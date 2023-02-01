Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Amazon's latest Kindle Paperwhite is already on sale in its new colorways
Getting bored staying indoors because it’s too cold to venture outside? We feel you, which is why we found some good deals today that’ll keep you entertained while inside. First up, Amazon is discounting the new green and blue versions of its latest Kindle Paperwhite. Both are on sale with ads and 16GB of storage for $109.99 ($40 off), or you can buy them without ads for $129.99 ($40 off). The new color configurations were announced just yesterday, yet today’s discount is only $10 shy of the Paperwhite’s lowest price to date.
Digital Trends
This robot vacuum is on sale for $75 at Walmart, and it’s selling fast
If you’re looking for a robot vacuum and don’t want to spend a fortune, we’ve spotted one of the best robot vacuum deals in a while. Over at Walmart, you can buy an Ionvac SmartClean 2000 RoboVac for just $75. Normally priced at $180, you save a huge $105 so we can’t see this deal sticking around for long. Bordering on impulse buy territory, this could be the ideal way to save you from needing to manually clean so often. Let’s take a look at why it’s such good value.
The Verge
Samsung’s colorful Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for its best price to date
Happy Saturday, readers! During its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung introduced a new line of Galaxy Book3 laptops with better displays and Intel’s 13th Gen Core processors. However, if you don’t need an ultraportable laptop or a high-end machine squarely aimed at the MacBook Pro 16, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy in its fiery, “fiesta red” colorway for $499 ($200 off), its lowest price to date.
I Saved Myself Hours Of Unnecessary Drilling Into Walls For Home Security With The Best Security Camera Light Bulbs
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I was so eager to install proper outdoor security cameras in my new home soon after we moved in. However, it didn’t occur to me that it could involve serious handiwork on my part. Have you ever tried installing a wired one? Precision and care are necessary because they involve making cutouts on walls to mount and wire them to a power source. Thing I have no time for. While I’m always up for the challenge, sometimes you just don’t want to deal...
Digital Trends
Latest iPad Air is down to its lowest-ever price
The 2022 Apple iPad Air, the latest version in its line of high-performance tablets, is down to its lowest-ever price in Amazon’s iPad deals. The device’s Wi-Fi, 64GB model will be yours for $500, down $99 from its original price of $599 — a bargain that will surely attract a lot of attention from all kinds of shoppers. Before the tablet gets sold out, you should act fast and take advantage of the offer.
The Verge
Aqara’s affordable smart home lineup makes first jump to Matter
After a brief delay, Aqara is taking its first tentative step towards supporting the new Matter home connectivity standard with the release of a beta firmware update for its M2 hub. Aqara is first targeting M2 hubs manufactured in 2022 and sold outside of China. The company estimates it will take four to six weeks for all M2 hubs to be updated to version V4.0.0 (beta). Other Aqara hubs will receive the Matter-enabled firmware in “the following months.”
These Amazon Chef Knives Have Over 50,000 Five-Star Reviews & You Can Grab Them Right Now For Just $36
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you don’t have the right kitchen tools in your arsenal, your cooking could suffer. But investing in quality cookware and accessories can often be incredibly expensive. However, according to over 50,000 people, this $36 knife set on Amazon is top-notch quality and some even say that these knives are the best ones they’ve ever owned. The Home Hero 17-Piece Knife Set comes with every blade you need to get any job done in the kitchen — 13 professional chef’s knives...
The Verge
Here’s how Samsung’s Galaxy S23 lineup stacks up against the iPhone 14
Apple’s iPhone 14 now has a new rival: the Samsung Galaxy 23. Announced during the company’s recent Unpacked event alongside a slate of new Galaxy Books, the S23 series is available for preorder starting this week with a street date of February 17th. The new phones arrive with faster performance, bigger batteries, and updated selfie cameras, with the Ultra offering an even higher resolution camera than its predecessor.
Aldi launches partnership with Too Good To Go
The 'Magic Bags' promise a range of groceries as Aldi has now partnered up with popular food waste app Too Good To Go, rolling out the service across all of its 990 stores in the UK.
moneysavingmom.com
Toilet Paper Stock-Up Deal: Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare (24 Family Mega Rolls) only $20.69 shipped!
Running low on toilet paper? Here’s a great stock up deals on Cottonelle Toilet Paper!. Amazon has this Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare Toilet Paper (24 Family Mega Rolls) for just $20.69 shipped when you clip the 20% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. That’s like paying only $0.15...
The Verge
Apple surpasses 2 billion active devices
Apple has reached a new milestone on how many people are actively using iPhones, iPads, Macs, and its other hardware products: 2 billion. The number highlights fast growth for the company, which hit 1.5 billion active devices at the start of 2020 and only surpassed 1 billion back in 2016.
The Verge
Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro supply problems sank its holiday revenues
Apple reported its Q1 2023 earnings this afternoon. During the holiday quarter, the company took in $117.2 billion of revenue, down 5 percent year over year, and earnings per share of $1.88. It was the first such YOY for Apple since before the covid pandemic. Most of the curiosity around this quarter’s numbers was tied to iPhone sales; in early November, Apple warned of “longer wait times” for its flagship iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Both phones were hard to come by during the height of the holiday shopping season, though stock has since leveled out.
The Verge
Amazon had a better holiday quarter than expected but its worst annual loss in years
Amazon had better net sales during its holiday quarter than even its best projections, but the results still show a company struggling with economic slowdowns across its divisions. Net sales were up 9 percent year over year, according to Amazon’s just-released Q4 2022 earnings, surpassing the company’s guidance it gave...
The Verge
Sonos is offering up to $100 off its soundbars and speakers ahead of the Super Bowl
It’s far too easy to overlook a key component of a great Super Bowl watch party experience: quality audio. Although we’ve already covered some of the best TV deals taking place ahead of the big game, it’s also advisable to not assemble a room full of football fans when all you have for sound is the tinny built-in speakers on your TV. Thankfully, Sonos is running a sale until February 12th on a few of its speakers and soundbars, which can help you level up your system when it comes to watching sports and listening to music.
LG OLED TVs are getting a huge software and streaming upgrade
LG's webOS Hub will add Apple TV+, Apple Music AirPlay and HomeKit to its 4K and OLED TVs
Here’s a Little Secret on How You Can Have a Table Saw Without Buying One
You save over $300 with this hack.
The Verge
Get ready for ads in the Microsoft Store
Microsoft is encouraging developers to start using Microsoft Store Ads, which allow people and companies to boost their app’s placement in the Windows store. The company writes in its blog that the ads are “designed to help developers grow their business by getting their apps or games in front of the right customers at the right time, and to inspire Microsoft Store customers with great content,” but similar systems for iOS and Android haven’t always provided the best experience.
Luminess’ new device will make your makeup look professionally done
A BEAUTY brand has officially made achieving professional quality results an effortlessly easy at-home process. For years we've seen propaganda from the makeup and hair industries telling us a certain product is all we'd need to look like the models in the ads, despite the fact that they're all done up by professionals.
The Verge
TikTok is testing a way to reset your For You page
If you’re sick of the videos TikTok is serving up on the For You page, there may soon be a way to hit reset. The company is testing a new feature called Refresh, according to spokesperson Jamie Favazza, that will surface videos based how you use the app after you press the button. The feature could be useful if you are getting too much of the same thing on your feeds or if (according to TikTok) the videos being served aren’t relevant or entertaining anymore. The test, which will begin in the next few days, will only be available to a small number of users at this time.
Comments / 0