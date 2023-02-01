ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

WIS-TV

Ballistics expert testifies at Alex Murdaugh murder trial

About one in four children currently in the state of South Carolina’s foster system are living with a relative who is not their parent. Five inmates charged with the murder of Alvin S. Glenn inmate. Day 10 analysis of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Carolinas shot down by U.S. officials

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple sightings of the Chinese spy balloon in the Upstate and North Carolina were reported on Saturday morning. FOX Carolina received calls from multiple viewers in Pickens, Union, Greenville, Spartanburg and Cherokee County saying they saw what appeared to be the Chinese spy balloon in their area.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

PHOTOS: Alex Murdaugh murder trial - Day 8

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson listens in court during the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
WALTERBORO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Update: Police find woman accused of cashing stolen check

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police says a woman accused of cashing a $3,000 stolen check was identified as Kimberly Maine. She was arrested in Massachusetts. Police say the woman seen in this surveillance image cashed the check at South Carolina Federal Credit Union on New Year’s Eve.
LEXINGTON, SC
WMBF

Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man wanted out of North Carolina has been arrested and now faces more charges. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Tykeem Ivery, of Bennettsville, was arrested Tuesday after being wanted out of Scotland County for aggravated assault. Deputies said a...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

