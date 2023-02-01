Read full article on original website
Detainee’s death adds to scrutiny of South Carolina jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A detainee’s body was found dead about 18 hours after five men beat him in a South Carolina jail where the sheriff said many cell doors don’t lock — the latest troubling incident in a detention center described as a “death trap” by the lawyer for a different man found dead last year with fresh rat bites on his body.
Florida murder suspect arrested after chase in North Carolina
A man wanted for murder in Florida was arrested Thursday evening following a chase in Rutherford County.
WJCL
South Carolina mom, son sentenced in sweepstakes scam targeting elderly
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Video above: Grandparent scam makes a comeback. Two Jamaican nationals are headed to federal prison for their roles in a lottery scam that targeted elderly victims across the United States. Rojay Lawson and Theresa Lawson were living in South Carolina when they contacted elderly people to...
South Carolina man accused of filming teens in bathroom for 6 days
A Greenville County man is accused of filming teens in a bathroom in Hilton Head for six days.
WIS-TV
Ballistics expert testifies at Alex Murdaugh murder trial
About one in four children currently in the state of South Carolina’s foster system are living with a relative who is not their parent. Five inmates charged with the murder of Alvin S. Glenn inmate. Day 10 analysis of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant.
Man accused of kidnapping 2 teens in Oconee Co.
An Oconee County man is accused of kidnapping two teenagers at gunpoint.
11-year-old charged following incident near Greenville Co. school
An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January.
Paul Murdaugh cellphone video places Alex Murdaugh at South Carolina crime scene, witnesses say
Two witnesses in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial testified Wednesday that they can hear the South Carolina lawyer's voice in a video recorded by Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021.
FOX Carolina
Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Carolinas shot down by U.S. officials
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple sightings of the Chinese spy balloon in the Upstate and North Carolina were reported on Saturday morning. FOX Carolina received calls from multiple viewers in Pickens, Union, Greenville, Spartanburg and Cherokee County saying they saw what appeared to be the Chinese spy balloon in their area.
WYFF4.com
Pictures: 'Chinese Spy Balloon' spotted over South Carolina, North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The "Chinese spy balloon" was spotted above the Upstate and Western North Carolina Saturday morning. (Video above taken by Jeffery Toney in Chesnee on Saturday morning) (Video below taken by Mark Tretyak over the Upstate on Saturday morning) Viewers sent WYFF News 4 pictures and videos...
North Charleston Police Department seized two dozen illegal guns in January
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Thursday that officers took more than two dozen guns off the streets last month. According to NCPD, officers seized 27 illegally carried or possessed guns during January, resulting in 25 arrests. “Our agency will continue to be proactive to keep our citizens and visitors safe,” […]
WLTX.com
PHOTOS: Alex Murdaugh murder trial - Day 8
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson listens in court during the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
North Carolina police urge residents not to take ‘potshots’ at Chinese spy balloon
As a suspected spy balloon continues to float over the U.S., one police department in North Carolina is urging residents to use restraint -- and not try to shoot it down.
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody in connection to nails, screws being left on road in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said they have arrested one person in connection to the screws and nails that have been found on the roads in the area. According to police, they are still investigating the incident. If anyone has information or has suffered car damage...
abccolumbia.com
Update: Police find woman accused of cashing stolen check
LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police says a woman accused of cashing a $3,000 stolen check was identified as Kimberly Maine. She was arrested in Massachusetts. Police say the woman seen in this surveillance image cashed the check at South Carolina Federal Credit Union on New Year’s Eve.
WMBF
Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man wanted out of North Carolina has been arrested and now faces more charges. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Tykeem Ivery, of Bennettsville, was arrested Tuesday after being wanted out of Scotland County for aggravated assault. Deputies said a...
2 dead in South Carolina murder-suicide, coroner’s office says
Two people found dead at a Greenville County home died in a murder-suicide, according to the coroner's office.
wspa.com
SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in son's final recorded video
Jurors were shown what state prosecutors considered key pieces of evidence in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial Wednesday. SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in …. Jurors were shown what state prosecutors considered key pieces of evidence in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial Wednesday. Workouts to...
Man accused of leaving nails, screws in roadway debris in Greenwood
A man is accused of leaving nails and screws in roadway debris in Greenwood.
Deputies shoot, kill man who stabbed K9 after standoff in Spartanburg, sheriff’s office says
A man was shot and killed by deputies after they said he stabbed a K9 following a standoff in Spartanburg.
