star LB out of Michigan, includes 3 B1G programs on updated recruiting list

Kari Jackson is one of the top linebackers in the country for the 2024 recruiting class. Early Friday, he updated his recruitment with a top 7 list on social media. A 6-foot-1 and 215-pound linebacker out of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Jackson kept Penn State, Wisconsin and Maryland out of the B1G on his list. Stanford, Missouri, Cincinnati and UCF rounded out his list.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Calvin Johnson shares where things stand between him and Lions

Calvin Johnson and the Detroit Lions have had their differences since Johnson retired seven years ago, but it sounds like the two sides have made progress toward reconciling. Johnson was publicly critical of the Lions years ago after they forced him to give back part of his signing bonus. Johnson said recently that he wants... The post Calvin Johnson shares where things stand between him and Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Jason Cabinda explains huge difference between Dan Campbell and Matt Patricia

When the Detroit Lions fired Jim Caldwell and hired Matt Patricia as their head coach prior to the 2018 season, the hope was that he would come in and take the team to the next level. Well, as we now know, rather than taking Detroit to the next level, Patricia pretty much burned the organization to the ground, and he ended up getting fired before the 2020 season was over. Now, Dan Campbell is running the show, and fullback Jason Cabinda sees some big differences.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions: Brad Holmes may roll the dice in 2023 NFL Draft

After starting off the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, there was plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions potentially “earning” the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But rather than throwing in the towel, the team rallied and ended up winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record. Because of that, Detroit just missed the playoffs, and rather than having the No. 1 pick, their selection will come at No. 18. That being said, GM Brad Holmes is not only going to have the No. 18 pick, but he is also going to have a serious chunk of house money to play with when the draft rolls around. Because of that, Holmes may just decide to roll the dice in the opening round.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Candidates Lions should consider to replace Duce Staley

On Wednesday, we learned that assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley had made the decision to part ways with the Detroit Lions so he could accept a job with the Carolina Panthers. Though it has not yet been reported exactly what position he will have with the Panthers, it has been reported that he is leaving Detroit so that he can be closer to his mother, who is dealing with health issues. The question is, who will the Lions hire/promote to replace Staley?
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Calvin Johnson provides massive update on relationship with Lions

When Calvin Johnson retired from the NFL, the Hall of Fame receiver’s relationship with the Detroit Lions became strained. Johnson and the team have been fighting over money that he believes he is owed. But according to Megatron himself recently, fences are being mended. Johnson spoke to the New York Post recently for his cannabis company, Primitiv Performance. Read more... The post Calvin Johnson provides massive update on relationship with Lions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
